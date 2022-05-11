The latest Classic Fusion Orlinski Bracelet from Hublot

After five years of collaboration, Hublot and Richard Orlinski are finally unveiling the missing link of their shared collection: a series of watches adorned with a new metallic bracelet using the facets of the French artist’s famous sculptures.

Titled the Hublot Classic Fusion Orlinski Bracelet, the watch comes in four versions whose architecture is beveled and faceted in titanium and composed of 83 parts. Interestingly, its dial also comes in a choice of black or white ceramic and displays the angular facets so unique to Richard Orlinski. Housed in a 40mm diameter case that suits all wrists and all genders, the watch is driven by a HUB1100 movement with a power reserve of 42 hours.

Take a closer look at the Hublot’s Classic Fusion Orlinski Bracelet through the video below: