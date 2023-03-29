The new Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 is full of joy and energy

Three new variants of the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 add a surprisingly creative twist to one of the brand’s most iconic models

Among the many notable highlights from this year’s Watches & Wonders fair, one of the most delightful surprises has been the three new variants of the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 with the jigsaw puzzle dial. But not only is the dial eye-catching, there are many creative details that make the watch exciting to see and wear. And underlying all of these fun elements are all the qualities that make the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date such a reliable collection.

The three new Day-Date 36 models come in yellow, white and Everose gold. Moving inside, we come to the dial: turquoise blue for the yellow and white gold models, orange for the Everose variant. The prominent jigsaw puzzle motif on these dials is created using champlevé enamelling, with pieces in turquoise blue, red, fuchsia, orange, green and yellow. The hour markers are similarly colourful, featuring 10 baguette-cut sapphires in various hues.

Of course, the signature element of the Day-Date is day of the week indicator at 12 o’clock complementing the date window at 3 o’clock. In these new Day-Date 36 models, however, the arc-shaped aperture at 12 o’clock displays inspirational words for each day of the week, namely Happy, Eternity, Gratitude, Peace, Faith, Love and Hope. The date window at 3 o’clock, meanwhile, reveals a different emoji for each day of the week.

On a more technical note, these new Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 models are powered by the calibre 3255 movement. And, like all Rolex watches, they also carry the Superlative Chronometer certification.

Since its initial launch in 1956, the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date has been hailed as a major innovation and quickly became a popular choice, including among political figures, directors and visionaries alike. And today, the Day-Date reveals its playful side in a trio of designs that exquisitely combine spontaneity, elegance and quality craftsmanship.