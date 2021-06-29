The Next Chapter for the Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Showcases Bold Aesthetics

The Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer introduces a new highly contemporary two-tone case design, while premiering the use of black ceramics in the Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet collection

Back in 2019, Audemars Piguet launched a collection consciously designed for both men and women titled the Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet, which stunned watch afficionados and collectors alike through the way it presents a multifaceted and curved architecture with its octagonal middle case that’s embedded within a round extra-thin bezel and caseback. Furthermore, the various materials chosen for the dial brought depth as well as refinement, while the round and the octagonal middle case of the watches merge into a bold architecture. Through 13 initial models and also a large choice of six in-house calibres, the Code 11.59 by Audermars Piguet wrote a new page in the Manufacture’s history with its contemporary evolution of the classic round watch.

The following year, the collection evolved with five new Selfwinding date, hour, minute and second references and five new Selfwinding Chronograph models. Adorned with complex lacquered dials and a palette of deep colours, these novelties offered a new twist to this timeless design.

This year, the collection evolves with two new Selfwinding Chronograph models offering a new material combination. For the first the time in the collection, black ceramics is embedded in 18-carat white or pink gold. This new two-tone design furthers the evolution of the watch’s multifaceted geometry.

“The teams had to push their limits once more to respond to the new technical challenges of combining a black ceramic middle case with a bezel, lugs and case-back crafted in gold. The vertical satin-finishing on the dial also had to be perfectly aligned with the case’s refined traits tirés,” explains Sofia Candeias, Audemars Piguet’s Head of Product and Design Management.

The ceramic middle case of the new watches have been crafted in collaboration with Bangerter, a Swiss family-owned company that specialises in the manufacture of precision components made of advanced ceramics, tungsten carbide and other super hard materials.

To top it all off, both the 18-carat pink and white gold models are complemented with a smoked dark grey dial adorned with a vertical satin-finished base, matching the refined satin-brushing adorning the case.

These two models are powered by the same movement: Calibre 4401. This is Audemars Piguet’s latest in-house integrated chronograph with column wheel and flyback function that enables the chronograph to be restarted without stopping or resetting it first.

Finally, a black rubber-coated strap, finished with a textured motif, adds yet another contemporary touch. Interestingly, the straight integration of the strap in the continuity of the openworked lugs, which have been welded to the extra-thin bezel, further reveals the refined hand-finishing techniques adorning the two-tone case’s contrasted architecture.

All in all, by blending advanced technology and time-honoured tradition, these two-tone timepieces have pushed the manufacturing and hand finishing of the collection’s multifaceted case to new heights, as it entwines bold aesthetics and uncompromising craftsmanship.