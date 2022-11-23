The Serpenti Seduttori Tourbillon is a Simply Breathtaking Timepiece from Bvlgari

The Serpenti Seduttori Tourbillon from Bvlgari illustrates the fruitful encounter between haute joaillerie and haute horlogerie through a contrasting play of diamonds and black spinels beating to the rhythm of a dainty mechanical tourbillon movement.

Speaking of which, the beauty of the complication can be seen at 6 o’clock, blending perfectly with the precious nature of the setting. Showcasing the best from the great art of watchmaking to the smallest jewellery details while distilling touches of contrast between light and shade, this timepiece is an anthem to ancestral craftsmanship with maximum visual impact.

Take a closer look at the timepiece through the video below: