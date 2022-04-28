Three Rolex Timepieces that stole the spotlight at this year’s Watches and Wonders Geneva

Three special timepieces with contemporary appeal and clean aesthetics that can be admired on the wrist

With the same promise of outstanding quality thanks to the company’s complete, in-house mastery of watchmaking expertise, Rolex unveiled its latest creations that shine the light of optimism and innovation on the watchmaking world at this year’s Watches and Wonders Geneva. As always, in its perpetual quest for excellence, Rolex constantly enhances the aesthetics and technologies of its emblematic timepieces. Among the new releases, here are our three favourite timepiece from the integrated and independent Swiss watch manufacture:

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Air-King

As a tribute to explorers of the skies, the Air-King celebrates the pioneers of aviation and invites wearers to take command of their own destiny. At this year’s Watches and Wonders Geneva, Rolex showcased new features in the latest Air-King. For one, the dial is now easier to read and more harmoniously balanced thanks to the addition of a ‘0’ before the ‘5’ on the minutes scale, while a crown guard and straight sides have also been included. Finally, the timepiece also sports a subtle line of light along the middle case – a symbol of the new horizons so often opened up by Rolex.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II

Rolex also unveiled an unexpected version of the Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II. In particular, this watch comes with the crown and crown guard positioned on the left side of the watch case, while at the same time the date aperture and the Cyclops lens have also moved and appear at 9 o’clock. Made from Oystersteel and fitted with an Oyster bracelet, this watch features a two-colour monobloc Cerachrom bezel insert in green and black ceramic – a colour pairing never before seen on the model. Beneath its dial, the calibre 3285 that displays the hours, minutes, seconds and date, as well as an additional time zone in 24-hour format, complete this new version of the GMT-Master II.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master 40

Appearance-wise, the bezel of Rolex’s new Yacht-Master 40 — which is set with diamonds and sapphires in tones of blue, silver and pink — is inspired by the aurora borealis and the glow of dawn. Cast in 18ct white gold, a first for the model, the watch features a rotatable bezel set with trapeze-cut precious stones. Uniquely, the precise sequence of five colours is repeated eight times: from pink sapphire, light blue sapphire, diamond, purple sapphire and dark blue sapphire. Ultimately, this design gives the bezel a unique sparkle that is further enhanced by a triangular diamond at 12 o’clock, while at the same time, the case shines with 46 brilliant-cut diamonds from the lugs to the crown guard.