Ulysse Nardin celebrates the 2022 Lunar New Year with The Classico Tiger

The watch is produced as a limited edition series of 88 pieces to mark the 2022 event using two centuries-old methods of enamelling: champlevé and paillonné



Ulysse Nardin recently unveiled its special edition Classico Tiger in champlevé and paillonné enamel for the upcoming Chinese New Year. Design-wise, what sets this Classio Tiger watch apart is arguably its age old decorative technique called paillonné enamelling. This technique uses motifs cut from a thin gold or silver leaf, the paillons, and then placed by hand, one by one, at the right place. On top of that, the watch also uses a rare art form mastered by only a few called the champlevé technique. Essentially, it involves carving directly onto the dial, creating individual “cells” that are then filled with enamel.

Beneath the dial, the watch is powered by the self-winding movement with 42 hours power reserve and an open sapphire case back. The end result is a watch that showcases an intricate decorative technique by the precision of a deft and expert touch.