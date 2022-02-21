Ulysse Nardin’s new Blast Moonstruck has watch aficionados in awe

The new Lunar Year at the first week of February saw Swiss watchmaker Ulysse Nardin launching an ultra-design version of one of its historical astronomical complications: the Moonstruck.

Known as the “Blast Moonstruck”, this exceptional new timepiece offers a new celestial odyssey, with reinvented watchmaking mechanics reproducing as faithfully as possible the sun’s visible trajectory and the lunar cycles.

The watch, descended from the trilogy of astronomical watches created nearly 40 years ago by master watchmaker Ludwig Oechslin, proposes to set in motion the primordial elements of the visible celestial mechanisms so that everyone can gain a poetic understanding of the universe that envelops us – thanks to a contemporary and intuitive display.

“I am delighted that my watches and astronomical clocks enable people to think about their position in the universe and perhaps realise that we are not the centre of the world,” Oechslin says.

So, what makes this horological creation so special?

For starters, the Blast Moonstruck reproduces the moon’s rotation – the apparent movement of the sun around the globe as we observe it from Earth and a tidal chart. Designed to make this dance between the sun and the moon intelligible and intensely poetic, the geocentric display of the timepiece is easy to understand, even for a beginner with no knowledge of astronomy.

Like all watches incorporating elaborated astronomical information, the Blast Moonstruck seeks to be a miniaturised extrapolation of the formidable turret clocks constructed towards the end of the Middle Ages. With an easily readable and understandable display, it is the successor of the astronomical instruments of the past. Thanks to its sophisticated mechanism, it assures the display of the time in a place chosen from among the 24 principal time zones that the world has been using since the Washington Convention of 1884. By means of pushers located on the left-hand side of the case, it is possible to put the main time display forward or back in leaps of one hour to adjust to another time zone.

In addition to the time display observable against a background of the night-sky portrayed by a disk made of aventurine, times around the world can be read with the aid of the fixed flange bearing the names of cities and the rotating disk on which a sun in relief and the time indications appear at 12 o’clock. The watch also has a Dual Time mechanism and is fitted with a moon phase complication of precision which, combined with the complication that allows real-time following of the sun that gives it its brilliance, adds relief and life to the dial.

To accentuate this sensation of being at the heart of the universe based on observation of the watch, the designers, together with Oechslin, chose to place the part of the northern hemisphere seen from the North Pole at the center of the instrument’s sapphire crystal. To increase the impact of the 3D effect, the domed crystal, with the land masses micro-engraved on the inside, is set in the protective sapphire crystal box encircled by an 18-karat rose gold ring engraved with the 31 days of the month, which has for a pointer a small triangle loaded with luminescent material.

Oechslin’s astronomical wristwatches are among the most complex ever produced, but for Ulysse Nardin’s development team, the Moonstruck was not intended to be an unnecessarily complicated watch, but a timepiece with a sober and efficient display, capable of rendering the celestial mechanics comprehensible to everyone.

This 45mm diameter astronomical watch in black ceramic and black DLC-treated titanium, worn on an alligator, velvet or rubber strap that is also black, surely meets the expectations of this ambitious project. Water resistant to 30 metres, and with a power reserve of 50 hours, it has a very limited production at a price tag of around 75,000 CHF (just under 2.7 million THB).

To find out more about Ulysse Nardin’s New Blast Moonstruck, visit ulysse-nardin.com.

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Thailand