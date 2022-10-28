Up close and personal with the Bvlgari Aluminium Special Edition Sorayama

The latest collaboration between Bvlgari and Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama

As the name of the watch hints at, what makes the Bvlgari Aluminium Special Edition Sorayama actually special is none other than its dial, which epitomises the heritage of the golden age of aviation and the automobile, as a composition reflecting the imagination and flair for details of Japanese hyper-realism artist Sorayama. On this note, the Roman jeweller presents sober galvanised textures and details that conjure up the canonical beauty of the flying and driving machines of the 1930s and 1940s. At the same time, the silver dial and its pearlescent reflections evoke dazzling car bodies and airframes. This limited-edition model comes with an aluminium case, rubber bezel, and a diameter of 40mm.

Take a closer look at the timepiece through the video below: