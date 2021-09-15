Up close with Bvlgari’s world record breaker for 2021: the Octo Finissimo Perpertual Calendar

Once again, Bvlgari has broken the ultra-thin and ultra-complicated watch world records with the Italian design and mechanical performance of the Octo Finissimo.

After exploring ultra-miniaturization in the fields of the automatic movement, the minute repeater, the chronograph and the tourbillon, the storied Roman watchmaker unveiled its seventh world record-breaking creation earlier this year: the Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar. Available in two variations, the platinum version and the “signature” titanium like all Bvlgari’s World Record models, the slimmest perpetual calendar watch to date comes with a total thickness of just 5.80mm.

Learn more about the Bvlgari’s Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar watch through the video below: