A closer look at Vacheron Constantin’s Égérie self-winding watches

Amongst the oldest Swiss haute horlogerie manufacturer, Vacheron Constantin has made a name for itself through its expertise in fine watchmaking and beautiful timepieces for men and women.

Vacheron Constantin: feminine elegance

With over 200 years of heritage, one of the maison‘s first designs for the ladies emerged during the turn of the 18th century in the form of ornate pocket watches. As time passed, Vacheron Constantin continued to capture the spirit of each era with functional and ceremonial creations designed to cater to women’s needs, evolving with artistic movements, fashion trends and the shifting social codes and customs. From the custom-made timepieces in the 18th and the 19th centuries to the limited editions crafted during the 20th century, Vacheron Constantin has created sporty, elegant and jewellery watches to accompany women in every era.

The Égérie collection, which first launched in 2020, continues the watchmaker’s connection to feminine elegance. Capturing in its creations the maison’s 200 years of history and traditions, the recent Égérie self-winding and Égérie self-winding diamond-pavé demonstrate how Vacheron Constantin cleverly marries art and couture to the world of haute horlogerie.

Égérie self-winding

First launched in November 2020, the new variation of the Égérie self-winding model exudes an elegant, feminine air that makes a perfect companion for day and night. Part of the Vacheron Constantin ladies’ collection, the Égérie self-winding, is presented with an 18K 5N pink gold bracelet. Feather-light and supple against the skin, the flowing pink gold bracelet features a mesh-type effect to feel like a ‘second skin’ to its wearer. The design subtly combines the watchmaker’s classic designs with contemporary flair, making the timepiece suited for any occasion, from a casual day out to a glamorous evening.

Continuing Vacheron Constantin’s legacy of sophisticated aesthetics, the Égérie self-winding watch celebrates the power of femininity through ornately immaculate details. Attired entirely in 18K 5N pink gold, the 35mm pebble case is rimmed with 58 diamonds and a silvered opaline dial featuring a pleated pattern crafted by an expert guillocheur.

It is on this ornate dial that time is performed: by the leaf-type hands that gracefully dance across the scripted numerals in a design reminiscent of scalloped lace embroidery. A rounded diamond-set date display offset along the diagonal line that runs between Vacheron Constantin’s signature and moonstone-adorned crown provides a flourishing touch to this self-winding timepiece.

Those with a penchant for the mechanical workings would fall in love with the fine open-worked oscillating weight (inspired by the Maltese Cross) and hand-crafted Côtes de Genève finishes that accompany the maison‘s self-winding 1088 calibre.

Égérie self-winding diamond-pavé

Merging the world of haute horlogerie and haute couture, Vacheron Constantin’s latest addition to their female collection presents the Égérie self-winding diamond-pavé model in two variations of 18K white gold and 18K 5N pink gold. Drawing from the maison‘s heritage, the two models feature Vacheron Constantin’s signature asymmetrical geometry and offset display portrayed through a more dazzling and playful personality. Adorned in a sparkling veil of light, the two models are available in a choice of white or pink gold, both ornately set with diamonds in their entirety.

First presented at Watches & Wonders 2021, the two models reflect Vacheron Constantin’s 2021 theme of ‘classic with a twist. Here, heritage and creativity meet, as apparent in the Égérie self-winding diamond-pavé’s feminine design inspired by the maison‘s aesthetic codes from the 19th century. These refined details and temperaments that make up the manufacturer’s heritage are fine-tuned to meet the modern era.

Designed to catch and reflect light from all angles, the Égérie self-winding diamond-pavé watch is set with 303 ornate diamonds to accentuate the model’s slender bezel, flanks, lugs and the interlugs of the 35mm case. The gold dial, too, is a creation of light. With 574 diamonds, the dial features an offset date diagonally portrayed by the Vacheron Constantin logo and the crown positioned between one and two o’clock. A rose-cut diamond adds to the touch of coquetry, while the interlaced circles and curves are punctuated by lace-like, scalloped 18K gold Arabic numerals that match the slim gold hands.

Through a system of interchangeable straps, the elegant versatility is designed for contemporary life, where women now transition seamlessly from day to night as their roles shift throughout the day. The straps, which one can easily clip to the case in a smooth, tool-free move, come with gold pin buckles and 17 diamonds. The variations available include:

Satin or satin-effect alligator leather

Night blue strap for the white gold model

Candied chestnut strap for the pink gold model

The Égérie self-winding diamond-pavé watch is fitted with a self-winding Manufacture movement that dances to the beats of calibre 1088. Haute horlogerie finishes appear through the sapphire crystal on the caseback, where one can admire a 22K gold oscillating weight and an ornately hand-crafted Côtes de Genève motif.

(All images: Vacheron Constantin)

This story first appeared on Prestige Thailand.