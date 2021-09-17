Style

Watch Sightings at the 2021 Met Gala

By Joezer Mandagi
17 Sep 2021
While fashion was, of course, the highlight of any Met Gala, plenty of A-listers showcased A-class timepieces on their wrists as well

During this year’s edition of the highly anticipated Met Gala, there were plenty of incredible solo looks as well as extravagantly-inspiring couple appearances. A bit more subtle but no less impressive are the celebrities and attendees with impeccable taste for fine timepieces. Here are some of our favourite watches to watch out for as we look back at the 2021 Met Gala red carpet…

Kaia Gerber wearing an Omega De Ville Prestige Dewdrop
Jack Harlow wearing a Rolex Sky-Dweller
Justin Bieber wearing a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona
Law Roach wearing a Hublot Big Bang UNICO Rainbow King Gold
Lil Baby (seen here together with Stuart Vevers) wearing a Patek Philippe Nautilus
Pharrell Williams (with Helen Lasichanh) wearing a Richard Mille RM 17-01 Tourbillon
Saint Laurent Creative Designer Anthony Vaccarello (with Rose from Blackpink) wearing a Cartier Tank
Simu Liu wearing a Jacob & Co. Astronomia Solar WG Zodiac Baguette_2

 

Source: Getty Images

2021 Met Gala met gala watches

Joezer Mandagi

