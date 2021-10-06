Watches and Wonders Geneva Confirms Its Physical Salon in 2022

After two entirely digital editions, nearly 40 watchmaking Maisons will exhibit in a hybrid and flexible concept at the physical Watches and Wonders Geneva in 2022

It’s official! The world of watchmaking will be in the spotlight once again as the Watches and Wonders Geneva has just confirmed its decision to exhibit in Geneva both in a physical format — back in the halls of Palexpo — and digitally, via its online platform, next year from March 30 to April 5, 2022.

After proving its agility over the last two entirely digital editions, Watches and Wonders Geneva is finally moving to a hybrid format so that both visitors and industry players can have a face-to-face experience again. Speaking of which, for the offline event, everything has been thought through and organised to ensure that the product presentations, new product launches, keynotes, panel discussions and conferences can be followed in Geneva by visitors onsite. Aside to that, for those who are unable to travel, the visitors can also participate remotely, via the online platform.

Most importantly, for the Watches and Wonders Geneva 2022, this storied fair will bring together the main industry players, with the arrival of new brands such as Hublot, TAG Heuer and Zenith from the LVMH Group, Grand Seiko, Oris and also the jeweller Van Cleef & Arpels who is making its return to the Salon.

Moreover, reputed brands such as Chanel, Chopard, Patek Philippe, Rolex and Tudor will also be exhibiting for the first time in Geneva. Not to mention other major Maisons, such as Cartier, Hermès, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger LeCoultre, Piaget, Ulysse Nardin and Vacheron Constantin, who have been regulars for many years. Finally, the Carré des Horlogers will also welcome fifteen independent designer-craftsmen and women at the centre of the exhibition.

If anything, the physical event of Watches and Wonders is very much anticipated by professionals, watch aficionados, collectors, amateurs and those with a passion for fine watchmaking. If anything, this is basically an opportunity for the industry to come together and speak as one, combining the experience of a physical presence with the resonance of the digital aspect. In short, it will be a wonderful reunion in this watchmaking summit.