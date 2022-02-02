Win hearts this Valentine’s Day with these Omega Constellation watches

It is evident from the brand’s alluring timepieces that Omega expresses its love for watchmaking in its own special way. Its watches are full of diversity, just like love. Ranging from classic beauty to modern wonders, there is an abundance of innovative features and luxurious materials to admire on the watches.

For this year’s Valentine’s Day, Omega explores the unique dimensions of the deepest human emotion, presenting a stunning duo that will easily captivate and charm with their sleek and elegant designs. The stars of the brand’s Valentine 2022 offerings are none other than a pair of enchanting timepieces from the brand’s Constellation collection. One is a bright diamond-studded model while the other possesses a darker, masculine touch – perfect for the fashion-conscious power couples.

Igniting passion with its fiery hue is the Constellation Co‑Axial Master Chronometer 29 mm for the ladies. Presented in the colour of love, the matching red dial and leather straps perfectly complement the watch’s elegant 29 mm 18-karat SednaTM Gold and stainless steel case. No two watches in the collection are truly identical, thanks to the unique craftsmanship of the natural aventurine gemstone on each creation.

Encircled by a diamond-paved bezel, the dial features diamond hour markers, 18-karat Sedna™ gold facetted hands, and a date window positioned at 6 o’clock with a single Constellation Star – also in 18-karat Sedna™ gold – sitting right above it. At its heart, the self-winding Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8700 powers the watch, ensuring a steady and trustworthy beat while offering 50 hours of power reserve.

Contrasting its counterpart’s bright façade is the Constellation Co‑Axial Master Chronometer 41 mm, featuring an iconic case design in 18-karat Sedna™ Gold and stainless steel with polished claws gripping the black ceramic bezel. A grey leather strap further accentuates the luxurious look and feel of the timepiece.

As its name dictates, the case measures 41 mm in diameter. Encased within is a silk embossed rhodium-grey dial, adorned by Roman numerals in Ceragold™ and a single 18-karat Sedna™ gold Constellation Star situated right above the date window at 6 o’clock. The watch is powered by the self-winding Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8900 that has a power reserve of 60 hours, which can be appreciated and admired through the domed scratch-resistant sapphire crystal caseback.

The movements on both watches have been certified as a Master Chronometer by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS) and are resistant to magnetic fields reaching 15,000 gauss. Both feature rhodium plated finish with Geneva waves in arabesque, free sprung-balance with silicon balance spring, and automatic winding in both directions.

(All images: Omega)

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Malaysia