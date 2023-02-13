Your Last Minute Guide to Valentine’s Day Gifting

It’s D minus one to Valentine’s day, and if you haven’t really had a chance to find a gift for your special ones, this is it! Our guide will help you get through all the dilemmas before the day arrives.

The true meaning of Valentine’s? If you think it has always been about your lover or secret fling, you’re probably wrong all these times. Make this special day a chance to surprise your mother, a way to cherish your friendship or a moment to make amends with long-lost relatives. Our advice, avoid giving them a bouquet of flowers or something that won’t last a lifetime. Instead, try finding gifts that nurture the relationship between you two and a thing that always reminds them of you. Here are the 5 fashion gift ideas we’ve curated based on the advice and receiver’s personality, so it will be much easier for you to decide too.

Marc Jacobs Mini Tote Bag

You know she is an animal lover and probably will never leave home without her furry friends or stop talking about their ‘baby’ once you’ve mentioned her dog, so this soft faux fur bag is such a good idea. Wait until she opens her present and smiles upon finding out what’s inside the box. It’s priceless!

Rodo Dafne Heels – Available Here

Looking for a gift for a shoe lover? Set your eyes on these heels. Rodo Dafne Heels are made from beautifully crafted satin, have a soft yellow colour, and have crystal stones to appeal to their eyes. Those who love Italian craftsmanship will be very happy to receive this little gift, because why wouldn’t they?

Fendi Scarf

Scarfs have always been a perfect choice, the only thing that never fails when it comes to gifting. All thanks to its versatility and utility! This Fendi scarf is your ultimate choice for this year’s Valentine’s hence the black colour that matches everything in the wardrobe and the symbolic logo. This gift is excellent for those who are fans of practicality as well as minimalist worshippers.

John Hardy Love Knot Bracelet – Available Here

Like its name, this John Hardy bracelet will make such a perfect gift to mark how special your friendship is with your friend. The knot is a reminder that you two will always be good friends until the time is through. Therefore, it’s an iconic model from John Hardy, a piece of jewellery you can treasure for the longest time.

Tory Burch Ella Bio

Introducing the newest member of Tory Burch’s family, meet Ella Bio. The tote bag is made from sustainable material but still feels luxurious as leather and incredibly durable. The squared shape bag is available in two sizes and various colours so it will be easy for you to choose according to the receiver’s favourite. Perfect for those professional friends you have or you can present it as a gift to yourself – remember self-love!