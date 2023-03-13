ZENITH adds 36mm models to the iconic DEFY collection

ZENITH steals the show at LVMH Watch Week 2023 by unveiling the latest innovation to the DEFY collection that showcases both creativity and longstanding horologic mastery

A collection that was already present in the 1960s, the DEFY model is a prominent member of the ZENITH family. In 2023, the DEFY Skyline adds a 36mm version to create a new form that captures either sex, especially when they possess a preference for a smaller, yet very attractive, timepiece.

The 36mm variant of the DEFY Skyline comes with three dial options of blue, pink or green, staying true to the explorative spirit of the line started by the snazzy chromatic tone from 1969. With a metallic base that is polished and with a satin brush finish, the pieces have rays seemingly emanating from the applied ZENITH five-pointed start at the top of the dial. Date wheels are found integrated into the dial with matching colours.

The bezel comes in two variants: either with 52 VVS brilliant-cut diamonds that catch the eye at first glance or without, highlighting instead on the faceted steel case and twelve-sided bezel of its larger counterpart for a more understated elegance option.

Versatility comes in the form of a handy mechanism that allows you to replace the strap for easy swapping between the steel bracelet and sky-patterned rubber strap with a folding clasp with colours matching the dial.

Powered by the in-house Elite 670 automatic movement decorated with a sleek and modern grey finish, it equips the DEFY Skyline with a power reserve of 50 hours. The screw-down crown ensures a water resistance of 10 ATM, or 100 metres as an extra brag-worthy feature.