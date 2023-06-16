Adventure of a Lifetime at AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach

AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach redefines the concept of indulgence with its awe inspiring blend of untamed beauty and sustainability. Riga Ramadhan reports

A little while ago, Prestige Indonesia was invited to AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach. In a nutshell, what we found was a mesmerizing paradise that transcends the boundaries of imagination. Located in the picturesque town of Labuan Bajo on the island of Flores and situated just a short drive from Komodo International Airport, this resort beckons travellers seeking the ultimate tropical escapade, as it provides the perfect starting point for exploring the enchanting beauty of Flores in style and comfort.

My journey in what is arguably the first luxury hotel in Komodo began with my arrival at the lobby, which showcases one of the most beautiful landscapes that you can ever imagine. With a view of the majestic Kukusan island and panoramic views of the Flores Sea, this area of AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach creates a lasting first impression with a true symphony of luxury and natural wonders that unfolds before your eyes.

UNPARALLELED COMFORT

As a luxurious home away from home, AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach offers 13 Full Ocean View Suites and 192 Deluxe Full Ocean View Rooms and Full Ocean View Rooms. I checked into one of the rooms boasting a breath-taking view of the Flores Sea. Seamlessly blending modern elegance with traditional elements, the room was inspired by Flores Island’s rich cultural heritage and rustic beauty. Furthermore, the space boasted large windows and provided the perfect backdrop for taking in the golden hues of the setting sun behind the magnificent Kukusan Island.

As a whole, the 1.4-hectare resort – designed in a ground-breaking manner by the famous architectural firm WATG – immerses visitors in verdant natural surroundings. What’s more, it also comes with not one, but seven dining venues designed to provide an unforgettable culinary experience for its guests. You can enjoy a coffee and breakfast at RINCA, indulge in fresh grilled lobster at KISIK, or sip signature cocktails at the UNIQUE Rooftop Bar.

There’s also HonZEN which showcases the finest ingredients in a relaxed setting, the Pool Bar for all-day dining, Naga Bar which offers a relaxed social hub stretching across pristine ocean waters, and Mesa Bar which is a picturesque place to chill while sunbathing or swimming. In short, there is something for every palate.

ISLAND HOPPING

Surrounded by world-renowned dive sites and breath-taking landscapes – not to mention that it’s a gateway to the Komodo National Park – AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach offers the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation. The island’s rugged terrain, lush forests, pristine beaches, and crystal-clear waters provide the perfect backdrop for the adventure of a lifetime. Speaking of which, the resort also provides the perfect series of launchpads for guests looking to explore the island and its surroundings.

First of all, there’s the luxurious 54-meter yacht lovingly named the AYANA Lako di’a, which means “safe travel” in the local language. Boasting nine of AYANA’s signature luxury bedrooms, the vessel can take guests on short excursions of two to three nights.

Guests can also take day trips on other AYANA Cruises vessels like the AYANA Lako Sae, a sleek and stylish three-deck yacht that comes with ten VIP cabanas with ocean access. Then there’s also the AYANA Lako

Taka, a glass-bottom boat shaped like a blue whale, which provides a unique way to discover the beautiful underwater life in Komodo waters.

With this fleet of yachts and boats, AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach invitesguests to go bat watching during sunsets, explore the unique Pink Beach, trek on Padar Island, go snorkelling, or visit the world-famous Komodo dragons. It’s safe to say that these fascinating creatures are a sight to behold, and watching them roam freely in their natural habitat can be a humbling experience.

SUSTAINABILITY AT HEART

Since its debut in September 2018, AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach has also placed a strong emphasis on taking care of the waters surrounding it. To that end, the resort has established the Marine Discovery Center as part of the brand’s AYANA Cares commitment. This pledge aims to support awareness-raising and ocean protection activities, especially for the coral reefs, which are under constant assault.

“At AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach, we believe that everyone can play a part in helping to protect the environment,” said Lee Miles, the resort’s in-house marinebiologist. “Our resort is a hub for education and conservation, where guests can learn about the importance of coral reefs and participate in our coral conservation program. Our hope is to inspire a new generation of ocean conservationists.”

During my visit earlier this year, the resort invited 50 local children from a nearby village to participate in a Marine Life Workshop and coral planting program. The coral conservation and restoration program has covered a total area of 950 square meters and includes 250 coral frames with over 2,500 planted corals. Additionally, its rope nurseries have 160 ropes containing over 1,600 coral fragments that are well on their way to growing into new colonies.

In the end, my journey to AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach is an experience that transcends the boundaries of ordinary travel. It intertwines luxury, conservation, and the sheer beauty of nature. As a place that holds the power to transform, to awaken a profound sense of awe and appreciation for the world we inhabit, it is also a destination that offers the perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and cultural immersion – and one that should definitely be on every traveller’s bucket list.

Words Riga Ramadhan