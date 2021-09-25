Airbus Corporate Jets presents the ACJ TwoTwenty special cabin edition by Cyril Kongo

The famed French graffiti artist lends his colourful touch to ACJ’s innovative mindset

The corporate jet business unit of Airbus – ACJ – prides itself for offering ultimate comfort, intercontinental range, unbeatable economics and pioneering technology. Now, it has found the perfect collaborator in world renowned contemporary artist Cyril Kongo, a.k.a. Mr. Colorful, to jointly design an ACJ cabin. The result is the ACJ TwoTwenty special cabin edition by Cyril Kongo.

In a nutshell, the collaboration turns he extra-large biz-jet into a flying contemporary art gallery, thus, offering a never-done-before novel ambiance. The entire signature cabin has been envisioned by the ACJ design team to deliver comfort, connectivity and functionality in one space while Cyril Kongo’s touch brings the cabin design to a next level of emotion.

Notably, the main lounge, which will be partly hand painted by Cyril Kongo, combines carefully chosen branded textures and fabrics, crafted to kindle the sumptuous comfort, space and luxury of your own private art gallery.

The special cabin edition has been proudly curated to allow passengers to properly rest or enjoy fine dining with valued friends and family, while admiring all the colours that life has to offer. Cyril Kongo and the ACJ design team took full advantage of the ACJ TwoTwenty’s large fuselage which is at least two times wider than other business jets, allowing for a spaciously crafted table greeting, potentially serving up to eight guests.

The ACJ TwoTwenty will offer unrivalled personal space, and will be the only business jet to offer six large VIP living areas for up to 19 passengers. Moreover, it will have an intercontinental range, capable of flying up to 5,650 nautical miles, or over 12 hours of flight time.