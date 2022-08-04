All-Inclusive Luxury: AYANA Resort and Spa, Bali

AYANA Resort and Spa, Bali unveils the new KISIK Lounge, the newly-reopened KISIK Seafood Restaurant, and its highly-awaited Segara wing

Not too long ago, Prestige Indonesia was welcomed with open arms at AYANA Resort and Spa, Bali. Located just 12 kilometers from the I Gusti Ngurah Rai international airport, the 98-hectare estate – which enjoys a majestic 1.3km cliffside coastline above Jimbaran Bay – is also home to RIMBA Jimbaran BALI by AYANA, and AYANA Residences, Bali’s first purely residential community integrated with a five-star resort.

Pretty much just like everyone else, my journey here began with my arrival at the lobby, which is arguably one of the most beautiful entrances in Bali. With a view of the cliffs and the coastline of Jimbaran, AYANA Resort and Spa beautifully laid out this particular area to create a lasting first impression.

I checked into one of AYANA’s 294 rooms boasting a superb view of the airport and a vast green landscape. The room was classically elegant with touches of traditional Balinese aesthetics. It boasted an opulent marble bathroom with double vanity, furnished balconies, and interconnecting doors, as well as a hygiene set consisting of hand sanitizer and masks, which were provided for the stay. In a way, it was the ideal spot to simply pause for a moment, truly take a grasp of the serene surroundings, and break away from everything that’s weighing on your shoulders.

There is, of course, more on offer. The wellness packages at AYANA include a variety of interesting and enjoyable experiences, such as Qi Gong, sunset nature walks, and sound healing. And most importantly, with the AYANA Spa as its focal point and enriched by the on-site Aquatonic Pool as well as other sports facilities, the resort provides a peaceful haven for indulgent relaxation.

Culinary Delights

Another aspect that impressed me the most is the fact that AYANA Resort and Spa, Bali is also set to become quite the culinary destination. Of particular note, back on July 1, 2022, the KISIK Seafood Restaurant at the AYANA Resort and Spa, Bali was reopened. Myself and other guests were invited to browse through a Balinese market-style display with traditional baskets, bursting with fresh, locally-sourced, and imported seafood delicacies. Or you could simply customize your order with fresh lobster, prawns, calamari, and deep-sea fish.

The coolest part is that guests may sit at a table right on the sand amid brilliant tiki torches while taking in AYANA’s shimmering Ocean Beach Pool, and the tranquil Indian Ocean as a backdrop. Furthermore, the restaurant’s “dine on the pier” concept lets you enjoy the most romantic overwater dining experiences on special occasions while taking in the famous Jimbaran sunset. For larger-scale dining occasions like weddings or family reunions, the KISIK Seafood Restaurant can accommodate up to 80 guests.

At the same time, AYANA Resort and Spa, Bali also launched the KISIK Lounge. Constructed during the pandemic, this new lounge provides up to 46 guests with an exquisitely relaxed environment. The place combines clean, modern items like white couches positioned along the wall with the natural cliffside scenery. The rustic ambiance is further enhanced with views of Jimbaran’s unspoiled seashore at sunset.

The cocktail menu is an amusing exploration of the finest ingredients from Bali combined with the finest domestic and imported liquors. The menu comprises classics with a modern tropical and floral twist, well-known favourites, and emblems of Balinese character. The bar and lounge also provide light Balinese food with a modern touch, and a range of traditional bites to go with the beverages.

New Destination

Yet another highlight of my adventures at AYANA Resort and Spa, Bali was a trip to the new site for the AYANA Segara wing. Mind you, the resort is excited to announce the opening of the AYANA Segara wing later this year, and 205 rooms at this top-notch construction will be added to the large property. The AYANA Segara wing, which is divided into the three towers, will have its own concierge, a gorgeous indoor-outdoor pool with full bar service, an all-day dining restaurant, a Mediterranean restaurant, a rooftop bar, and a private event area.

Design-wise, the AYANA Segara wing blends the Balinese idea of balance, size, and proportion in space and arrangement with a modern Balinese design aesthetic. The AYANA Resort and Spa, Bali design team used locally-sourced materials like stone and natural wood together with opulent finishing touches to provide the unmatched comfort and sophistication that guests have come to expect from the name AYANA.

Settled in a cliff-top area where the forest meets the ocean, the AYANA Segara wing offers a seamless indoor-outdoor living area with breath-taking views of tall ceilings, huge open spaces, and plenty of windows to take advantage of the ever-changing light. Meanwhile, the large pool in the middle of the facility will give guests a completely unique indoor-outdoor fitness experience.

Ultimately, elevating the restorative and remarkable stay and dining experience with the KISIK Lounge, the reopening of the KISIK Seafood Restaurant, and the AYANA Segara wing, these newest additions to the resort surely perpetuate AYANA’s magical experience.