London’s Harrods Comes to Life with The Fabulous World of Dior

It’s officially beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the iconic building of London. Until the beginning of next year, the Harrods building will be illuminated with yellow lighting decoration, as interpreted by The Fabulous World of Dior.

Blending together the charm of the English spirit with French luxury and art de vivre refinement, Dior presents The Fabulous World of Dior at Harrods in London. Timely for the holiday season, the luxury brand presents a spectacular presentation illuminating the hallowed halls of the legendary Harrods department store.

A fervent admirer of England, from 1953 Christian Dior developed a powerful and unbreakable bond with Harrods, London’s epicenter of British elegance. This story, beginning with Harrods’ earliest singular branded boutique is now enriched by a new chapter, unique in its scope and creative daring, inspired by the magic of Christmas.

From November 10 to January 3, 2023, the façade of the Brompton Road edifice will be adorned with a monumental installation aglow with a play of light radiantly showcasing Dior’s fundamental references as reinterpreted by artist Pietro Ruffo for the Dior cruise 2023 collection.

The compass rose, lucky stars and scintillating flowers will guide visitors along the historic window displays – a captivating attraction that draws people from all over the world, transformed and brought to life by a fantastic gingerbread tableau.

Multi-Experience Pop-Ups

In the heart of this prestigious venue, The Fabulous World of Dior reveals a thousand fascinating surprises and animated decors, enhanced by gourmet treats, await customers. Inside the landmark department store, two novel pop-up boutiques draw their fantastic decor from the most beautiful Christmas fairy tales.

The first, designed as an authentic gingerbread house representing Monsieur Dior’s Atelier, summons visitors to enter the secret wings of 30 Montaigne, to discover the House and the virtuosity of its creations behind the scenes. A delicate suggestion and ultimate surprise, the second pop-up is an ephemeral gift shop, inviting each and all to find the perfect present.

This space, conceived as a refined cabinet of curiosities, is a sublime homage to the art of giving so dear to Monsieur Dior. Here, you can find gifts related to wintertime – knit sweaters adorned with poetic patterns to homeware items in the Dior Chez Moi capsule, suggesting a new art of living with a softer touch. Evoking the first ever collection of Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior, a series of t-shirts feature prints that assert the Creative Director’s socially aware vision.

For this festive alliance, the House is presenting a brand-new capsule, extoling the silhouettes of Kim Jones’ men’s wardrobe, combined with Harrods fundamentals. Within the exclusive space dedicated to Dior men’s lines, a double-breasted jacket with a button tab closing, the Artistic Director’s iconic cut, is revealed sublimated in the emblematic green of the British department store. A shade that is featured on accessories – such as ties or bow ties – adding an extra touch of distinction to New Year’s Eve attire.

The Magic Of Dior

Prolonging the magic of this fantastic world that unfolds throughout every corner of the store, Dior is also inaugurating two new ephemeral spaces entirely devoted to beauty, one presenting the couture fragrances of La Collection Privée Christian Dior.

The other is a dream workshop dedicated to La Collection Privée, traces the history of Dior through the prism of its signature compositions. Gris Dior, Ambre Nuit, Oud Ispahan and Bois d’Argent are divulged through unique sensory territories portraying flowers and refined ingredients that they enhance.

Also to initiate a captivating encounter between the different customs that brighten the end of year festivities, from the City of Light to the English capital, Dior has conceived a unique, unprecedented exhibition specifically for Harrods.

In the heart of the British department store, a fabulous exhibition reproduces the architecture of Dior’s emblematic locations – from Granville to La Colle Noire and 30 Montaigne – in reduced proportions. A fantasy universe, entirely composed of finely crafted cookies, punctuated with arabesques and delicate drawings, an expression of the audacity and art of detail so important to the House.

Last but not least, cultivating Monsieur Dior’s love of the art of gastronomy, The Fabulous World of Dior inaugurates a new and extraordinary venue at Harrods dedicated to delighting the taste buds. At Café Dior at Harrods, guests can discover the great classics of French cuisine and culinary specialties with a twist of British influence, such as Cornish crab with green apple, Atlantic lobster Thermidor and its yuzu vinaigrette, or a roasted chestnut velouté with winter chanterelles.

Those with a sweet tooth will be enticed to taste a selection of gourmet creations – such as tarte tatin or pear baba – and pastries reinventing traditional Christmas desserts, including a sumptuous honey cake in the shape of a Christmas tree.

(Images: Dior)

