The Perfect Excursion by Garuda Indonesia and Marriott International

Garuda Indonesia and Marriott International Indonesia have formed a new partnership which allows travellers to enjoy special rates and multiple benefits at participating hotels and resorts across Indonesia.

During these uncertain times, travellers are increasingly looking for new destinations with unique experiences to break out from their daily routines or just to simply unwind even as international borders remain closed. Marriott International Indonesia and Indonesia’s leading airline, Garuda Indonesia, have announced an exciting new partnership with various special benefits for travellers throughout the archipelago.

Safe Skies

“With a leading airline recognized by travellers around the world, our partnership with Garuda Indonesia aligns with our ongoing efforts to make guest travel a reality while upholding our commitment to safety and health,” said Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President for Indonesia, Marriott International. “As more travellers go on staycations and find destinations closer to home, this partnership allows travellers to access some of Indonesia’s most preferred vacation destinations and experiences with our broad portfolio of hotels and resorts.

No doubt, this year will be very different, however; we believe the situation will improve soon and travellers will be able to travel again.” Ade R. Susardi, Director of Services and Commercial of Garuda Indonesia, added:

“This collaboration is also in line with Garuda Indonesia’s commitment as the national flag carrier to support the recovery and progress of the domestic tourism sector in the midst of the pandemic, as well as providing the best service to the customers.”

And the best service is exactly what we received. Prestige Indonesia recently had the chance to experience a trip under this new collaboration and it certainly did not disappoint. Safety and comfort are the top priorities for flying during the pandemic, and Garuda Indonesia ensures that it is their main concern – all while consistently delivering the exceptional service. Besides easy access to the seamless check in and baggage drop counter, Business Class Passengers and GarudaMiles Platinum members can also relax at the Garuda Indonesia airport lounges while waiting to board. At the time of writing, all of Garuda Indonesia’s aircraft have been equipped with HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Arresting) filters that can block 99.999 percent of dust particles and airborne contaminants such as viruses and bacteria, thereby ensuring the highest possible quality of cabin air.

As another extra safety measure, Garuda Indonesia has also adjusted in-flight services by providing fully-wrapped inflight meals and changing the headrest covers after each flight has landed. And before every departure, Garuda Indonesia’s crew will thoroughly disinfect cabin areas have come in direct contact with passengers, including the lavatory, seats, tray tables, seat armrests, overhead compartments and the galley.

Vast Views and Tiny Tea Parties

With over 19 brands and 59 properties across Indonesia, Marriott International has a significant presence in some of Indonesia’s most popular destinations such as Bali, Belitung, Surabaya and Yogyakarta. Marriott’s portfolio of hotels and resorts offers everything one would need for an inspiring journey and to create a unique “holiday at home” experience. Now, the aforementioned partnership with Garuda Indonesia invites travellers to enjoy special rates and additional benefits by presenting their boarding passes while staying at participating hotels and resorts across Indonesia. And a short while ago, we got to see for ourselves what this special offer had in store for vacationers at The St. Regis Bali Resort.

After a smooth flight we were greeted by The St. Regis Bali Resort staff just steps outside the arrival terminal. The resort is one of the luxury properties operated by Marriot International on the island, and since opening its doors in 2008, this award-winning beach resort has shared its elevated experience of Bali in many ways. Located on the pristine beach of Nusa Dua, The St. Regis Bali Resort is inspired by Balinese-living and offers infinite panoramic ocean views, expansive lush gardens, a strand pool with a swim up bar and a crystal blue salt water lagoon. The property’s beautifully-appointed Suites, Villas and Residences offer elegant residential accommodation in contemporary Balinese décor. A stay at any of these also come with complimentary airport transfer, Wi-Fi and The St. Regis tradition of uncompromising luxury: the bespoke 24-hour Butler Service.

Soon after arriving at the premises, a buggy took us to The Strand Villa. For guests’ convenience and to ensure social distancing, check-in is done in the room. The elevated cleaning protocols throughout public spaces and guest rooms was also clearly prioritized. Upon arrival, a guest’s luggage will be fully sanitized. The hotel has also increased the frequency of disinfecting high-traffic areas such as restrooms and elevators, while signage promoting physical distancing is displayed throughout the premises. Arriving at the villa, a hygiene set consisting of hand sanitizer and masks were also provided for the stay. Every room is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between each guest.

The Strand Villa is a one-bedroom villa with beach access overlooking the Indian Ocean. Sporting contemporary Balinese design and style, the villa also features a split-level private garden, a large private pool and traditional relaxation gazebo along with direct access through the garden gates to the beach where the villa’s own sun lounges await. At our arrival, the butler offered to unpack our luggage, made a note of our coffee and tea preferences, and even asked about organizing any last-minute arrangements we might need. This flawless personalization is what made us feel so completely at ease while staying at The St. Regis Resort. Tired travellers can also relax and rejuvenate at the Iridium Spa, which provides a tranquil sanctuary combining traditional Balinese or holistic treatments with modern technologies.

The St. Regis Bali Resort has distinctive restaurant and bar venues boasting captivating views that will intrigue your epicurean spirit. For breakfast, the signature restaurant Boneka (which is Indonesian for “puppet”) features a sumptuous fare of international delicacies. For lunch, there’s the one-of-a kind The Gourmand Deli which serves artisan meals, wines, coffee and teas from around the world. As for dinner, Kayuputi showcases Pan-Asian inspired haute cuisine along with a stellar wine list and exceptional cocktails, set against a backdrop of the Indian Ocean and Nusa Dua beach. Not just that, Kayuputi is also available for a lavish and decadent Saturday and Sunday brunch experience. Or if you’re too comfortable lazing in your own villa, your personal butler can easily arrange for your meals to be sent over.

Last but not least, guests with young children won’t have to worry about finding activities for their little ones. Inspired by its founding family, the Astors, and their cherished traditions, Family Traditions at The St. Regis Bali Resort offers engaging activities and thoughtful experiences tailored to younger guests and their families. The Tiny Afternoon Tea is a perfect example: It’s a whimsical tea party, with an enchanting tepee tent specially set-up at your villa’s garden. And the treats? Lollipop cakes, animal cupcakes, a donut tower and milkshakes, all inspired by Mrs. Astor’s famous tea gatherings.

A Pleasant Trip, To Say The Least

The St. Regis Bali Resort makes sure that every stay is satisfactory and, with seamless and impeccable services at any time of a day, it really is Bali’s best address. And as arranging for our return flight tickets with Garuda Indonesia was conveniently just a few clicks away, the entire experience was truly a perfect excursion.

Mariott International has introduced a new website in Bahasa Indonesia for domestic travellers, to ensure a experience a seamless booking journey as you make your travel plans to rediscover the beauty of Indonesia. Visit marriott.com/id to plan your next stay.