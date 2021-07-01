Using data from travellers and matching their insights with astrology and the most defining traits of each zodiac sign, Booking.com has complied an exciting list of travel destinations to consider for your next trip.

As international travel is set to slowly resume over the next months, the time to finally plan a long-awaited post-pandemic holiday might have finally come. While you may feel drawn to certain bucket list destinations or certain types of vacations, your next adventure could be the right one to fulfil your zodiac travel desires.

From off-the-beaten-path gems, to glamorous urban centres and dreamy coastal villages, here’s your next travel destination, based on your zodiac sign.

Aquarius: Bắc Hà, Vietnam

Bắc Hà, a rural district Northern Vietnam that comes to life on Sundays thanks to its colourful market, is the ideal destination for Aquarius travellers, who are typically independent and easy-going. Famous for its calming mountainous landscape and the cultural richness of the Hmong people, the Lao Cai region has a lot more to offer beyond the popular town of Sa pa.

Where to Stay: Chô Family, Phec Bung Village, Ban Pho Ward, Bac Ha District, Bắc Hà, Vietnam

Pisces: St Petersburg, Russia

St Petersburg has a lot offer when it comes to art and history, and it happens to be one of the most exciting travel destinations for book lovers. Pisces, who are known to be imaginative and artistic, have so much to discover around Russia’s ever-charming cultural capital, from the majestic Mariinsky Theatre to its countless galleries and Baroque-style buildings.

Where to Stay: The State Hermitage Museum Official Hotel, Ulitsa Pravdy 10, Tsentralny, 191119 Saint Petersburg, Russia

Aries: San Pedro de Atacama, Chile

For the adventurous Aries, it doesn’t get more exciting than mountain biking and sand-boarding in San Pedro de Atacama, located in Chile’s breathtaking Valle de la Luna. To add to the charm, the area is also famous for its diverse culture and cuisine.

Where to Stay: Nayara Alto Atacama, Camino Pukara S/N | Ayllu de Quitor , 1410000 San Pedro de Atacama, Chile

Taurus: Orlando, Florida

The lake and the Eola park is a favored destination of families and tourists who visit Orlando, Florida, United States.

Orlando, one of the US’ more popular travel destinations, is synonymous with family vacations. For Tauruses, who are the most likely to enjoy family time and life’s simple pleasures, Central Florida’s lively city could be the perfect spot to relax in good company while having fun in one of the area’s famous amusement parks and exploring the state’s natural beauties.

Where to Stay: Summerville Vacation Homes by Columbia Management, 2600 Sunrise Shores Drive, Celebration, Orlando, FL 34747, United States of America

Gemini: London, UK

Exmouth Market

London needs no introduction. With its vibrancy and unique diversity, the British Capital cater to the needs and dreams of many around the globe and makes for an ideal match for outgoing Geminis, as it literally bursts with places to explore.

Where to Stay: The One Tun Pub & Rooms, 125/6 Saffron Hill, Camden, London, EC1N 8QS, United Kingdom

Cancer: Bangkok, Thailand

Cancerian travellers, whose main trait is being friendly and open-minded, will appreciate the welcoming ethos and effortless hospitality of Thai people. Plus, this ever evolving Southeast Asian metropolis also happens to be one of the best examples of contemporary urbanisation, where tradition, innovation and hipster gentrification interestingly coexist. For this and many more reasons, Bangkok is one of the most popular travel destinations in the world.

Where to Stay: Rosewood Bangkok, 1041/38 Phloen Chit Road Lumpini, Pathumwan, 0330 Bangkok, Thailand

Leo: Cairns, Australia

Tandem skydiving

Leos are always searching for travel experiences to match their brave and intense personality. A trip to Cairns, considered the gateway to Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, needs to be on top of their bucket list. Aside from its heavenly tropical landscape, sky diving is also what brings many travellers to this area in Far North Queensland. The unforgettable experience, in fact, offers sea views of the Great Barrier Reef.

Where to Stay: Cairns Rainforest Retreat, 176 Sydney Street, 4868 Cairns, Australia

Virgo: Tokyo, Japan

Over the years, Japan’s capital has been leading by example when it comes to becoming a more sustainable metropolis. Virgos, who are compassionate by nature, will be impressed by the city and its citizens’ commitment to live a greener life. Needless to say, Tokyo is also one of the most exciting travel destinations in the world to eat, shop, walk and fully immerse yourself in local culture.

Where to Stay: Mandarin Oriental Tokyo, 103-8328 Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku Nihonbashi Muromachi 2-1-1, Japan

Libra: Portofino, Italy

Libra, a star sign, is ruled by Venus. In other words, people born under this sing, love to be in love. Portofino, for this and countless other reasons, is a picture-perfect destination for them. The Italian coastal village is famous for its luxurious boutiques, picturesque houses overlooking the harbour and effortlessly chic atmosphere, which make it one of the most romantic places on earth.

Where to Stay: Splendido, A Belmond Hotel, Salita Baratta 16, 16034 Portofino, Italy

Scorpio: Berlin, Germany

When looking for a destination to fuel their determination and adaptability, Scorpios will definitely appreciate Berlin’s combo of glamour and underground excitement. In recent years, the German capital has become a hotspot for creatives from around the world, as well as one of the trendiest cities in Europe.

Where to Stay: Brilliant Apartments, Oderberger Str. 38, Prenzlauer Berg, 10435 Berlin, Germany

Sagittarius: Lhasa, Tibet

Known for being the centre of the Tibetan Buddhist world, Lhasa is a cultural gem in Southwestern China. Sagittarius travellers, who love learning new things, will definitely find something special in this oasis of calm and inner peace.

Where to Stay: The St. Regis Lhasa Resort, 22 Jiangsu Road, Chengguan District, 850000 Lhasa, Tibet

Capricorn: Queenstown, New Zealand

As the most practical star sign, Capricorns are known to be brave and persistent. An adventure, in fact, could be very appealing to take on new challenges for their resilient personalities. Queenstown, on the shores of South Island’s Lake Wakatipuwhere, offers a multitude of adventurous activities, including mountain biking, paragliding and bungee jumping.

Where to Stay: Kamana Lakehouse, 39 Fernhill Road, Fern Hill, 9300 Queenstown, New Zealand

