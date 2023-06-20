Fuji Speedway Hotel: Hospitality at full throttle

A stone’s throw away from the historical Fuji Speedway race track, Fuji Speedway Hotel honours the prestige of motorsports, merging the glory of the automotive world with luxury and unparalleled hospitality.

Since its opening in 1965, Fuji Speedway has been Japan’s symbol of automotive savoir-faire and advancement. The venue has housed international events, such as Fuji 6 Hours, GT World Challenge Asia, and Super GT, attracting racers and enthusiasts worldwide. Responding to this phenomenon, Hyatt Hotels presented a luxury escape, Fuji Speedway Hotel, under The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. As a tribute to motorsports, the hotel is the culmination of the high-speed automotive world and luxury hospitality.

Unveiled in October 2022, adjacent to the historical race circuit, the Fuji Speedway Hotel boasts a backdrop of the magnificent Mount Fuji. Thanks to its location, travellers can immerse themselves in the history of the adrenaline-fueled sport while being surrounded by the idyllic natural landscape. The hotel houses four dining spots, wellness facilities, and Fuji Motorsports Museum. Prestige invites you to look deeper into the hotel and what it has in store for its guests.

From Cars to Furry Friends

Fuji Speedway Hotel comprises 120 well-appointed accommodations divided into three main categories: rooms, suites, and villas. All rooms and suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony overlooking the race track or Mount Fuji. Dressed in a contemporary design, the units are informed by an inviting earthy palette juxtaposed with a striking pine shade. Race-themed photographs further adorn the interiors as a nod to motorsports.

In each room, sumptuous beds by Simmons ensure the utmost comfort while state-of-the-art technology includes a 55-inch 4K TV, and a Bluetooth speaker. Bathrooms come with a deep-soaking tub and a rainforest shower, inviting guests to enjoy a warm bath or shower after a long day. Guests can upgrade to one of the suites for an elevated stay. Offering greater space to revel in, the suites feature the same amenities and luxury, plus a separate living room.

The pinnacle of luxury is a quintet of one-bedroom villas. Clad in steel on the exterior reminiscent of pit boxes, each has a living room, an open kitchen, a dining area, and a show garage to highlight guests’ most-prized possession. The villas also feature a dog terrace with a shower and direct access to a vast garden where the pets can play freely.

A Flavourful Feast

A stay at Fuji Speedway Hotel guarantees exquisite adventures celebrating motorsports and Japanese culinary traditions. There are four dining venues guests can head to during their stay for a gastronomy gala that pampers both taste buds and eyes. Executive Chef Jun Ishii transforms the best ingredients from the land and sea into dishes that highlight the region’s authentic flavours.

A contemporary take on robata restaurant, Robata OYAMA promises an interactive dining experience. The restaurant boasts an open kitchen with perfectly grilled premium meat, seafood, and vegetables. Complementing the offerings, the restaurant takes pride in a list of curated sake and beer. On the other hand, TROFEO Italian Cuisine enters as a trattoria-style eatery. The venue features an open kitchen, private rooms, and an outdoor terrace with a mountain view.

Serving all-day culinary offerings, TROFEO Lounge is a sculptural bar blessed with a view of Mount Fuji, which makes it a perfect spot to enjoy evening snacks over a sunset view. Crafted cocktails and premium whiskeys are presented at the speakeasy-style Bar 4563. The bar also features model cars adorning its walls and an eye-catching F1 car-shaped communal table that easily captures bargoers’ attention.

From Wellness to Passion

A holistic staying experience is completed with a mind-and-body revitalizing experience. The hotel features Fuji Omika onsen, where bathers can relax in a semi-open-air pool filled with natural spring while enjoying a mountain view. There is also an indoor pool stretching 20 metres, perfect for exercise, as well as a gym and a spa with a “Purify and Restore” concept.

The hotel also houses Fuji Motorsports Museum. A must-visit for motorsports fans, the museum invites guests to learn the 130-year history of the very sport. Around 40 racing cars worldwide are exhibited, including the iconic 1899 Panhard Et Levassor B2. On the top floor, guests can have some refreshments while exploring a collection of books and original goods available to purchase.

All in all, Fuji Speedway Hotel presents more than just a thematic sanctuary for motorsports enthusiasts. Combining culinary savoir-faire and wellness offerings with utmost comfort, the hotel is a lifestyle hub promising a stylish stay and gastronomic adventure in tribute to the celebrated sport. With all aspects mentioned, it’s no surprise that Fuji Speedway Hotel leaves travellers in awe with a once-in-a-lifetime staying experience.

Words Abdurrahman Karim