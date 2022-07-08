A Break in Nature: Our Selections for Mountain Getaways in and around Puncak, Bogor

Escaping the hustle and bustle of life in the nation’s capital doesn’t always necessitate a flight off island or a carefully-planned trip abroad. The famed Puncak mountain pass is just an hour and a half away from Jakarta. And there are plenty of classy establishments around the area that can offer a stately retreat amid lush greenery, stunning sceneries and fresh mountain air. On that note, we have curated a selection of mountain getaways in and around Puncak, Bogor, for those who want to rejuvenate close to nature.

Royal Tulip Golf Resort Gunung Geulis

Located in Ciawi, Bogor, Royal Tulip Golf Resort Gunung Geulis offers sweeping vistas and fresh mountain air. The sprawling 450-hectare establishment blends naturally into a golf complex, providing an ambiance that is both tranquil and rewarding. Nestled into the mountainous surroundings, the Royal Tulip Gunung Geulis hotel and resort is conveniently positioned yet provides no shortage of serenity. The 173 swanky rooms and suites are all fully outfitted with everything guests might need for a comfortable stay in Bogor. These five-star hotel rooms range from the elegant Deluxe room all the way to the palatial Presidential Suite. All come equipped with high-end amenities and the suites naturally offer additional living spaceMoreover, the hotel’s country setting provides the perfect mountainous backdrop for an array of outdoor sports and recreation activities. Guests can take a dip in the swimming pool, practice their swing at the driving range, or venture out for a day on the 18-hole golf course. Jogging trails and fitness centre keep guests feeling on top of their game.

Jl. Pasir Angin, Gadog Bogor 16720

Ph: +62 251 7563800

royal-tulip-gunung-geulis.goldentulip.com

Villa Puncak by Plataran

Located in the mist-shrouded highlands of Puncak, Villa Puncak by Plataran invites families to a home-away-from-home getaway, businesses for inspiring meetings and retreats, and groups of friends for unforgettable weekend retreats from the city. All of the venue’s five-bedroom villas feature private pools with gazebos and individual viewing decks or patios that offer guests unobstructed views of the natural and vibrant river nearby. There is the Grand Narendra Villa, which spreads over three storeys; the two-bedroom villa which offers generous space for a family or group of four with an en-suite bathroom in each bedroom, a private dining room, kitchen and a spacious living room with balcony in each level; the Kalyana Villa and Ingrida Villa, two-storey villas which encompass five bedrooms, a dining room, kitchen, spacious living rooms, balcony and terrace, as well as a private swimming pool; and the Founder’s Home which features five bedrooms, two living rooms, a dining room, kitchen and outdoor terrace overlooking a private garden with swimming pool. Surrounded by the Gede and Pangrango mountains, views from the guest rooms are simply beautiful. The breath-taking sight, coupled with the sound of the gentle lapping of the adjacent river, ensure a tranquil ambience across Plataran Puncak.

Jl. Raya Puncak KM 84 Tugu Utara, Cisarua,

Bogor 16750

Ph: +62 811 13900608

plataran.com/plataran-puncak

The Botanica Sanctuary

Situated in the heart of Bogor’s Puncak, The Botanica Sanctuary is ideal for couples and families on leisure travel. Managed by leading international lodging owner-operator The Ascott Limited, The Botanica Sanctuary represents a refreshing approach to hospitality, offering guests a tranquil haven equipped with modern facilities and nature-inspired décor. The venue offers 166 rooms across nine different apartment types including Superior, Deluxe, Premier, Unique Corner, Loft Family rooms as well as The Valley, The Garden and The Botanica Suites. Each room features a balcony offering guests a majestic view of the forest and mountains nearby. The Botanica Sanctuary also impresses through its culinary offerings. For all-day dining, The Garden Brasserie serves a delectable spread of Indonesian, Japanese, Middle Eastern and Western cuisines. Guests can also savour the restaurant’s interactive, marketplace-like atmosphere. For meat lovers, Gyu Steak House provides exceptional service, comfortable indoor as well as semi-outdoor seating, and above all, a wide variety of different cuts of quality meat to satisfy even the most discerning dinner. Guests can also visit the Rafflesia Lounge to enjoy their favourite beverages or indulge in an afternoon tea set after spending the day exploring the hotel and its tropical vicinities.

Jl. Taman Safari No. 101 Cibeureum, Cisarua, Bogor 16750

Ph: +62 251 8217111

thebotanicapesonaalam.com

Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa & Convention

Located on the edge of Jakarta in Gadog, Bogor, Pullman Vimala Hills Resort Spa & Convention is built on a first-class nature-friendly property. With a stunning natural landscape overlooking three majestic mountains – namely the Pangrango, Salak and Geulis – the resort boasts a uniquely holistic experience and unbeatable natural ambience. Designed by architecture firm Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo, the resort features a wealth of unique and innovative design solutions. Furthermore, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa & Convention serenades guests with seemingly endless panoramas. With personalized service and innovative technologies, the 208 rooms and 21 villas provide perfect setting for quality time with loved ones. The rooms and villas are designed elegantly with subtle Indonesian touches, ornamented with furniture and artwork by Indonesian artists. Of course, the resort has plenty of leisure facilities as well; besides the obvious restaurants, stylish bars and swimming pools, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa & Convention also offers the brand’s signature Pullman Fit and Pullman Spa, along with a refreshing jogging track with Fit Trail equipment.

Jl. Raya Puncak, Gadog, Megamendung, Bogor 16770

Ph: +62 251 8306888

Pullman-ciawi-vimalahills.com

Le Eminence Puncak Hotel Convention & Resort

Just a 30-minute drive from the verdant environs of Taman Bunga Nusantara and Taman Safari, Le Eminence Hotel boasts a comprehensive suite of amenities for all ages. These include children’s playrooms, flying fox rides, restaurants, spas and rooftop bars. Operating since 2016, Le Eminence Hotel was built against a cliff face carved out by the stony river that divides into the Ciloto area. The hotel’s riverside garden area includes a branch of Balinese restaurant Bebek Tepi Sawah. By Puncak standards, Le Eminence Hotel is enormous: it spans 15 floors from top to bottom, and all 397 rooms gaze out toward the mountain. Those calming views can also be enjoyed from the fifth-floor swimming pool. Le Eminence Hotel is also completed with a jogging track featuring a stunning view, where guests can enjoy morning walks alongside the river, rice field, mini zoo, or savour a variety of Indonesian and international dishes with the river and hills in the background. It goes without saying that Le Eminence Hotel is a great place for family holidays.

Jl. Hanjawar No. 19, Ciloto, Puncak 43253

Ph: +62 263 512000

le-eminencepuncak.com

Novus Giri Puncak Resort & Spa

In the Cipanas area, the four-star Novus Giri Hotel Resort & Spa offers the ideal nature retreat for a comfortable escape from the busy hustle of Jakarta. Guests can relax and immerse themselves in the mountainous landscape with breath-taking scenery and discover a new sense of calm. There are 88 guest rooms and 23 suites in all. Some suites feature a private Jacuzzi in an outdoor, greenery-flecked patio; others have their own heated pools and face forested hillsides. The 3.8-hectare resort is smartly set back from the main road, insulating guests from the hum of steady traffic heading into the Cipanas town centre. The peaceful atmosphere of Novus Giri is not the only treat for guests. The establishment invites guests to restore their natural balance and relieve tension with a variety of spa treatments at the tranquil Daiva Spa. There, surrounded by lush greenery, guests are taken to a world of calm. For culinary treat, Novus Giri’s Bamboo Restaurant serves up an Indonesian-leaning breakfast spread in the mornings, while a separate lounge beside the lagoon-shaped main pool offers light bites and afternoon tea.

Jl. Sindanglaya Raya No. 180, Puncak, Cipanas

Ph: +62 263 511511

novushotels.com/novusgiri