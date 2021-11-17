A Luxurious Escape at Bvlgari Resort Bali

As Indonesia’s famed island of the gods prepares for a major comeback in the world’s tourism scene, Prestige delves into an experience unlike any other at one of Bali’s most celebrated resorts.

Besides seeking new experiences, vacations also allow us to recharge our body, mind, and soul. To truly escape from exhaustion or the fatigue of daily routines, nothing beats the timeless combination of serene seclusion and luxurious accommodation. And these two elements gloriously come together at Bvlgari Resort Bali.

Located in Uluwatu, near the village of Pecatu and the stunning clifftop site of the Pura Luhur Uluwatu temple on Bali’s southwestern tip, Bvlgari Resort Bali has welcomed guests since 2006. With its unique location, a unique blend of traditional Balinese style with dramatic contemporary Italian design, and a variety of services that have all been crafted with the same attention to quality that has always distinguished Bvlgari creations, the resort becomes a sanctuary for those who seek serenity.

Elements of Luxury

Back in October, Bvlgari Resort Bali introduced the Bvlgari Escape programme. With the package, the resort curates life’s purest pleasures in one of nature’s most beautiful destinations.

After a quite long time not being able to visit Bali due to pandemic and travel restrictions, I finally flew to Bali for interview duty. As luck would have it, my time in Bali was extended by one night – and that one night was spent at Bvlgari Resort Bali where I caught a close-up glimpse of Bvlgari Escape.

I arrived at Bvlgari Resort Bali at around 3PM, after an interview that just so took place in Uluwatu, only ten minutes away from the resort. As soon as I showed up, I was welcomed by the resort’s staff, including Atik, who introduced herself as my personal butler that will assist me during my stay at Bvlgari Resort Bali.

An early highlight of my visit was the welcome drink served as the receptionist checked me in. Called herbojito, the refreshment is made of basil, mint, lime juice and soda. It was certainly a great way to start off my stay, and would definitely work wonders for those arriving directly from the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport which is a good 40-minute drive away.

Atik then drove me in a buggy to the villa where I got to spend my remaining on the island, before escorting me around the resort proper. Designed by architects Antonio Citterio and Partners, Bvlgari Resort Bali reflects a contemporary interpretation of traditional Balinese design while conveying the distinctive Bvlgari Italian style. The layout and overall design also incorporate the culture and natural elements of the location.

The 59-villa resort has been built and furnished using hand-cut volcanic stones, rich exotic woods and refined fabrics. There is also a Bvlgari store where guests can check out various collections by the Italian brand, including its famed jewellery.

Interestingly, although the two come from the same brand, Bvlgari Resort Bali showcases different design language compared to Bvlgari’s jewellery. The former uses a mostly neutral colour palette, dark woods and minimal lighting, which gives off an intimate impression.

Moving on to more delectable luxuries, there are three restaurants which are stars at Bvlgari Resort Bali. First is the Bvlgari Bar, that opens into a terrace overlooking a stretch of the island’s spectacular cliffs, offering enchanting views of the ocean and Balinese sunset. The bar serves a refined selection of cocktails, quality wines, canapés and snacks, all in keeping with the Italian tradition of the aperitivo. Next is the famous Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin: An intimate 36-seat restaurant that serves creative interpretations of classic Italian cuisine blended with local, organic ingredients all paired with the refined techniques and the great creativity of the chef. As it happens, this dining venue is currently closed, but will open for a quick three days from the 28th to the 30th of December for the end-of-year festivities.

Last and not least is Sangkar Restaurant, which offers a menu of international specialties, creatively combining popular Indonesian dishes with contemporary culinary techniques. On an exciting note, outside guests who dine-in at Sangkar Restaurant can now enjoy the facilities at Bvlgari Resort Bali such as the pool and access to the resort’s private beach.

Ultimate Relaxation

During my visit, I stayed at the One-Bedroom Ocean Cliff Villa. As the name suggests, the 300 sqm villa features one bedroom and an ocean view, along with an outdoor seating and dining area, complete with a private patio and plunge pool. The definite highlight, however, was the remarkable vista where the blue of the sky meets the blue of the ocean. The villas in Bvlgari Resort Bali are built side by side, but privacy is guaranteed.

The indoor part of the villa includes the bedroom with TV, along with a black Terrazzo bathroom with separate rain shower, bathtub, and outdoor shower. Interestingly, the outdoor shower is different than the usual. The water pouring from this outdoor shower looks and feels like rain pouring from a roof, making it feel more natural.

As for the recharging and relaxing part of a vacation in Bali, spa treatments automatically crosses my mind. With the Bvlgari Escape package, guests can enjoy a one-time 60-minute massage. The spa menu which guests can choose from include Thai Massage, an ancient technique that includes deep pressure point massage and stretching to relieve tension and improve flexibility; Traditional Massage, a freestyle massage using Balinese techniques with the guest’s choice of massage oil blend; Relaxing Body Massage; and Relaxing Foot Massage.

Of course, this is the kind of relaxation that I wouldn’t miss for the world. I decided to try the Traditional Spa option. After a sequence of spa treatments, guests can wait and relax while waiting for the massage oil to absorb perfectly into the skin at a gazebo overlooking the ocean and caressed by gentle sea breezes – all while enjoying a cup of lemongrass tea with honey and lemon and some cookies.

Time passed quickly and suddenly it was time for me to check out and catch the flight to Jakarta. Still, that brief stay at Bvlgari Resort Bali allowed me to feel more relaxed than I’ve ever been in a long time.

The Bvlgari Escape package is bookable until December 31, 2021 and for stays to March 31, 2022.

For more information, visit bulgarihotels.com/bali