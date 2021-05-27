A Perfect Getaway at Andaz Bali

To celebrate the opening of the first Andaz resort in Asia, Prestige held a weekend getaway at the resort for a select list of VIPs

In the second week of April, Hyatt Hotels Corporation opened Andaz Bali. Located in the heart of Sanur, a charming seaside village known for its old-world charm, picturesque beaches and spectacular sunrises, Andaz Bali offers a modern as well as immersive interpretation of the traditional Balinese village and its way of life.

To celebrate the opening of the first Andaz resort in Asia, Prestige held a weekend getaway in the resort for a select list of VIPs including Charmie Hamami, Amalia Wirjono, Angelina Sumarno, Patricia Panigoro, Yaser Raimi Panigoro, René Mayer, Richard Kyle, Rory Asyari, Polly Purser, Audrey Purwana, Dian Purba and more. In essence, it’s basically a group of special friends catching up for the first time in over a year.

Andaz Bali, which is designed by the Bangkok-based Tierra Design and Spin Design Studio in Tokyo, features 149 rooms, including 18 Garden Villas and four Beach Villas arranged in a series of courtyards to create a sense of discovery as guests move through the resort. Furthermore, Andaz Bali also offers distinct culinary venues inspired by the lively and fun dining culture in Indonesia.

There’s Asian fare and Indonesian favourites at Wok Wok, fresh meat from the grill at Fire Fox, roasts from the eponymous Blue Oven or coffee and desserts from Deli & Bakery. Aside to that, there’s also the resort’s signature restaurant, named Fisherman’s Club, which is a modern take on the Jimbaran seafood dining experience with a sophisticated beach club ambience.

In a way, each dining option delivers unique flavours that bring the all senses to life. Uniquely, guests are welcome to sit wherever they like and order food as they wish right here at the Village Square — as one example of the brand’s unscripted approach – from four intertwining restaurants on the ground floor.

Speaking about dining, we had a brunch at Wok Wok, which surely hits the spot with its mouthwatering menu of Indonesian comfort food. We indulged in a lot of dishes showcasing flavours from around the archipelago, including Balinese favourites whose rich blend of spices will definitely leave our taste buds tingling for more. Moreover, we also had a great dinner experience at Fisherman’s Club, thanks to our lovely friend chef Nadine Waechter-Moreno.

The following day, we went for yoga at the heart of the resort, which is the aforementioned Village Square, that comes with an open and barrier-free design. On top of that, we went for a bike ride in the resort and also went to the gym at the Shankha Spa in the adjacent Hyatt Regency Bali, which is connected to the resort via an aromatic herb and flower garden.

All in all, it’s a perfect weekend escape at the tranquil and charming Andaz Bali. Surrounded by Bali’s charming gardens at the heart of Sanur, it’s safe to say that this eternal resort promises you unforgettable memories ahead.