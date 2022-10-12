A Retrospective Journey in AYANA Resort and Spa, Bali

AYANA Resort and Spa, Bali has launched three exciting wellness packages to help guests kickstart new healthy habits and nurture their bodies, mind, and soul.

A short while ago, Prestige Indonesia was back at the 98-hectare estate of AYANA Resort & Spa, Bali, which is also home to RIMBA Jimbaran BALI by AYANA, and AYANA Residences – Bali’s first purely residential community integrated with a five-star resort. This time around, we came to try the recently launched trio of exciting wellness packages. To this end, there’s a professional fitness trainer and health coach that will work with guests to create a personalized itinerary and activity program for the new Immune Reset, De-Stress, and Fitness packages, each of which focuses on a different wellness goal.

What made this trip to AYANA Resort & Spa, Bali even more memorable was the fact that we were accompanying a special guest, top model Aurélien Muller. For sure, the French-born model himself has been an inspiration: He has found steady work with brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Tom Ford as well as various other notable names in fashion, he’s posed together with the likes of Taylor Swift, and his social media presence tells the tale of a well-travelled gentleman who is always on an adventure.

Speaking about being well-travelled, Aurélien mentioned that the island of the gods and AYANA Resort & Spa, Bali occupy special places in his heart. “Me and my wife, we were married here a couple of years ago, and we named our baby girl Ayana. We truly love this place and this island,” Aurélien happily recalls.

Down to the Last Detail

Nowadays, leading a healthy lifestyle can be difficult due to demanding job schedules and hectic days. As a result, a lot of people find the idea of doing nothing on vacation to be highly tempting. Having said that, an increasing number of people also view vacations as an opportunity to resume healthy eating and exercise habits, and generally pay more attention to their own needs. One opulent wellness resort that can support those aims and needs is AYANA Resort & Spa, Bali, as the resort will ensure that guests return from their vacation feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

To this end, AYANA offers three-, five-, and seven-night packages which are designed to revive, inspire, and restore clients’ well-being. Each program is also based on AYANA’s five pillars of wellbeing and offers one-of-a-kind opportunities to interact with nature, eat wholesome, real foods, and challenge your body to its physical boundaries. In short, it’s a great chance to get back to exercising, eating right and basically focus on proper self-care while enjoying the island of the gods at the same time.

“AYANA Wellness celebrates organic harmony – the perfect balance between nature and creativity, relaxation and inspiration, indulgence and wellbeing,” explains Jory Montilla, Director of Wellness at AYANA. “By choosing AYANA as their wellness destination, guests are able to choose from holistic wellness rituals while experiencing the lush tropical jungle of Bali as well as our stunning oceanfront property. It all adds up to one unforgettable holiday.”

As mentioned earlier, there’s a professional fitness trainer and health coach that will work with guests to create a personalized itinerary and activity program, each of which focuses on a different wellness goal. The first option allows guests to discover the power of gut health and nutrition through the Immune Reset Wellness Program. Combining a cleansing diet, relaxation treatments, yoga and meditation sessions, this program is designed to boost the immune system, refuel the body, and calm the mind. It basically helps guests achieve optimal physical and mental wellbeing by resetting eating behaviours and finding inner balance.

Next is the De-stress, which releases accumulated stress in the body and discover tools to manage life’s ups and downs. Intriguingly, guests who choose the De-stress Wellness Program will discover practical tools and techniques for achieving sustained physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. And the best part is, as part of the program, guests are encouraged to detach from their digital devices and practice being in the moment and connecting with nature.

Last but not least, there’s the Fitness program, which will transform your body and mind to achieve better quality of life. As the name suggests, the Fitness Wellness Program is designed for guests who want to reset their eating behaviours and feel physically and mentally lighter. In a nutshell, people can achieve long-lasting success and undergo real body transformation through holistic, healthy eating and tailored fitness sessions. Nonetheless, the program’s goal is to purely and simply kickstart a healthier lifestyle for guests who want to feel energized, stronger and fitter.

A Journey of Rejuvenation

Amongst the many unique and fun activities provided in the program there’s an 18-hole golf putting course, Qi Gong, Muay Thai, sunrise and sunset walking experiences through nature, canang making, and sound healing. Qi Gong and Muay Thai are the most recent exercises added and has been growing within the fitness industry.

Historically speaking, Qi Gong was developed thousands of years ago in China and involves using energy in the body, mind and spirit to increase strength, flexibility and balance. It focuses on body movements, posture and breathing to improve and maintain health. “It’s been a while since I’ve had an exercise session like Qi Gong,” Aurélien shares. “It’s a great way to focus on your flexibility, strength and find your balance.”

Meanwhile, Muay Thai originated from Thailand’s traditional martial arts. It’s a combat sport where you’ll learn basic boxing techniques such as blocks, kicks and punches, tone your muscles, improve flexibility and build a stronger core.

At one point during our trip, Aurélien went to try the Muay Thai course with one of the coaches. After the session, he mentioned that it was a perfect way to get rid of stubborn fat and tone your muscles while improving flexibility and build up a stronger core. “For me, Muay Thai provides both aerobic and anaerobic workouts. So, dedicating around 60 minutes on this training can give you a lot of calories burned in one session,” he happily shares.

Guests who are still craving for more after all that will be happy to know that, with AYANA Spa one of the focal points of the resort, there’s also the on-site Aquatonic Pool. This open-air, warm seawater oasis is also highly recommended for its health benefits. Whether experienced alone or with friends and loved ones, it is a truly memorable hydrotherapy experience. From improving cardiovascular function to promoting healthier skin and a boosted metabolism, a trip to the Aquatonic Pool is definitely worth taking.

Unsurprisingly, Aurélien shared that he and his wife loved this experience. “We love this hydrotherapy experience because it felt like a full body workout, at least for us. When the water stream touched your body, it felt like you’re being pushed by this full power to shape you into the best version of yourself,” he remarks.

Moreover, there’s also a cooking class for healthy food, with a specialized menu featuring nutrient-dense cuisine that has been crafted to nourish the body without compromising on taste. Speaking about cuisine, Aurélien mentioned that he tried to stay vegetarian as much as he can. “I have been on a ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting for four years now, give or take,” he elaborates. “Because it is the way of eating that I found the most efficient to regulate my appetite and stay in shape all year long, plus having stable energy and fun along the way.”

Last but not least, guests can drift and dream with a unique wellness ritual exclusively crafted for Spa on the Rocks, which features two luxury spa villas that are perched atop large rocks surrounded by the sparkling blue Indian Ocean. There are four treatment selections in this ocean rituals that you can pick based on your favourite spa ritual, like Azure Escape, Summer Solstice, Healing Breeze, and Ocean Dream. Aurélien mentioned that this particular spa was the best he ever experienced to date. “This is magical; you get pampered while hearing the sound of the waves from the sparkling blue Indian Ocean. It truly blows my mind and body. This was the best,” he happily shares.

Perfect Balance

All in all, the new Wellness Program emphasizes AYANA Spa’s status as a stand-alone destination, which has been acknowledged in accolades from major international tourism and industry groups. And again, the new Immune Reset, De-Stress, and Fitness packages are customisable and available as three-, five-, or seven-night packages; and all of those will also include visits with specialists, healers, wellness practitioners, and certified fitness instructors.

AYANA means “a place of refuge” in Sanskrit – a place where peace, harmony and happiness are embodied and celebrated. To this end, if you’re looking for a wellness resort that can support your aims and needs, it’s more than safe to say that AYANA Resort & Spa, Bali should be at the top of your list. It’s a beautiful, tranquil and ideal place to rejuvenate and re-establish contact with your body, mind, and soul.