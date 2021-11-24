Fans of the cult TV show Sex and the City will have the chance to check into the apartment of the American series’ lead character, when Carrie Bradshaw’s New York City pad comes to Airbnb.

If you loved the hit show Sex and the City, then you’re sure to love staying in this legendary apartment on the Upper East Side. While fans eagerly await the franchise’s next chapter, when “And Just Like That…” airs on HBO Max, Sarah Jessica Parker is opening the doors to Carrie Bradshaw’s New York City apartment in partnership with Airbnb and Warner Bros.

So what’s in store for fans who rent the apartment? Well, you’ll be able to tap away on a laptop, pretending that publishing a weekly column in a women’s magazine is enough to pay for a 70-square-meter apartment in Manhattan. You can chat with your girlfriends on a landline phone — Cosmopolitan in hand — sharing news of dating disasters and love interests.

The icing on the cake is that you’ll have access to the style icon’s legendary closet (including the famous tutu), not to mention the opportunity to enjoy memorable moments with friends, like brunch in Chelsea.