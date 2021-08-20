Beachfront Bliss by NoKu Beach House

Discover a new dimension of opulent leisure at NoKu Beach House, a game-changing escape pad perfectly perched on Bali’s most exclusive oceanfront

In the list of most popular areas in Bali, Seminyak still comes on top among travellers seeking to escape to the island of the gods, as it has everything from intriguing art galleries to dreamy beachfront villas. And among the latter, the area is home to a glittering star: NoKu Beach House. Perfectly perched on a rare place of privilege and a privately held gem on Bali’s exclusive oceanfront, NoKu Beach House is truly a game-changing retreat.

Put simply, if you love nothing more than a touch of glamour and indulgent luxury, look no further than NoKu Beach House. As featured on Netflix’ The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals, this extraordinary Seminyak villa holds a rare beachfront position and delivers lavish accommodations on a grand scale.

The name NoKu, by the way, is a cheeky take on Soho and is short for “North of Kuta” in Seminyak. More importantly, however, is that the place offers privacy and sweeping Indian Ocean views. This fabulous residence sings a song of seclusion and surprise – its rooftop terraces, hidden lounges, sandy-toe dining and six elegant bedrooms all hewn from total lux.

NoKu Beach House is a six-bedroom statement of avant-garde Zen design. A cool and calm aesthetic is imbued throughout this exquisite Bali residence, which presents beauty in every corner. The six-suite mansion is oriented toward the sea with a long azure swimming pool, multiple dining areas and alcoves amid curated tropical gardens and pristine laws. The outdoor areas of NoKu Beach House also lends itself well to sports such as soccer and volleyball, or events like weddings. Deep inside the villa, flanking the massive entrance is an exclusive spa which boasts as its centrepiece an oasis pool adorned with hand-made decorative tiles.

Guests will revel in the luxury within the flowing spaces of the estate dotted with deep sofas and multiple living zones and endless vistas of ocean and sky. Six contemporary and elegant bedrooms with beautiful bathrooms have every comfort from soft linens to cloud-like beds. Balconies embrace the views – water or lush gardens. The bathrooms have herringbone tiled walls hand made from tens of thousands of tiny tiles.

Ancient and modern sensibilities merge to create a lush tropical oasis with extravagant views over the Indian Ocean and Bali’s famed sunsets. Gigantic marshmallow daybeds, a huge covered dining terrace and a relaxation balé overlook the pool and tropical garden. The 27-metre swimming pool features shallow sunken areas for chilled sunning just a stone’s throw from the beach. A private spa and plunge pool within a serene walled garden with stunning colonnade featuring Japanese-influenced ponds and waterfall is just one of the secret hideaways found in this family-friendly and event-ready villa, which lays claim to one of the best beach-side spots in chic Seminyak.

This stunning concept for a beachside villa was brought to life by award-winning interior designer Alex Zabotto-Bentley. The residence is imbued with the natural beauty and spiritual grace of Bali, but with a modern, timeless design. A soothing colour palette of light turquoise and blue permeates the entire space along with Moroccan accents. “My team and I created a mood reminiscent of the mythical Shangri-La in James Hilton’s Lost Horizon: exotic overhanging greenery creates and otherworldly indoor-outdoor experience at this tropical ‘Avatar movie’ oasis,” says the designer.

He also commissioned custom furnishings and an art collection of bespoke outsized tribal bead work, antique Indonesian artefacts from across the archipelago and some of nature’s most exquisite designs to add even more flair to NoKu. Everything from plates to teapots has been crafted in tiny Balinese villages. The outside poolside dining and rooftop terrace are built from a 100-year-old pier from Borneo. The result is a super-premium escape pad, designed without compromise.

One of the key attractions of any private beach house is, of course, the pool – and as touched on earlier, NoKu Beach House has two. Of particular note is the oasis pool, which is inspired by the classic Moroccan Riads with their private, tilled pools. In case guests feel so relaxed that they forget where they are, some of the tiles spell out “NOKU,” like a classic 1930s lido.

Though the villa accommodates large groups, guests don’t have to worry about losing the sense of space and privacy. The fusion of design and nature inspires creativity and renews the sense. With state-of-the art kitchens, the two large swimming pools, event spaces for up to 300 people, five different dining areas and 25 staff including chef, concierge and driver, NoKu Beach House is a very special destination villa. The aim was to create a luxurious experience with the relaxed atmosphere of this natural paradise.

Throughout the vast villa, there are plenty of private spaces, from hidden lounger areas and private balconies to a walled garden, private spa and even a rooftop, open-air shower. Stroll through the gardens with its waterfall towering palms and jungle blooms, or gaze out to sea from the room with organic dishes and endless chilled drinks. Even with a large group of friends, there are plenty of opportunities to chill out and enjoy some private time. The large variety of spaces are also perfectly suited to events.

Speaking of which, friendly, dedicated staff has built quite a reputation for impeccable service. The team at NoKu Beach House has been professionally trained to meet exacting standards, and each member aims to please, with warm Balinese hospitality always at heart. Guests can just let the Guest Relations Manager or their Villa Manager know their preferences – attendants on hand 24/7, total privacy, or anything in between.

Meals at NoKu Beach House are prepared by the villa’s world class chef and kitchen team. Whether it’s a healthy breakfast, al fresco lunch or a degustation dinner, guests are free to pick what tempts them. The chef will whisk up culinary treats, canapés or food for special diets while kids are spoilt for choice with their own menu. The villa has developed a tempting and extensive menu of dishes created with the freshest ingredients, offering a unique opportunity to explore Balinese cooking, Indonesian cuisine, Asian specialities and international dining.

Dining venues also abound, guests can choose from an elegant indoor dining area, outdoor dining under a covered terrace, rooftop terraces and two raised oceanfront decks with long views down the beach to the cliffs of Jimbaran Bay. Perfect for champagne cocktails at sunset, served by the villa’s professionally trained staff.

Last but not least, for those who love to entertain, NoKu Beach House is a total dream. The villa is equipped with a fully staffed commercial kitchen, a preparation kitchen, wine room, bar and maitre’d station by the dining room. A Void sound system is controlled via tablet and each room and space has an independently-controlled soundscape. NoKu Beach House comes alive during starlit nights, with bespoke lighting and the distant glow of Kuta shimmering down the coast, making it perfect for weddings, events, family groups and vacationing friends.

Imagine waking to the sound of rolling waves and taking a swim while your private chef prepares breakfast. Spend an hour or two in the spa, followed by an afternoon lazing around the pool while sipping on curated cocktails and experience a mesmerizing Bali sunset from a rooftop terrace. After that comes dinner, perhaps a seafood barbecue at the poolside balé or a candle-lit dinner on one of two beachfront decks. That’s truly what unrivalled luxury escape looks like.

Address: Jl. Sarinande No.22, Seminyak, Kuta,

Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361

Phone: +62 361 737498

Website: nokubeachhouse.com