Embrace the Spirit of the Holidays at AYANA Midplaza Jakarta

The hotel’s latest packages invite us to enjoy the joyous season and open a new page with a “fresh year, fresher me” experience.

The joyful holiday vibe is in the air and the end of the year is right around the corner. Bright and colourful, this season is a perfect moment to share happiness with friends and family, while serving as a reminder to take a break and enjoy the present. In a merry spirit of the holidays, AYANA Midplaza Jakarta invites us all to celebrate the festivities in style with family and friends a like through a range of offerings for the jovial season.

For this year’s Happy Noel, the hotel presented the Christmas Festive Stay package. Relax and recharge your energy while cherishing the togetherness with your loved ones at the heart of Jakarta. The package starts from IDR 2,388,000 net per room/night, valid for stays on 19-29 December 2022 and 2-8 January 2023, including a hearty daily breakfast at RASA Restaurant for two adults and two children under 12 years old. Guests are also eligible for a 15% discount on food and beverage (with an exclusion on alcoholic drinks) at all dining venues on the premises. What’s more, guests can also enjoy 20% discount on spa treatments. For the staying period of 24-25 December 2022, however, the offering starts at IDR 3,188,000 net per room/night and includes a Christmas Brunch or Dinner for two guests at RASA Restaurant.

Thanks to a variety of facilities and exceptional service offered on the premises, a memorable staying experience is guaranteed but that’s not all. AYANA Midplaza Jakarta also presented the New Year’s Celebration Stay offering, which is as luxurious as its Christmas counterpart. The new year is a perfect moment to write another story and chase another dream while saying goodbye to the old days, and what’s a better way to embrace it than beginning a new chapter feeling refreshed? The New Year package combines a gastronomy adventure and a journey of rejuvenation to provide the best experience for guests.

With IDR 2,688,000 net per room/night, guests (two adults and two children below 12 years old) can start their day with a hearty breakfast at RASA Restaurant and enjoy culinary offerings (excluding alcoholic beverages) at the hotel’s restaurants with a 15% discount. Later, guests can pamper themselves with various spa treatments with a 20% discount. It is valid for stay on 30-31 December 2022. Special on New Year’s Eve, however, the package is offered at IDR 3,888,000 net per room/night and includes New Year’s Eve Dinner at RASA Restaurant for two.