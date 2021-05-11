Even more irresistible hotel deals in Bali

Sundara at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay invites guests to prolong their visit and stay the night at the resort. With the Dine Your Way to A Free Villa Stay offering, guests only need to spend a minimum of IDR 4,000,000++ per booking on food and beverage on any Saturday or Sunday in the month of May. Guests can order from the regular à la carte menu (on Saturdays and Sundays), the Jimbaran Seafood night menu (Saturdays with live saxophone performance) or Bali’s Longest Brunch (Sundays). In return, guests will be rewarded with a complimentary voucher for a one-night stay in the One-Bedroom Garden Villa. Diners who spend IDR 8,000,000++ or more will receive two vouchers. Resort guests can soak up the true luxury of Four Seasons hospitality and relax in the utmost care of the experienced staff, then explore 14-hectares of ocean-front gardens and take advantage of a 25-percent discount on food, beverage and spa services during the stay.