Even more irresistible hotel deals in Bali

Indonesia’s island of the gods is gearing up for a strong comeback. Naturally, this includes a strong showing – and special offers – from Bali’s top hotels. Here are some of our top picks…
Quietly located within the serene enclave of Bali’s famous southern peninsula, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort is a sumptuous retreat within close reach to Bali’s tranquil and serene eastern coastline of Nusa Dua. This splendid location offers unprecedented tranquillity and is now more attainable than ever thanks to the Most Wanted Promo at the resort’s Luxury Room. At IDR 1,440,000 nett per room per night, the promo includes breakfast for two people, free upgrade to the Luxury Room Plunge Pool, one free extra-bed, free kids club access, and free wellness and sport facilities.
Alila Villas Uluwatu offers guests a bespoke escape to Uluwatu, a perfect place to unwind and experience peaceful moments in which to calm the mind, reflect and appreciate the untouched beauty of nature. Rates start from IDR 5,500,000 nett per villa per night, and includes daily breakfast for two persons and hygiene kits (masks and sanitizers). Furthermore, guest can also enjoy the full range of Alila Hospitalities, including high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the resort and bicycles to explore the surrounding area.
Sundara at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay invites guests to prolong their visit and stay the night at the resort. With the Dine Your Way to A Free Villa Stay offering, guests only need to spend a minimum of IDR 4,000,000++ per booking on food and beverage on any Saturday or Sunday in the month of May. Guests can order from the regular à la carte menu (on Saturdays and Sundays), the Jimbaran Seafood night menu (Saturdays with live saxophone performance) or Bali’s Longest Brunch (Sundays). In return, guests will be rewarded with a complimentary voucher for a one-night stay in the One-Bedroom Garden Villa. Diners who spend IDR 8,000,000++ or more will receive two vouchers. Resort guests can soak up the true luxury of Four Seasons hospitality and relax in the utmost care of the experienced staff, then explore 14-hectares of ocean-front gardens and take advantage of a 25-percent discount on food, beverage and spa services during the stay.
The Apurva Kempinski Bali invites guests to rejuvenate the body and mind with a relaxing stay at special rates. Starting from IDR 11,918,000++ for a three-night stay, the offer allows guests to experience all the perks of the resort’s iconic suites. These include a private plunge pool, spacious accommodations and spectacular views of the Indian Ocean or tropical gardens, as well as a three-hour tailor-made spa journey at the award-winning Apurva Spa. The aforementioned rate also includes daily breakfast for two persons, exclusive access to the Cliff Lounge, daily afternoon tea for two persons and F&B credits totalling IDR 600,000 nett per room per stay. The offer is valid for bookings until May 31 and for stay periods until June 30.