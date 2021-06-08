Experience the Joy of Travel by Marriott Bonvoy Indonesia

Marriott International, with its extraordinary portfolio of brands, indulges Indonesian travellers with special value-added offers during the summer season



Summer, the season of fun and unique experience, has started in earnest. At the same time, travel has once again become easier within the country as many have chosen to extend the celebration atmosphere following the Eid al-Fitr holiday a while back. On that note, for vacationers, travellers, and adventurers looking to create new memories or simply reconnect with family and loved ones, Marriott Bonvoy has prepared special room and value-added offers that run until December.

The aptly named Joy of Travel offer from Marriott Bonvoy Indonesia includes 20-percent off room and suite rates for Marriott Bonvoy Members, as well as complimentary kids’ breakfast for every stay at selected hotels and resorts. These are valid for bookings done up until September 20, for stays until December 31 this year.

With 59 properties across 19 brands in Indonesia, Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio in Indonesia presents an abundance of experience options to create memorable and lasting holiday memories. Whether it’s a weekend spent indulging in luxurious spa treatments or a surprise getaway at a romantic locale, there’s something for everyone.

With Marriott Bonvoy’s extensive portfolio once again in mind, a particularly popular option would be shopping trips across Jakarta, fresh seafood-hunting in Balikpapan, Manado or Makassar, and exploring the local delicacies of Surabaya, Lampung and Yogyakarta. These are definitely the kind of adventures made for urban travellers who enjoy city skylines. It goes without saying that these would also be great to transform your home office experience. If this is your kind of adventure, click here to see Joy of Travel’s city highlights.

Meanwhile, vacationers craving the feel of pristine sand under their feet, the warm touch of the sun, fresh coastal air, and the exhilaration of water sports can head on over to Belitung, Bali, Bintan or Senggigi beach for the perfect island escape. Sounds like your kind of vacation? Click here for Joy of Travel’s best resort options.

And whether you find yourself amid an exciting urban jungle or tranquil seaside resort, you can always reward yourself with rejuvenating spa treatments, personalized breakfast in bed or simply indulge yourself with a relaxing afternoon beside a private pool or beach. To learn about luxe experiences from Joy of Travel, click here.

Of course, health and safety is at the forefront of Joy of Travel. To that end, for easier bookings, travellers can easily use Marriott Bonvoy’s mobile app that has been redesigned to be more intuitive to accommodate travel desires and demands that are anticipated to increase this year. This refreshed application allows guests to access services from check-in and check-out without contact, easy access to mobile keys and allows guests to request services and facilities via chat and mobile requests.

And as the world continues its journey to recovery, Marriott remains committed to implementing a clean environment that aligns with expert protocols to defeat COVID-19. All hotels and resorts in Indonesia implement Marriott International’s Commitment to Clean operating standards and protocols that include enhanced health and safety standards, anchored by the company’s Global Cleanliness Council. These include guest and associate face-covering requirements, social distancing policies, reduced seating capacity, frequent cleaning of high-touch areas, hand sanitizing stations throughout the hotel to name a few.