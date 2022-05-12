Glamorous Glamping: The most luxurious tented resorts

There’s never a shortage of options to make our getaways more adventurous. On that note, one thing you can try on your next journey is: glamorous camping aka glamping. Combining the liberating feel of the great outdoors and the utmost in comfort from luxurious amenities, glamping offers adventure without sacrificing posh convenience. Today, we have curated a selection of luxurious tented resorts around the world that offer adventure under the stars at five-star facilities.

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, Thailand

Engulfed in magical bamboo jungles and separated from Myanmar and Laos by the gurgling Ruak and Mekong Rivers, Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle captures the life of an adventurer. From spectacular mountain trails and bicycle tours to riverside picnics and private sundowners, guests can spend the day exploring the Golden Triangle and unwind in the privacy of luxury tents.

Featuring private decks with outdoor showers or wooden hot tubs, the luxurious accommodations are breezy and spacious, with rustic wooden furnishings and views. At the Deluxe Tent, guests can sink into a wooden hot tub on their own outdoor deck. Guests can also soak in unparalleled tableaus of the Ruak River and mountains and jungles that span three nations. With the jungles of Burma just beyond and the mountains of Laos as the backdrop, the Superior River-View Tent offers guests the chance immerse themselves in their private wonderland, featuring rustic wooden furnishings and intriguing curious inspired by the 19th century explorer. Meanwhile, the Superior Tent boasts elephant-tusk-styled door that open up to reveal a private and breezy living area, rustic wooden furnishings and a refreshing outdoor shower. Each Superior Tent features unique, themed décor that reflects the culture of Northern Thailand.

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle invites guests to go off the grid as the key to seizing the day. From fishing with locals and picnics by the river to the aforementioned hillside bicycle tours, the camp takes travellers to unplug and make a memorable connection with their destination.

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle

P.O. Box 18, Chiang Saen Post Office, Chiang Rai 57150, Thailand

Ph: +66 53 910 200

fourseasons.com/goldentriangle

Amanwana, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Amanwana is the only resort on the beautiful island of Moyo, a nature reserve in the Flores Sea. Set on a beach overlooking the turquoise waters of a protected marine park, the wilderness hideaway offers full-board accommodation in 12 luxury guest tents and provides unparalleled access to some of the best scuba diving and snorkelling spots in Indonesia.

Located an hour’s flight east of Bali over the mountains of Lombok, then a scenic 45-minute boat ride north of Sumbawa often accompanied by dolphins and flying fish, Amanwana rests in a secluded cove on Moyo’s west coast. Backed by lush jungle in which waterfalls, caves and a wealth of birdlife await discovery, the camp itself overlooks Amanwana Bay. The camp’s 58-square-metre luxury guest tents enjoy private beachfront settings beneath a crown of tropical forest. Each is constructed on a solid foundation, with wooden walls and large picture windows rising to a soaring canvas canopy. Fully air-conditioned with hardwood flooring, each offers a spacious lounge area with a writing desk, as well as a king-size bed and a large open concept bathroom.

Guests at Amanwana are also assured of a superior culinary experience. The Restaurant is located in an open-air pavilion with a lofty 15-metre bamboo roof overlooking Amanwana Bay towards Medang Island. It serves fresh and simple all-day dining with a menu that includes a range of local and international dishes with a special focus on seafood and produce from the camp’s organic garden. Guests looking for relaxing treats can enjoy massages, facials and body treatments with Aman’s all-natural skincare products in the open-air Jungle Cove Spa, the dedicated Spa Tent, and in the comfort of their own guest tents.

Amanwana

Moyo Island, Labuan Aji, Labuhan Badas, Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara 84313, Indonesia

Ph: +62 371 22233

aman.com/resorts/amanwana

Capella Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

An ultra-luxurious tented camp set in the heart of a verdant rainforest, Capella Ubud, Bali, brings the rich heritage of Bali’s exotic past to the present. Inspired by the first Europeans to settle in Bali in the 1800s, celebrated architect and designer Bill Bensley has created the stunning rainforest retreat as a tribute to their spirit of adventure. Set on four hectares of land and situated just 20 minutes north Ubud in the village of Keliki, the camp is perfectly positioned where the sloping rice terraces meet the dense untouched rainforest of the sacred Wos River. The one-of-a-kind hidden sanctuary offers an authentic insight into the way of life in Bali, combined with today’s modern conveniences and technology. Each of the 22 one-bedroom tented retreats as well as the two-bedroom lodges feature a theme based on camp site life back in the days of the early settlers, offering guests a truly unique under-canvas experience.

Capella Ubud serves culinary options that include Mads Lange which is the camp’s main dining room, Api Jiwa which offers intimate and highly interactive Asian barbecue, and The Mortar and Pestle pool bar. For guests who wish to work out in style, there is a tented gymnasium called The Armory, yoga and Pilates by design, whilst an invigorating weekly schedule, with a diverse range of low and high impact camp excursions and activities further complement guests’ exercise regime. Furthermore, adventure wellness, pampering spa treatments designed around the moon phases, spiritual and sound healing as well as in-retreat rituals are an offer at Auriga Wellness.

Capella Ubud

Jl. RY Dalem, Keliki, Tegallalang, Gianyar, Bali 80561, Indonesia

Ph: +62 361 2091888

capellaubud.com

Jeeva Beloam Beach Camp, East Lombok, Indonesia

On a secluded cove with two pristine white sand beaches, Jeeva Beloam Beach Camp, “The Soul of Beloam,” is one of the few untouched places in the world where guests can truly return to the rhythm of life. Jeeva Beloam’s off the grid recycled wood and alang-alang beachfront berugas combine elements of Robinson Crusoe with East Indonesia’s aesthetics to create a uniquely chic beach camp experience.

Set in a 55-hectare forest reserve on Lombok’s rugged southeast coast, the beach camp is styled after a traditional sasak fishing camp with all 11 suites having spectacular open views across the Indian Ocean to the island of Sumbawa. On that note, Jeeva Beloam prides itself on protecting and promoting Sasak culture and traditions by offering authentic Lombok experiences to its guests. The 11 wooden chalets are simply but smartly decked out in a paired-back style, and is situated just a few steps from the sand. In the middle of the chalets, there is a breezy restaurant with an adjacent fire pit for guests to gather around for drinks in the evenings. On some days of the week there are performances by local musicians.

For more adventurous pursuits, guests can go on cycling tours and guided cliff walks along the peninsula, or go kayaking, snorkelling, scuba diving and surfing. For more delectable experiences, the beachfront resort’s small restaurant, Tenda, offers a mostly family-style dining concept with menus consisting of a mix of Western and Asian fare. Moreover, the seafood menu depends on the catch of the day, with each meal prepared using fresh fish sourced daily from local fishermen. Poultry is raised by local farmers who work closely with Jeeva Beloam and vegetables are sourced from the nearest local market, ensuring that each meal truly presents an authentic experience.

Jeeva Beloam Beach Camp

Jl. Pantai Beloam Tanjung Ringgit, Sekaroh, Jerowaru, Lombok Timur, Nusa Tenggara Barat

Ph: +62 370 693 035

jeevaresorts.com/beloam

Camp Sarika by Amangiri, Utah, United States of America

An otherworldly desert retreat, Amangiri is situated on 600 pristine acres in Canyon Point, Southern Utah, with sweeping views towards the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Located in the centre of the Grand Circle, the all-season resort, its landmark Aman Spa and its secluded satellite camp known as Camp Sarika by Amangiri, are surrounded by such iconic attractions as the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley and Bryce and Zion National Park. It is also just a short drive from the shores of Lake Powell.

Not too far from Amangiri, Camp Sarika promises an intimate, back-to-the-wild experience in the desert heart of Utah. Adding ten luxurious one- and two-bedroom Tented Pavilions to Amangiri’s accommodation offering, Camp Sarika continues the clean lines and natural aesthetic of the resort. The camp’s canvas-topped Tented Pavilions each have spacious sleeping and living areas, as well as expansive terraces with fire pits and heated plunge pools. A self-contained retreat, the camp also offers a Selldorf Architects-designed common area with a restaurant, lounge, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and two tranquil spa suites.

With three national parks and the Navajo Nation Reservation in its immediate proximity, Camp Sarika by Amangiri presents a unique entry point into the wilds of the Old West, with guided desert and mountain hikes on its own trail system, a programme of slot canyon expeditions and bespoke Sarika via ferrata route. The adventure doesn’t stop there, as at night, the campfire blazes into life, and residents gather for storytelling sessions beneath the vast star-filled sky.

Camp Sarika by Amangiri

1 Kanyeta Road 84741-0285 UT, United States

Ph: +1 435 675 3999

aman.com/resort/amangiri/camp-sarika

Aman-i-Khás, Rajasthan, India

On the outskirts of the Ranthambore National Park, Aman-i-Khás’ ten Mughal-inspired tents overlook a ruggedly beautiful landscape that is home to abundant wildlife. Combining the Sanskrit-derived word for “peace” with khás, meaning “special” in Hindi and Urdu, Aman-i-Khás is surrounded by the starkly beautiful Aravalli Hills. The ten luxury tents offered by Aman-i-Khás are constructed of canvas and supported by a steel frame, with interior walls and ceilings draped in fine cotton. Each one is filled with light and offers an expansive 108 square-metres of space, with a soaring bedroom, living area with daybed, dining area and bathroom with free-standing bathtub and shower. Elegantly furnished, the tents are positioned to ensure utmost privacy, each with their own sun deck, ideal for watching passing birdlife.

There are three other tents at Aman-i-Khás, which are the Dining Tent, the Lounge Tent and the Spa Tent, all spaced around the camp’s focal point, an outdoor fireplace. Softly lit by lamps, the Dining Tent is furnished with one large dining table and several smaller tables. The place serves Indian cuisine and a range of Western dishes, with fresh vegetables and herbs coming from the camp’s organic garden. Located adjacent to the Dining Tent is the Lounge Tent, furnished with sofas, armchairs and reading tables. The Lounge provides a wide selection of coffee-table books about the National Park, India’s tigers and the history and culture of Rajasthan. The Spa Tent, meanwhile, has two separate treatment areas, each with twin massage tables. In addition, the camp also offers a traditional step-well swimming pool, surrounded by a terrace and a grove of trees.

Aman-i-Khás

Village- Sherpur Khilijpur, near Ranthambore National Park, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan 322001, India

Ph: +91 7462 252 052

aman.com/resort/aman-i-khas