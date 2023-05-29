In Search of New Havens: Exciting new hotels around the world

Following the revival of global tourism, the world has seen the emergence of new luxury accommodations, each offering unique experiences, impeccable service, and stunning designs that truly elevate the stay to a new level. We have curated a list of new hotels in Indonesia, Australia, Japan, and Turkey for those longing for another journey of opulence.

Jumeirah Bali – Indonesia

Standing majestically overlooking the Indian Ocean, Jumeirah Bali is the Dubai-based hospitality group’s first property on the Island of the Gods. Spread over an 11-hectare site, the resort honours the glory of the Majapahit empire, infusing Hindu-Javanese elements into its architecture. All 123 spacious villas, ranging from a 210 square-metre tropical sanctuary to the palatial four-bedroom Royal Water Palace, feature a private pool, and state-of-the-art technology, to ensure utmost comfort. The resort’s speciality restaurant, Akasa Gastro Grill, will satisfy even the most discerning palates with Asian fusion dishes, while Talise Spa promises an ultimate rejuvenation with decadent treatments and a royal hammam experience. Jumeirah Bali Kawasan Pecatu Indah Resort, Jl. Raya Uluwatu Street, South Kuta, Bali +62361 201-5000 || jumeirahbali.com

The St. Regis Jakarta – Indonesia

The St. Regis Jakarta, the renowned brand’s second property in Indonesia, continues the legacy of the St. Regis name, and proudly continues its tradition of exemplary service and avant-garde design. Unveiled in December 2022, this urban sanctuary serves as a theatre of a culture where music and art are lavishly celebrated. The hotel boasts 282 well-appointed rooms and suites dressed in a modern classic style, further adorned with traditional touches. Five dining destinations find their home on the premises, including the signature St. Regis Bar where diners can taste The Batavia Mary – the hotel’s unique take on the classic cocktail. Artworks by architect Bill Bensley are showcased throughout the hotel while a LASVIT kinetic chandelier, synchronized to music by Andi Rianto, serenades guests. St. Regis Jakarta Rajawali Place, Jl. H. R. Rasuna Said Blok Kav. B/4, Jakarta +6221 5094-8888 // stregisjakarta.com

Park Hyatt Jakarta – Indonesia

Opening in July 2022, Park Hyatt Jakarta debuted as the brand’s first property in Indonesia. Occupying the top 17 levels of Park Tower, the hotel is designed by Conran and Partners, offering a contemporary oasis in the heart of the Big Durian. Indigenous natural materials are juxtaposed with ikat textile motifs and traditional wood carvings, adorning the interior of 220 rooms and suites on the premises. Guests can indulge in the authentic flavours presented at The Dining Room and KITA喜多 Restaurant & KITA Bar. For the ultimate wellness experience, The Spa pampers guests with various body-and-soul rejuvenating treatments and unobstructed panoramic views of the city. Park Hyatt Jakarta Jl. Kebon Sirih No. 17-19, Jakarta +6221 3111-1234 // parkhyatt.com

AYANA Segara Bali – Indonesia

A new addition to the vast complex of AYANA Estate, AYANA Segara Bali promises a more laid-back luxury vacation, infusing a modern twist to the signature Balinese-inspired AYANA experience. Designed by WATG, the fourth hotel in the 90-hectare community boasts 205 rooms and suites, all featuring an outdoor spaces, a spacious living areas, oversized bathtubs and rain showers. Three dining destinations on the premises enter the culinary game in Jimbaran, each presenting a different gastronomic adventure. AYANA Segara Bali also takes pride in its main pool – the largest indoor-outdoor pool on the island where guests can beat the heat while enjoying the stunning view of the Indian Ocean. AYANA Segara Bali Jl. Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran, Bali +62361 702-222 // ayana.com/bali/ayana-segara/

Capella Sydney – Australia

Standing majestically in the Sandstone Precinct, Capella Sydney has welcomed bon vivants and holidaymakers since March 2023 following a seven-year restoration. The hotel, occupying an Edwardian Baroque building previously serving as the office for the Department of Education, takes luxury to new heights with 192 well-appointed rooms and suites spread across nine levels, dressed elegantly in a modern classic design. All accommodations also feature bespoke sustainable amenities designed in collaboration with Margate-based brand Haeckels. Artworks by Australian artists adorn the ground level while a massive installation by Dutch duo DRIFT reigns in the hotel’s main gathering space. Two dining venues and the brand’s signature Living Room are also on the premises. Capella Sydney 24 Loftus Street, Sydney +61 2-9071-5000 // capellahotels.com/sydney

Ritz-Carlton Melbourne – Australia

Embracing vibrant cultures through immersive design, Ritz-Carlton Melbourne is the city’s latest urban retreat, soaring 80 stories above the CBD. Debuting in March 2023, the hotel is also home to curated artworks celebrating the indigenous heritage and ancient stories. Guests are greeted by a stunning view of Melbourne at the lobby on level 80 before checking into one of the 257 rooms and suites, with the 251 square-metre Ritz-Carlton Suite being the pinnacle of the luxury. Three dining venues, including the signature restaurant Atria, are on the premises to answer the epicurean obsessions. At the same time, the Ritz-Carlton Club serves as a lavish sanctuary promising all-day culinary offerings and impeccable personalized service. Ritz-Carlton Melbourne 650 Lonsdale Street, Melbourne +61 3-9122-2888 // ritzcarlton.com

Tokyo Edition Toranomon – Japan

Tokyo Edition Toranomon is an intersection between the West and the East, combining refined Japanese traditions with Edition’s sophistication and emotion. Welcoming guests since October 2020, the hotel presents 206 guestrooms – including 22 suites – where vacationers can relax in zen-like luxury while marvelling at the glitzy, duo-tone lattices of the Tokyo Tower. For an ultimate culinary experience, guests can head to Michelin-starred Tom Aiken’s The Jade Room + Garden Terrace for a sumptuous suite of Japanese-fusion dishes. The hotel also features a Technogym-powered 24-hour gym and a spa offering a wide array of beauty and healing treatments. Tokyo Edition Toranomon 4-1-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo +813 5422-1600 // editionhotels.com/tokyo-toranomon

The Peninsula Istanbul – Turkey

Sitting gracefully by the Bosphorus Strait, The Peninsula Istanbul breathes new life into the historic buildings that make up the premises. The hotel comprises 177 rooms and suites elegantly dressed in a contemporary style, further infused with traditional design elements. Paying homage to the country’s rich culture and heritage, the hotel takes pride in its Turk-Asian restaurant, Gallada, where Chef Fatih Tutak transforms the best ingredients into artistic Turkish dishes, while The Lobby restaurant celebrates international and Mediterranean culinary arts. The Peninsula Istanbul also features two pools, a spa, a gym, and a collection of luxury boutiques for decadent retail therapy. The Peninsula Istanbul 34 Kemankeş Caddesi, Karaköy, Istanbul +90 212-931-2888 // peninsula.com/istanbul

Words Abdurrahman Karim