Luxe, Bali-style village life at Andaz Bali

Andaz Bali – the first Andaz resort in Asia – offers a contemporary take on the traditional Balinese village and its way of life…

Here’s the thing that you should know about the Andaz brand: Every Andaz hotel was designed to fully immerse you in your destination, to be a vital, beautiful and – above all – seamless extension of its locale. In short, each Andaz hotel is one-of-a-kind in every sense. It is an elevated reflection of the destination’s culture, to say the least.

Named after the Hindi word meaning “personal style,” Andaz celebrates the individuality of every guest and speaks to the uniqueness of the brand’s properties, each exhibiting its own distinctive personality to deliver incomparable authenticity.

This approach once again comes under the spotlight with the opening of Andaz Bali. Located in the heart of Sanur, a quaint seaside village known for its old-world charm, picturesque beaches and spectacular sunrises, Andaz Bali offers a contemporary take on the traditional Balinese village and its way of life.

Personal Style Matters

My journey to Andaz Bali began with a short 22-minute drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport to Sanur, which is located along Bali’s south-eastern coastline. Upon entering the resort, almost immediately you can feel how open it is. Nestled amid lush greenery, Andaz Bali’s overall concept reflects the aforementioned locale and was inspired by the surrounding villages, from its intimate scale to the use of the distinctive red brick – a traditional construction material in Sanur.

Designed by the Bangkok-based Tierra Design and Spin Design Studio in Tokyo, Andaz Bali features 149 guestrooms – each with a private balcony overlooking the garden, ocean or lagoon – including 18 Garden Villas and four Beach Villas arranged in a series of courtyards, which create a sense of discovery as I moved through the resort. Uniquely, the guest accommodations and facilities are spread across a lush tropical landscape following the cardinal directions — which play a significant role in the Balinese Hindu religion – and are set in low-rise clusters.

I checked in at one of the rooms that boasts a private balcony overlooking the lagoon and was situated just steps away from Sanur beach. It was the ideal spot to simply read a book and lounge about. Inside, the room was designed in contemporary Balinese style, using locally sourced materials such as bamboo, andesite stone, marble and teakwood. The other rooms, suites and villas at the resort also featured the same aesthetic.

Speaking of which, there are a variety of spacious villas at Andaz Bali, most with their own plunge pools. In particular, couples and sunseekers would love the two-bedroom Beach Villa right on the beach that offers a verdant outdoor terrace for intimate gatherings and barbecues, a spacious living room, and in-villa check-in.

Unscripted Moments

The Andaz brand really believes that the only true way to embrace a locale is to experience it through each of the senses. With that being said, a must-visit spot is the Shankha Spa at the adjacent Hyatt Regency Bali next to the resort, which offers pampering treatments inspired by Balinese healing traditions using indigenous ingredients such as sea salt, pearl powder, coconut oil and spices. In short, you can experience deepest relaxation in the luxurious solitude of the spa sanctuary, while immersing yourself in the powerful benefits of traditional Balinese healing.

After the treatment’s finished, you may as well enjoy a refreshing dip in one of three swimming pools at Andaz Bali. You can try the infinity beachfront pool or, if you prefer a more relaxing and reflective ambiance, there’s a pool that sits beneath a majestic tree. Speaking about ambiance, the design of Andaz Bali has skilfully taken into consideration the existing landscape as well as the surrounding environment. Case in point: The heart of the resort, which is called the Village Square, comes with an open and barrier-free design.

Inspired by the shophouses in Denpasar’s Chinatown, guests are welcome to sit wherever they like and order food as they wish right here at the Village Square — as one example of the brand’s unscripted approach – from four intertwining restaurants on the ground floor. There’s Asian fare and Indonesian favourites at Wok Wok, fresh meat from the grill at Fire Fox, roasts from the eponymous Blue Oven or coffee and desserts from Deli & Bakery. Aside to that, there’s also the resort’s signature restaurant, named Fisherman’s Club, which is a modern take on the Jimbaran seafood dining experience with a sophisticated beach club ambience. In essence, each dining option delivers unique flavours that bring the all senses to life.

Hotels or resorts inspired by local sensibilities may be nothing new, but Andaz Bali successfully manages to surprise and impress with its attention to detail. For instance, the resort offers a myriad of settings to suit different moods, from the tranquil Dukuh area, a secluded village within a village where ancient banyan trees and Garden Villas stand side by side, to the vibrant ocean-facing main pool deck, located by the Fisherman’s Club beach bar.

Finally, through the so-called “unscripted” approach tailored for its guests, Andaz Bali enables guests to go beyond the familiar and satiate their curiosity while immersing them in the spirit of the eclectic culture around them. With all that being said, it’s safe to say that Andaz Bali successfully offers a modern and immersive interpretation of the traditional Balinese village.