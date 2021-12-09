Luxuriate in Paradise: The Most Stunning Resorts in the Maldives

Undeniably one of the world’s most famed destinations, the Maldives is a feast for the eyes, body and soul the moment you step foot on it. This tropical archipelagic country consists of numerous islands, and each island is surrounded by a lagoon with clear emerald waters. With beaches that stretch as far as the eye can see, it’s pretty obvious why the Maldives remains such a popular destination. It’s ideal for romantic honeymoons and family vacations alike, or for a fun getaway with friends. To that end, the island nation is home to many luxurious overwater resorts promising enchanting stays. As 2021 comes to a close but borders start to open again, we have curated some of the most stunning resorts in the Maldives for your next getaway.

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands

Located in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, Fari Islands is home to island artistry – an elevated Maldivian destination that celebrates nature, craft and connection. Patina Maldives, Fari Islands is strategically situated on the island which forms the nation’s social heart: The Fari Marina Village is built around a vibrant beach club, with boutiques and a variety of handpicked, upscale food and drink venues. Guests can immerse themselves in a new expression of island life through thoughtful tailormade wellness journeys, interactive music programmes, captivating culinary experiences, and bask in the light-filled James Turrell Skyspace pavilion.

Designed by renowned Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan of Studio MK27, Patina Maldives offers 90 beach and water villas, ranging from one to three bedrooms, all of which embody a harmony of sanctuary and stimulation. Accompanying the villas, the resort also offers 20 Fari Studios. Kogan’s vision is reflected throughout the resort’s accommodations, restaurants and social buildings. Public spaces are open, light and inviting and offer a communal beating heart with the Fari Marina Village and Fari Beach Club.

Throughout the interiors, earthy colour palettes, subtle textures and matte surfaces are complemented by arcadian materials to create a dialogue with nature. Wood, linen, rattan, paper cord, stone and natural fibres extend out from the interiors, blurring boundaries, drawing the outside world in whilst enticing inhabitants out. Every guest has the choice of privacy and seclusion or a vibrant social centre.

Patina Maldives also invites guests to elevate their senses in a balanced gastronomical journey beyond the palate. A handpicked ensemble of the finest cuisines, each of the resort’s 12 restaurants present a fresh perspective of dining, where the best ingredients and processes take centre stage. Ranging from modern plant-based cuisine, modern Japanese and Nordic teppan, Pantagonian steak house, Asian specialties, to Aegean/Greek cuisine along with world class bakery and pâtisserie, Patina Maldives’ chefs preserve time-honoured techniques with a dash of originality to foster a universal connection through food.

For those seeking wellness treatments, Patina Maldives has crafted an intelligence-led sensory approach to holistic wellbeing through its wellness offering, FLOW. Healing through sound, touch, and intelligent technology, the concept focuses on cultivating a state of mind, body and play where connections come from letting go, nurturing body and soul by being in the moment.

Every wellness journey at Patina Maldives begins with a personal consultation to give guests insight into their posture, sleep and lifestyle habits. Bespoke programmes combining movement, nutrition and biohacking with nurturing therapies are designed for each guest, harnessing their energy to embrace total freedom, enhance overall vitality and boost immunity.

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands

North Malé Atoll, 20026, The Republic of Maldives

Ph: +960 4000 555

patinahotels.com/maldives-fari-islands

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands marks Marriott International’s debut on the island. Ideally located on the Fari Islands in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, the villa resort encourages guests to embrace beru, or circle of island life, and takes them into a world of exceptional luxury and memorable experiences. Easily accessible via a scenic ten-minute seaplane ride, or a 45-minute luxury boat ride from Velana International Airport, the resort is part of the picturesque Fari Marina with its vibrant Beach Club, charming boutiques and tempting eateries forming the archipelago’s communal heart. For guests seeking a holiday of discovery or exploration for the whole family, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is an ideal destination.

The resort features 100 luxurious one- to three-bedroom villas, either set over crystal clear waters, or nestled along pristine beach coves, each offering spacious living spaces that blur the line between indoors and outdoors with panoramic sliding doors, a sun deck with a private infinity pool and breath-taking views. The resort’s minimalist design is respectful of its visual impact on the environment and draws much of its natural surroundings into the guest experience.

With seven distinct culinary venues, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands strikes the perfect balance between high-end dining, beachfront luxury, and wellness-centred menus. Within a beautiful lantern-inspired overwater space, Summer Pavilion takes inspiration from The Ritz-Carlton Millenia, Singapore’s Michelin-starred restaurant, showcasing contemporary Cantonese cuisine. Iwau, or “celebrate” in Japanese, is an open-air restaurant with two teppanyaki grills for a multi-sensory dining experience. La Locanda serves rich espressos in the morning and delightful southern Italian cuisine in the evening. The family-friend Beach Shack serves relaxed cuisines of the Mediterranean. Lastly, Eau Bar offers a laid-back but glamourous setting, where guests can indulge in fresh oysters and caviar while sipping on tableside crafted cocktails.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

Fari Islands North Malé Atoll Male, 20013, Maldives

Ph: +960 400 0999

ritzcarlton.com/maldives

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

Surrounded by a turquoise lagoon that melts into sapphire blue, the Maldives luxury resort island of Anantara Kihavah and its pure white sands rise up out of the ocean like a mirage. Located on the Baa Atoll in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas invites guests to imagine their own barefoot luxury paradise: To savour the luxury of space in the private pool beach villa or over water villa, snorkel with mantas and Hawksbill sea turtles, stargaze into the night, and dine on a deserted sandbank or beneath the ocean’s surface at this enchanting sanctuary.

Whether it’s a Maldives water villa experience or Indian Ocean beachfront stay, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas takes guests to discover the ultimate collection of private accommodations. Take a dip in the infinity pool or laze about on the swinging daybed; relax back in the glass-bottomed bathtub or take a relaxing soak outdoors enveloped by lush tropical greenery.

The epitome of luxury at its most spacious, Anantara Kihavah’s Two-, Three-, and Four-Bedroom Beach Pool Residences marry a light and airy interior design with smart technology and home comforts. Uplifted by a light neutral palette, the atmosphere is at once comfortable and relaxed, yet modern and luxurious. Rattan details, woven straw carpets, Maldivian motifs and teak wood furniture further accent the distinctively tropical vibe of each room, while floor-to-ceiling doors effortlessly slide open for sweeping views of the tropics.

At this five-star Maldives resort, wellness, health and inner and outer well-being becomes a journey which the team of trained therapists, visiting practitioners and certified medical specialist will work with guests on achieving. The signature award-winning Anantara spa is an over water sanctuary ideal for reconnecting of body and mind. Enveloped by endless Indian Ocean views, the spa offers transformative world-class treatments, crafted with the healing properties of indigenous plants and fruits in mind. The resort’s spa also houses the region’s only Cocoon Medical Spa, featuring restorative facials, Vitamin IV Infusions and other detoxification therapies.

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

P.O. Box 2098, Kihavah Huravalhi Island, Baa Atoll

Ph: +960 660 1020

anantara.com/en/kihavah-maldives

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

One of a series of luxury resorts by IHG, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau is the first property by InterContinental Hotels & Resorts in the region that is situated on the southernmost tip of the Raa Atoll, near Baa Atoll, one of the most secluded locations in the Maldives. The resort boasts 81 Beach, Lagoon and Overwater Villas and Residences and is the first to offer all guests access to the world-class service and amenities of Club InterContinental throughout the entire island. These generous offerings, coupled with extensive wellness facilities, bespoke experiences and six restaurants and bars, combine to take this Maldivian gem to the next level.

Inspiring, refined and made for stylish barefoot living, the design of InterContinental Maldives was conceptualised by Singapore-based architects Eco-ID to be in perfect synergy with the incredible surroundings and views. The private villas feature contemporary Maldivian interiors by Avalon Collective Interior Design Studio and offer expansive areas with breath-taking vistas of the Indian Ocean. The first-of-its-kind in the Maldives, the two-story Lagoon Villas combine overwater views with direct beach and lagoon access, as well as private infinity and jacuzzi pols. Overwater Villas offer expansive outdoor decks and Beach Villas provide direct beach access. The resort also has four exclusive two and three-bedroom Residence, with the largest, the three-bedroom Royal Beachfront Residence, offering 790 square meters of luxurious privacy.

On the wellness side of things, InterContinental Maldives’ signature AVI Spa features six overwater treatment villas along with steam rooms, ice fountains, a yoga pavilion and a fitness centre.The resort also offers six distinct restaurants and bars, including The Retreat, an adults-only enclave with a private bar and its own infinity pool at the water’s edge and Café Umi, a Japanese-inspired restaurant providing elevated comfort and classic favourites.

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

Maamunagau Island Raa Atoll, 05060, Maldives

Ph: +960 658 0500

maldives.intercontinental.com

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo

At the southernmost reach of the Maldives, in the remote and pristine atoll of Gaafu Alifu, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has been welcoming travellers in search of true tranquillity and complete escapism. And just a moment away by boat, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo’s Overwater Island Experience completes the resort.

Soothingly finished in sea blues and with a supremely comfortable four-posted bed, each villa at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo features a vast marble bathtub, private pool and outdoor shower. On the sand, beach villas are encased by lush foliage. Facing the sunrise or sunset, overwater villas stand directly above dazzlingly turquoise water. On both islands, generously proportioned two-bedroom residences provide luxurious retreats for families and friends, while the resort’s staggering Raffles Royal Residence provides the perfect setting for very special occasions.

Relaxed feet-in-the-sand dining is encouraged at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo. The Firepit is an outdoor barbecue restaurant where hearty specialties are grilled over the open flame of a flickering charcoal fire. Commencing with healthy smoothies and freshly baked pastries, breakfast is a highlight at all-day international restaurant Thari. In homage to its namesake at Raffles Singapore, the Long Bar’s signature Maldives Sling is a mix of gin, grapefruit, coconut, cinnamon and clove that mirrors the pink-peach colour of a typical Maldives sunset. The pool bar Yapa is where the world-class mixologists create intriguing cocktails inspired by the spirits of South America and Japan. While at the fine-dining restaurant Yuzu, Peruvian chef Anibal Torres serves masterful Nikkei cuisine – a refreshing blend of Japanese and Peruvian influences.

Last but not least, the overwater Raffles Spa combines Eastern practices with age-gold local influences and offers highly personalised facials by Biologique Recherche, rejuvenating body treatments from Aromatherapy Associates, as well as a manicure and pedicure concept devised by Margaret Dabbs London.

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo

Gaafu Alifu Atoll, Meradhoo Island, 17100, Maldives

Ph: +960 682 8800

rafflesmaldives.com

Four Seasons Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

A magnificent hideaway in the Baa Atoll – which is a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve – Four Seasons Maldives at Landaa Gaavaru is surrounded by powder-white, palm-tree lined beaches and gin-clear waters that are home to pristine reefs teeming with brightly coloured hard and soft coral and a myriad of reef fish. Four Seasons Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru’s design is a pure expression of function over form and is characterised by clean lines. Designed by a visionary Sri Lankan architect Murad Ismali, the resort showcases a simple, contemporary blend of traditional Maldivian and Sri Lankan forms.

Exquisitely appointed accommodations at the resort range from secluded beach bungalows nestled among the island’s lush vegetation overlooking pristine beaches to luxurious overwater villas perched on stilts over the tranquil lagoon boasting panoramic, ocean views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Ultra-private Maldivian-style beach and water villas feature steep thatched roofs, coral walls, designer beds and spacious living areas decorated in island-style hues, as well as enormous bathrooms with indoor and outdoor showers. Huge outdoor spaces include private infinity pools, mezzanine-level lofts accessed by a spiral staircase and direct access to the beach or the tranquil waters of the lagoon.

Reached by a 35-minute seaplane ride from Malé International Airport, the luxurious resort features an exclusive Spa & Ayuverdic Retreat offering anti-gravity yoga classes and a range of holistic treatments, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and elegant sun deck, as well as a Marine Discovery Centre, where injured turtles are nursed back to health. Several award-winning restaurants and bars serving globally-inspired cuisines are ready to take guests on a culinary journey. Outstanding dining options range from Lebanese, Moroccan and Armenian dishes at Al Barakat to contemporary Italian fare at Blu. Meanwhile, frozen margaritas are served against a backdrop of live music from the resident DJ while floating over the ocean at Sea Bar, and romantic, candlelit dinners on a floating platform in the middle of the lagoon sounds like a great idea too.

Four Seasons Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

Baa Atoll, Maldives

Ph: +960 660 0888

fourseasons.com/maldiveslg

The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi

A 50-minute flight from Malé, followed by a five-minute speed boat ride brings you to the picture-perfect island of Falhumaafushi in the Gaafu Aifu Atoll. And there awaits The Residence. Fringed by pristine beaches with glorious palm and coconut trees that appear to sway on cue, the five-star resort is designed to keep guests close to nature.

Designed to maintain harmony with its natural environment, the resort seamlessly blends traditional Maldivian architecture with contemporary elegance and modern comforts. All the 94 villas draw their design inspiration from the island’s lavish beauty, as expressed in thatched roofs, natural materials and lush fabrics. Classic yet modern in style, with high ceilings and French windows, each is an airy, light-filled cocoon, balancing a sense of intimacy with stunning 360-degree views. Guests are taken to luxuriate in the privacy of the resort’s beachfront and over-water villas that offer an oasis just steps away from the sand, or the pleasure of slipping straight from their deck into the cool, clear waters to reach their own private lagoon.

On the beachfront, over the ocean, or by the pool, truly unforgettable dining experiences await. From casual to fine dining, from light bites to sumptuous gastronomic delights, the restaurants at The Residence at Falhumaafushi serve up tantalising array of international flavours to excite the palate. For those who are after a relaxing getaway, the first and only Spa by Clarins in the Maldives is here at The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi. With Clarins’ spa products, guests can experience unique formulas specially developed for the expert hands of the beauty therapists while revelling in new depths of indulgence.

The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi

Falumaafushi, Gaafu Alifu Atoll, Republic of Maldives

Ph: +960 682 0088

cenizaro.com/theresidence/maldives-fm