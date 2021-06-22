Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta and Rachel House Announce The “Caring Face of Chocolate” Campaign

With its new social campaign, Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta invites its guests to share their love of chocolate by adding their own message of care when purchasing its Signature American Chocolate Cakes from the hotel’s renowned The Mandarin Cake Shop.

Whether for celebration or just to enjoy the Mandarin Oriental’s award-winning American Chocolate cake, the hotel will automatically contribute five percent from each purchase to support the medical care for children from marginalized communities living with serious and life-limiting illnesses under the care of Rachel House.

A pioneer of children palliative care in Indonesia, Rachel House is a non-profit social foundation that provides home-based palliative care service, free of charge, for children from underprivileged families living with serious illnesses such as cancer and HIV/AIDS, in Jakarta and its surrounding areas. Every week, Rachel House’s nurses visit their patients’ homes, not only to manage the patients’ physical symptoms, but also to help with the psycho-social, economic and spiritual issues of the patients and their families, to ensure patients can live with optimal quality of life in their remaining days.

By inviting guests to join this program, Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta has created a space where everyone can share their love and do good for those in need while celebrating their sweet moments. The donation from Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta and its guests will be utilized by Rachel House for patient care, including but not limited to medical care, clinical assistance, as well as essential psychological support, to enable patients to live their remaining days with joy and dignity. Through this shower of love and compassion, Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta hopes to ease the burden of these children who are going through very difficult journeys of their young lives.

This program has begun since May 8, during Ramadan, the month of giving, and will run throughout the year, giving the hotel’s wholehearted support to Rachel House, especially for its patients. The donation received from the program will be handed to Rachel House every 3 months.