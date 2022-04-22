12 of the most beautiful luxury hotels in Asia

A luxurious stay entails a wholesome experience through a variety of amenities that make you feel safe, pampered and relaxed.

From floor-to-ceiling windows offering the best views of gorgeous tropical gardens and pristine beaches, afternoon tea in private terraces, herbal massages at the spa, to wonderfully foraged food at the plush in-house diner, you can experience it all at some of the most beautiful luxury hotels in Asia.

So, what are you waiting for? Book a stay at these ultra-luxurious properties for your next getaway or special occasion.

Here are 12 Asian hotels that exude luxury and comfort

Burj Al Arab, Dubai

If you are looking to immerse yourself in the pure luxury of a man-made private island, then Burj Al Arab should be your go-to choice. The iconic hotel is not only famous for stunning panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf through its floor-to-ceiling windows but also boasts mesmerising interiors made with 24-carat gold and Statuario marble. Junsui, the hotel’s Japanese restaurant, houses the world’s largest Swarovski crystal ceiling. Embellished with 21,000 crystals, it depicts the Milky Way.

The most expensive accommodations at this five-star property are the Diplomatic Three-Bedroom Suites, which cost a hefty USD 10,879 (approximately) for a night. The suites offer access to Burj Al Arab’s private beach, world-class butler service and Hermès bathroom products among other amenities to its guests.

Burj Al Arab offers one of the finest dining experiences backed by two top chefs — Francky Semblat at Al Muntaha and Kim Joinié-Maurin at Skyview Bar & Restaurant — who hold six Michelin stars combined.

The luxury hotel is home to the first man-made luxury beach facility, spanning 10,000 square metres. It has two pools featuring 10 million gold and azure mosaic tiles, cabanas and a 1,120-square-metre beach area.

Burj Al Arab has a spectacular spa situated on the 18th floor or 150 metres above the Arabian Gulf. Offering one-of-a-kind well-being facilities and relaxation therapies, the Talise Spa has a state-of-the-art gym and tailor-made amenities for its guests.

Additionally, the rooms come with some of the world’s highly prized and most exclusive eiderdown duvets and the esteemed guests can choose from 17 types of pillows for a sound sleep.

Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

Set on a private white sand beach, this five-star hotel promises an unforgettable experience of a lifetime. Its many facilities, including eight world-renowned restaurants and lounges, luxurious rooms and suites, with key rooms shaped like gold coins, an indulgent environment at its spa and beachfront cabanas that offer 24-carat gold facials and 24-hour butler services, will make you feel like royalty.

One of the most expensive stay options at the Emirates Palace is the Three Bedroom Palace Suite, measuring 680 square metres. It has three interconnected suites, a splendid majlis or private area for its guests, an expansive and private terrace, a dining room with a pantry, and a separate living room. It is known for amazing 180-degree views of the palm-fringed Gulf.

Its atrium’s dome is coated with 22-carat gold leaf and adorned with 13 colours of marbles imported from various parts of the world. The ceilings of the Emirates Palace are decorated with 1,002 Swarovski crystal chandeliers. Interestingly, the hotel also has a gold-bar vending machine.

Known for their enchanting Arabesque style, the rooms and suites here are elaborately furnished with gold leaf, silk fabrics and chandeliers. While they offer stunning views of the shimmering Gulf waters, gardens and pools, the accommodations are world-class entertainment centres, hot tubs and many other luxurious amenities for their guests.

To satisfy your taste buds, Emirates Palace offers a plethora of fine-dining experiences. If you want to relish gourmet Asian food, then you can head to Hakkassan or dine at Mezlai for a traditional Emirati fare. Try the camel burger or cappuccino, sprinkled with 24-karat gold at Le Café, or head to BBQ Al Qasr for grilled dishes in a calm, al fresco dining environment.

AYANA Resort and Spa, Bali, Indonesia

AYANA Resort and Spa, Bali is a gorgeous resort presenting the island’s legendary beauty in a lust forest setting. Situated within a spacious natural refuge, the resort is a sanctuary for couples and families alike, and offers a range of traditional and contemporary Balinese activities along Jimbaran Bay for a truly authentic island holiday.

With a view across manicured botanical gardens toward the Indian Ocean, AYANA is perfectly situated to showcase Bali’s magical sunsets. Each of the 294 renovated rooms and suites features regal island décor with traditional touches evident in intricately carved furnishings, textiles, and artwork sourced from villages around the island. The Ocean View Suite, for one, features elevated ocean views from the living area, master bedroom and double private balcony. The bedroom features a walk-in wardrobe, flat-screen television and a king-sized, four-poster canopy bed. The living room is equipped with an oversized L-shaped lounge and an additional plasma television. Two elegant marble bathrooms offer the epitome of relaxed luxury.

AYANA is also a foodie’s dream, offering a gastronomical world tour with numerous international restaurants featuring Indonesian, Japanese, Chinese, Indian, Thai, Italian and Western menus, to name a few. Of course, with its proximity to the ocean, fresh and delicious seafood is a highlight of the resort’s culinary offerings.

Guests looking for something livelier can head to the iconic Rock Bar, Bali, and enjoy fresh beats, signature cocktails, and an unparalleled sunset over the Indian Ocean. Perched on natural rock formations along the resort’s cliff, this oceanfront bar and restaurant features a dramatic entrance via a cliff-side inclinator and a custom DJ booth above the crashing waves.

On the wellness and rejuvenation front, AYANA boasts the famous Spa on the Rocks and the 22,000 square-meter Aquatonic Pool, which offers saltwater hydromassage in an active two-hour therapy. The spa offers exclusive rituals inspired by wellness traditions around the world, delivered with a touch of Balinese grace.

Six Senses Yao Noi, Thailand

Overlooking one of the world’s most famous seascapes, Phang Nga Bay, this tropical island resort is all about feeling peaceful and relaxed in the lap of nature.

Breathtaking green covers to soothe your soul, along with air-conditioned luxury villas with private pools and a personal butler to cater to your every need makes up for a luxurious experience at Six Senses Yao Noi.

Whether you are looking to discover the Yao Noi island or indulge in leisure activities, Six Sense Yao Noi has events and excursions tailor-made for its guests. Some of the signature events that you can partake in with your loved ones include a three-day ‘Set Out On An Eco Mission’ to save the environment, sampling more than 30 flavours of ice cream and sorbet made in-house and visiting the organic chicken farm to experience a chicken massage. For those who prefer staying outdoors, visitors can try kayaking at Phang Nga Bay, Tha Lane and Lam Tang. You can also kayak on the full-moon night by the bioluminescent plankton and enjoy the calm waters.

With a night’s stay at its expensive Hideaway Pool Villa, which costs approximately USD 943, you get a spacious villa measuring 154 square metres. It comes with an infinity-edge shaped private pool, a pool deck overlooking a lush rubber-tree plantation, a personal terrace with sun loungers and an outside dining area to enjoy the gorgeous views of the tropical landscapes. The villa has separate bedrooms and sitting rooms, and its bathroom is equipped with double vanities, and an indoor and outdoor shower.

Dining at Six Senses Koh Yao Noi is like embarking on a culinary journey of Thailand’s delicious fine dining or light lunches.

Its spa treatments feature mind-focused activities such as breathing, journaling and sleep assistance to calm your mind and nerves. All the treatments are backed by the latest technologies and experts that support your wellness goals.

Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Known to be a famous luxury hotel in Asia, this five-star urban retreat is known for its “traditional Asian service with a sleek contemporary design, excellent dining and cutting-edge facilities.” Its rooms and suites are not only designed to be spacious but also represent Oriental heritage. While the 432 guest rooms overlook either the city or Victoria Harbour, the 62 Mandarin Oriental suites’ décor are inspired by English or Japanese styling.

Its two-bedroom Mandarin Suite is considered to be the most expensive accommodation that includes a kitchen, a living room, an exclusive dining area for 12 guests and a walk-in wardrobe. The master bedroom has a spa suite with a soaking tub and other facilities in its bathroom. You also avail its club lounge, an all-day opulent indulgence with bespoke privileges and services which includes a variety of culinary options. The views of Hong Kong harbour through the windows of this suite are priceless, making Mandarin Oriental a beloved representation of the city’s cosmopolitan history.

Each of the nine restaurants and bars offers a variety of cuisines and dining avenues. They boast two Michelin-starred restaurants — Mandarin Grill + Bar and Man Wah — that offer contemporary European grill and Cantonese cuisines. However, if you are looking for an unconventional Japanese izakaya experience, then head to The Aubrey.

Conrad Tokyo, Japan

Located in the Shiodome, Conrad Tokyo is a modern luxury five-star hotel that is synonymous with simple Japanese design, advanced technology and a dedicated staff. It is famous for the incredible views of Tokyo Bay and Hamarikyu Gardens from its restaurants and south-facing rooms. In fact, the plush hotel is situated within a walking distance of JR Shimbashi Station, subway stations and Ginza.

All 290 rooms and suites at Conrad Tokyo have a glass wall separating the bathroom from the spacious bedroom, and their floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of the city’s skyline. The modern Japanese décor of each room includes zebrawood furniture and a subtle blossom sumi-e-style painting on the cream headboard stretches. While the spacious bathrooms have black tile flooring, a dramatic fluorescent light lines the circular mirror, resembling the moon, at the his-and-hers sinks.

Its Royal Suite, measuring 226 square metres, is considered to be the most expensive accommodation at around USD 3,849.95 a night. The suite offers two bedrooms with a king- and two twin-sized beds, as well as a dining area, a dressing room, a living room, two bathrooms and fantastic views of the Tokyo Bay and Royal Hamarikyu Gardens from the top floors of the hotel.

For dining and drinking options, Conrad Tokyo definitely will live up to your expectations if you’re looking for an exquisite experience. Head to Collage for French fine dining or China Blue if you prefer Cantonese cuisine. Visit Kazahana for classic Japanese, TwentyEight for stylish cocktails, and Cerise for a light all-day menu.

The Mizuki Spa occupies the entire 29th floor and is known for its hinoki cypress bathtub, a unique offering at Tokyo’s spas.

The St. Regis Singapore

A well-known luxury hotel in Asia, St. Regis Singapore offers everything plush and is surrounded by the embassy district, UNESCO World Heritage Site of Singapore Botanic Gardens and the main shopping area of Orchard.

It also houses one of Asia’s excellent private art collections, with works by celebrated artists such as Anthony Poon, Georgette Chen, Fernando Botero, Marc Chagall and Pablo Picasso, a luxurious spa, and many dining options and bars. St. Regis is also known for its 299 rooms and suites that are opulently designed and come with exclusive butler service available throughout the day.

For a luxury experience, book a stay in the Presidential Suite on the terrace. The suite offers a living room, dining room and study with interiors in aubergine, cream, gold and green. Its generously proportioned bathroom features lovely French Brenche de Benou marble vanity tops with double basins. Additionally, it offers a stunning panoramic view of Singapore’s heritage architecture and the rich Botanic Gardens from the top floor of the terrace. The suite houses art pieces by Marc Chagall, Mark Tobey, Le Pho and Sam Francis.

There are five dining options at St. Regis. Stop by Brasserie Les Saveurs to relish French cuisine, taste Cantonese-inspired recipes at Yan Ting or indulge in Shinji’s Michelin-starred Japanese cuisine. You can also enjoy afternoon teas with colleagues or loved ones at The Drawing Room or unwind in the evening over New York-inspired cocktails at Astor Bar.

Its Tropical Spa Pool is a perfect place to relax and destress. It is surrounded by a lovely manicured tropical landscape and has a tranquil fountain, which has a marvellous sculpture by Taiwanese artist Li Chen.

Umaid Bhawan Palace, India

One of the world’s largest private residences, Umaid Bhawan Palace is a marvellous heritage property that houses a family museum and the magnificent Umaid Bhawan Palace. While it is known to be the world’s sixth-largest private residence, the palace used to be the home of the former Jodhpur royal family. Owned by Taj Group of Hotels, it was designed by Henry Lanchester, and its architecture has a blend of eastern and western influences. It is also made with the same palm court marble used in the construction of the iconic Taj Mahal.

Witness the exotic views of Jodhpur city, dunes, lush gardens and the mighty Mehrangarh Fort from the luxurious property. You can take a heritage walk and enjoy the sights of original architecture that represent Umaid Bhawan Palace’s rich history or stroll through the lush Baradari Lawns that have hosted many fairytale weddings.

While it houses 70 mesmerising art déco-inspired rooms and suites, the Maharani Suite is said to be one of the costliest and the largest accommodations at Umaid Bhawan Palace. Covering an area of 372 square metres, this suite used to be a personal room of the former Maharani of Jodhpur.

The bedroom has a feather bed and comfortable Frette & Atmosphere bed linen. The suite also has a living room, a huge dining room and a bathroom with a jacuzzi and a steam room. Additionally, while guests can use Forest Essentials products in the five-fixture bathroom, they can take a relaxing bath in a bathtub made with Italian pink marble.

The five-star hotel boasts tempting multi-cuisine dining options. Taste authentic Rajasthani and Indian cuisine at Risala, stop by Pillars for a range of European and Mediterranean delicacies amid a beautiful colonnaded veranda or relax at the Trophy Bar, which has a unique hunting-themed décor and an array of alcoholic beverages and cigars.

You can also visit the Jiva Grande Spa to experience deeply rejuvenating signature treatments and therapies.

Baros Maldives, Baros Island, Maldives

This luxury resort should be your go-to choice if you are looking to stay as close to nature as possible. Baros Maldives not only boasts private villas shielded by tall palm trees but also a private white sand beach.

The most expensive stay at this opulent property is at Baros Residence. Sprawling over 270 square metres, its décor includes comfortable furnishings and elegant timber spaces that help you relax, while a 24-hour butler takes care of all your requirements. Its amenities include a separate bedroom and a living room that defines elegance and comfort, a spacious bathroom with toiletries by luxury brands and an indoor/outdoor shower.

Additionally, while you can relish floating breakfasts at the private infinity pool, the Baros beachfront offers a wide timber deck for total relaxation in privacy. What adds to the beauty is the shaded retreat formed by tall canopy trees that lean over the patio.

Special amenities at this villa include daily sunset canapés on the deck, in-villa romantic breakfasts and tropical fruit platters. You also get complimentary airport transfers by a private luxury boat.

When it comes to dining experiences, whether it is Lime Restaurant, Cayenne Grill, The Lighthouse Restaurant or the Sails Bar, each avenue provides gourmet fares that you can enjoy either in the privacy of your villa or at special locations such as on the piano deck, sand back, Nooma and Sunset Dinner Cruise.

The Serenity Spa features blissful beauty rituals that will make you feel calm and balanced. You can also request a yoga session anywhere on Baros Island or avail indulgent spa services at your villa itself.

Bulgari Hotels, China

Also known as Bvlgari Hotel Beijing, the 119-room five-star property is close to Tadao Ando-designed Genesis Art Foundation and the peaceful Liangma River, making it an oasis of wonderful Italian style in an urban setting. The hotel’s sophisticated interiors include a sleek limestone façade, bronze windows, black granite and white travertine, and marble baths. Its rooms are adorned with iconic Dolce Vita-era photographs from the Bulgari collectables and modern Italian furniture.

The hotel takes pride in delivering the highest standard of tailored services to every guest. So, expect exceptional, luxurious and mindful in-room dining and concierge services when you stay here.

Costing around USD 21,802 per night, the Bulgari Suite is luxurious. Measuring 380 square metres, it features contemporary Italian design along with state-of-the-art technology. It also offers stunning views of the Liangma River, the Beijing skyline, and Bulgari’s own magnificent private gardens along with evening turndown service so that you can retire peacefully.

High ceilings, soft designer carpets, Italian teak finishings and floor-to-ceiling windows are some features that make this suite look plush. The bedroom features a super king-size bed, which is made from woven bamboo, a walk-in closet and a large bathtub. The Bulgari Suite is also accompanied by a private dining room, a spa treatment room and a private sauna.

There are three dining and lounging options to choose from — The Bulgari Barjoy, where you can enjoy cocktails, fine wine and champagne during the Aperitivo Hour, or The Bulgari Lounge, where you can savour Bulgari Afternoon Tea in front of a fire, a staple feature seen at all Bvlgari Hotels.

The peaceful 1,500-square-metre Bulgari SPA here occupies two floors and offers the latest beauty treatments that are infused with traditional Chinese techniques. You can also partake in a 1.5-hour traditional Chinese Tea Ceremony to taste a range of local teas and play the Chinese zither.

Phum Baitang, Cambodia

Located on the threshold of UNESCO World Heritage Site Angkor Wat, Phum Baitang is a hotel and ‘green village’ that represents world-class service and amenities.

All the 45 private terraces and pool villas are styled like Khmer farmhouses, perched on stilts. They feature high ceilings, woven bamboo walls, specially chosen antiques and stunning wooden floors and shutters.

You can also make a reservation at their pool villas for a luxurious getaway. Measuring an area of 72 square metres each, the accommodations include a king-size bed and a sofa bed, a private garden, a private plunge pool, sun loungers and a dining table. Their interiors and exteriors are inspired by the ancient Khmer wooden housing, giving you a traditional yet luxurious Cambodian experience.

Its Bay Phsar and Hang Bay restaurants are known for offering locally inspired Cambodian flavours and international fares. You can also relish a refreshing home juice or a light meal by the Pool Bar, which features a 50-metre outdoor infinity pool and a stunning open-air setting to enjoy the views of the green village. Additionally, the Sunset Lounge is the best spot to enjoy the sunset over cigars, spirits and exotic delicacies.

The hotel’s Spa Temple is located amid tropical gardens and provides holistic treatments that are derived from traditional Khmer therapies.

Wild Coast Tented Lodge, Sri Lanka

Located adjacent to the well-known Yala National Park that houses leopards, Wild Coast Tented Lodge is a luxury accommodation that offers tented camps and fabulous views of the Indian Ocean. You need to visit this place when you want to experience luxury safaris, world-class hospitality and services and a tryst with the sun, sand and the wild.

Each of its 28 tents is designed as arched structures, resembling nearby rocks and boulders, in a layout that takes the shape of a leopard’s paw. The accommodations feature freestanding handmade copper bathtubs to lavish four-poster beds that represent expedition chic and modern innovative designs. The teak floorings and canvas walls blend with dark leather touches of the tents, while the airy bathrooms have copper vanities and a handmade copper bathtub.

The Family Cocoon Suite is the most expensive stay at the Wild Coast Tented Lodge. Costing approximately USD 945.78 per night, its amenities include a king bedroom (Cocoon), adjacent to a twin-bedded room (Urchin), Ophir handmade bath products, a music library with Sonos audio, and an outdoor deck that overlooks a watering hole. Its décor looks more colonial, with teak wood floorings. It is also accompanied by an en-suite bathroom in Cocoon, twin vanities and a copper bathtub.

Its open-air Ten Tuskers Bar and The Dining Pavilion, housing a vast swimming pool, offer exquisite Sri Lankan cuisine and handcrafted sundowner cocktails. All meals are inspired by nature and the ingredients are freshly sourced. You can also cook your own lunch, enjoy afternoon tea amid the jungle or let your children take part in immersive culinary experiences and make the local favourite coconut and treacle pancakes or coconut and cinnamon cookies.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Emirates Palace/Mandarin Oriental)

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Malaysia