Paradise Found: Must-visit island resorts across Asia

Summer has arrived, and a wonderful beach holiday is surely one of the best ways to make the most of the season. Our travel round-up for this issue highlights island sanctuaries and new beachfront gems in Indonesia, Vietnam, Mauritius, The Maldives, and South Korea.

Cap Karoso – Indonesia

Standing at the intersection between tradition and modernity, Cap Karoso entered the tourism scene in Sumba, melding Sumbanese heritage with Parisian flair. Incepted by Fabrice and Evguenia Ivara, the resort opened its doors in March The design was conceived by GFAB Architects and Bitte Design Studio, inspired by a typical Sumbanes. Accommodation includes 47 rooms and suites and 20 villas, all featuring artworks by Indonesian and international artists and an open-air tub or a private deck. Three dining venues are available at the resort in the resort, including the upscale Julang and Apicine Bar. The resort’s 33 metre-long infinity pool promises sweeping views of the horizon, while Mapala Spa offers rejuvenating treatments adapted from local healing rituals.

Cap Karoso

Karoso Beach, Ate Dalo, West Sumba,

East Nusa Tenggara

+62811-386-260

capkaroso.co

Innit Lombok – Indonesia

Inspired by the splendour of the titular island, Innit Lombok invites travellers to get close and personal with nature. The resort features seven two-storey villas with an indoor-outdoor living concept, eschewing walls and conventional flooring on the ground floor to create a seamless experience between nature and architecture. Spanning 170 square metres, each villa has bespoke furniture pieces and a kitchen. The freshest locally-sourced seafood and ingredients are transformed into Indonesian and international dishes served at the oceanfront Anakampung Restaurant. Countless activities – on or off the water – promise unparalleled experience, including kite surfing or swimming in the resort’s black-tiled main pool.

Innit Lombok

Jl. Innit No. 1, Kampong Berore, Ekas Bay,

Lombok

+62811-3900-8500

innithotels.com

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives – The Maldives

A gem in the idyllic Raa Atoll, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is surrounded by lush vegetation and the rich marine life of the Maldives. All 80 villas within the resort offer sophisticated spaces dressed in contemporary style, all featuring a sun deck and a private pool, with some units perched over a turquoise lagoon. Guests wishing to embark on a gastronomic adventure can head to one of the six dining venues on the premises. A journey of rejuvenation is elevated at the signature Spa Alila, nestled above treetops, inviting guests to indulge in beauty rituals inspired by ancient healing techniques. The resort also boasts easy access to the renowned Hanifaru Bay where the “Sea of Stars” phenomenon awaits.

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives

Kothaifaru Island, Raa Atoll, Maldives

+96-0659-1234

alilahotels.com/kothaifaru-maldives

The Residence Mauritius – Mauritius

After extensive refurbishment, The Residence Mauritius returns as a beachfront haven where the classic and the modern create a refined harmony. Set on the east coast of the island, the resort serves as a new chapter for turn-of-the-century plantation houses transformed into luxury sanctuaries where European charm meets modern elegance. All 163 rooms and suites, dressed in a soft palette of beige and earthy shades, promise a sense of intimate nostalgia, complemented with a personal butler service. Four dining destinations present exquisite flavours, including The Plantation, where the glory of Creole cuisine pairs up delightfully with the scenic ocean views. An array of activities create endless fun, while The Sanctuary Spa offers rejuvenating treatments and products from the luxury French brand CARITA.

The Residence Mauritius

Coastal Road, Belle Mare, Mauritius

+230-401-8888

cenizaro.com/theresidence/mauritius

JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa – South Korea

Embracing the natural wonders of the scenic island, JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa fuses Korean culture and tradition with the brand’s signature hospitality and luxury. Designed by the renowned Bill Bensley, the newly unveiled resort features 197 stately rooms and suites adorned with a contemporary twist on traditional Korean architecture. Full-length windows frame breathtaking views of the garden or ocean and the nearby Beomseom island, and oversized marble tubs for two are featured in selected rooms. Culinary destinations include the all-day dining restaurant Island Kitchen, Jeju-style omakase paradise Yeoumul, and Bar Botan. The staying experience is enriched with wellness and cultural activities such as sound healing and Jeju tea ceremonies. Four indoor and outdoor premises are filled with volcanic springs.

JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa

399 Hogeun-dong, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do,

South Korea

+82-64-803-7777

marriott.com

The Anam Mui Ne – Vietnam

Set on a 1.2-hectare oceanfront lot, The Anam Mui Ne debuted in January 2023 as a modern retreat that embraces 19th-century flair. The design combines Vietnamese and colonial-era aesthetics with a natural colour palette, bringing the charm of the French Indochina period to its 127 rooms and suites. As a tribute to art, the hotel is also home to 250 oil paintings showcased in guestrooms and public spaces. Scrumptious offerings are presented at three venues, including The Indochine and the beachside Lang Viet Restaurant and Bar. Various amenities support various activities, including two infinity pools – freshwater and saltwater, a water sports centre, a gym, and a billiard room.

The Anam Mui Ne

18 Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, Mui Ne, Vietnam

+84-252-6284-868

theanam.com