Raffles Bali introduces a new Wellbeing Retreat programme

The new resort has rolled out new offerings to welcome guests in an intimate oasis of emotional wellbeing

Raffles Bali has made quite a name for itself as a haven of rest. Now, the resort invites guests to experience Raffles Bali Wellbeing Retreat, which consists of an indulgent three-night stay at Raffles Bali’s private pool villa, unparalleled panoramic ocean views and captivating sunsets surrounded by lush tropical gardens, providing the utmost in privacy and generosity of space. The retreat is offered at rates starting from IDR 60,588,888++ for 4 days and 3 nights. Included are daily rejuvenating wellbeing and spa experiences, a wholesome and sustainable gastronomy journey and an enriching exploration of Bali’s famed culture.

The package also includes return airport transfer and VIP arrival assistance, guaranteed early check in at 11 AM and late check out at 4 PM, daily à la carte breakfast at Rumari, daily wellbeing lunch at Loloan Beach Bar & Grill, daily nourishing dinner at Rumari or Loloan Beach Bar & Grill, daily 90 minutes sanctuary escape, the resort’s hillside spa treatment suite, cultural daily journey discovery, 24-hour Raffles Wellbeing Butler Service and surprise Bespoke Raffles Bali memento upon departure.

The package is available for stays from January 26, 2021 until January 6, 2022.

For more information, visit raffles.com/bali