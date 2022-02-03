Most romantic villas in Southeast Asia for a Valentine’s Day getaway

It’s February already and Valentine’s Day is knocking at our doors persuading us to step out and revel in the beauty of love a bit more and we’re here to make sure that this time, you do it in the most romantic way possible.
Nothing screams “just the two of us” better than escaping to someplace with your loved one where it’s literally just the two of you spending quality time with each other. And if you’ve been planning that love-filled quick getaway, you’re in for a treat. That’s because we’ve scouted out some of the most romantic villas in Southeast Asia for you to take that much awaited vacation.
Southeast Asia is a popular tourist destination and for reasons more than one. From a tropical climate, vast greens, and serene beaches to rich culture and appetising food, there’s so much that this part of the world has to offer. The perfect icing on the cake being the private island resorts, secluded villas, and romantic luxury hotels spanning across the lands of Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Bali, and Vietnam, among others.
With private pools, ornate interiors, spa facilities, and experiential dining, these romantic villas embrace their environs as much as they are swathed in luxury. Amidst lush greenery where the vast skies meet a clear blue ocean, your stay at these resorts is going to be nothing short of magical.
Here are the most romantic villas in Southeast Asia for Valentine’s Day getaway
Owing to its eclectic design that incorporates the natural geological formation into its construct, Villa Hin is also known as The Rock House. Created with an idea of providing modern luxury right in the middle of tropical greens and clear blue waters, this romantic villa would make for the perfect stay. Especially if unwinding in the laps of nature is on your bucket list. It is fully equipped with all the amenities one would need for a comfortable stay along with facilities like access to a private beach, romantic dinner areas, theatre room, and tennis court among others.
With garden, cliff edge, and hillside villas that come with a view of the ocean and private pools and showers, this is one of the most romantic destinations in Southeast Asia. Combined with exquisitely themed restaurants, a sunset cabana bar, and a spa that caters to holistic well-being, Alila Villas offer a memorable stay. They have experiences like stand up paddleboard yoga, aerial yoga, private BBQ dinners, trekking and cycling tours, and traditional Balinese activities that further add those authentic flavours. Topping it all off perfectly are the artsy interiors created innovatively and creatively.
A romantic villa in Bali that’s surrounded by deep crystal-clear waters, The Bay is the newest place by Mandala and totally worth checking out for your Valentine’s Day romantic getaway. Constructed with a modernism that also embodies the traditional Balinese architecture, this island resort will have you hooked at first glance. The place also boasts of outdoor showers, an open-plan kitchen and living space, fire pit entertainment area, and a magnificent swimming pool that overlooks the clifftop onto the vast ocean.
Built on six acres of stunning coconut groves, surrounded by clear waters and white sand, Sira Beach House is a beachfront tropical paradise that’ll have you swooning. This private island resort houses a private pool, tennis court, classy dining area, and luxury spa facilities. It’s the perfect place for you to enjoy a relaxing vacation while also indulging in activities that are within the reach of the beach house. Scuba diving and snorkelling to experience marine life, golf, trekking to the rim of Mount Rinjani, and visits to local markets and heritage locations are some of the things to do during your stay.
Flaunting a distinctive design that combines spacious architecture and the scenic outdoors in a way that lends it a sense of touching the horizon, Villa Leelawadee is a sight to behold. And an equally stunning place to stay at. Built in a new-age minimalist design with high wooden ceilings, gazebo sunroof, wide lawns, and luxurious interiors, the villa is enveloped in a contemporary Scandinavian aura. The highlight being its long infinity pool that boasts of unforgettable panoramic views.
Song Saa is one of the most beautiful private island resorts situated in Cambodia that offers luxury as well as serenity to the heart and soul. It is perfect for that intimate romantic getaway to a paradise that every couple yearns for. The resort houses different kinds of villas ranging from jungle villas and ocean-view ones to experiential overwater villas. They also offer various activities and adventures like snorkelling, sea kayaking, in-villa movie experience, island safari, scuba diving, and nature treasure hunt, among others.
A private hideaway resort set up amidst pristine waters and a national park, this romantic beach resort boasts of sun-bleached bamboo villas that are inspired by the traditional fishing villages. Nestled in a secluded part of the Con Dao Island, Six Senses has fifty luxurious villas and residences with a private infinity pool and garden shower in each of them. While the resort features distinctively themed restaurants and bars, it also accommodates an open-air meditation and yoga pavilion, coconut oil workshop, a nail bar, and exclusive treatment rooms. You can also indulge in snorkelling trips, trekking, private sunset getaway, historical tour, and gardening experience during your stay here.
A romantic villa in Malaysia, One&Only Desaru Coast is a paradise that every “beach person” must check out. Offering a collection of private homes and luxury suites, this makes for an exuberant getaway for that much needed mind and body rejuvenation. While each villa has its own private plunge pool, generous indoor and outdoor spaces, and lavish showers, they are, however, distinguishable based on three types. Pick one of their rainforest suites if you wish to be surrounded by a lush green canopy or choose an ocean villa if you just can’t get enough of gazing at the seas. Villa One is the cynosure of this resort that’s a blend of all. Their Chenot Spa has personalised wellness programmes inspired by ancient and new wisdoms to recharge you back to health.
Nestled in a UNESCO World Geopark and shrouded by a tropical rainforest, clear waters, and limestone cliffs, this island resort makes for a spectacular retreat. The Malay-style villas and pavilions are a serene haven that every couple would love to escape to. Spend your time here by swimming in your private plunge pool, idling at your terrace, exploring the neighbouring mangrove forests and rivers, binge-eating the authentic Malay cuisine, and loosening up at The Geo Spa. Also make the most of your stay by revelling in experiences like kayaking, enjoying the sky bridge and cable car, lounging at the fish house, and cosying up in the adult quiet pool.
Flanked with pristine reefs and white sand beaches, Amanpulo is a private island resort that would be an ideal getaway destination for you this Valentine’s Day. Set on the beachfront or sheltered within a forest canopy, their villas and casitas are reflective of what tropical paradises look like. Providing a generous space and idyllic views in complete privacy, each villa comes with a private pool, a chef, and butler. You can also choose from the range of beach, treetop, and hillside casitas that are an exquisite combination of luxury and nature. They also offer activities like diving, kite surfing, and fishing expeditions, while their in-house spa and wellness centre have facilities like treatment suites, Pilate studio, yoga pavilion, and tennis courts among others.
One of the most romantic hotels for couples in Phuket, Sri Panwa pool resort and spa defines opulence like no other. With breathtaking views of the South-eastern tip of Phuket and a design that brings comfort, luxury, and tropical outdoors together, their villas and residencies feel like private homes. They are furnished exquisitely and equipped with everything one might need during their stay. Apart from numerous villas, the luxury hotel also has various thematic restaurants, a rooftop bar, a pool club, a lounge area, and a cooking school. Their Cool Spa caters to different spa treatments and services along with salon facilities.
If you’re seeking a getaway that’s all about holistic wellness, health optimisation, and rejuvenation, then gift yourself and your other half a retreat at The Istana. While the stay options include different private and luxury suites to wind down in, it is their health and wellness services that gives this destination an edge. They offer a variety of recreational facilities like cryotherapy, sensory deprivation tanks, hyperbaric chambers, infrared sauna, dry heat sauna, sound dome sauna, hot and cold plunge pools, cliffside yoga shala, and a meditation hall. Other facilities include the dining and lounging areas, cinema room, library, cliffside fire pit, and the zen gardens.
Cocooned between the Nha Trang and Cam Ranh cliffs, Mia is a secluded beach resort that redefines luxury. The boutique resort is a home to ten spacious residences overlooking the clear blue waters and surrounded by hefty greens. The resort is designed with sustainability as its guiding principle. Built using eco-friendly materials, the rooms and villas further establish a deeper connection with the surrounding environs. While their wine & dine facilities include three classy restaurants and bar, the Xanh Spa offers specialised treatments to provide a tailor-made experience. A fitness centre, tennis court, gift shop, business centre, two infinity pools, and a private beach are some of the other facilities the resort has to offer.
Ambong-Ambong has a collection of nine exclusive luxury pool villas with picturesque views of the skies and the seas. Each villa has its own pool, lanai, and a kitchenette along with an outdoor romantic dining area. The chic tropical interiors complement the natural environment splendidly making up for one memorable experience amongst all your travel stories. The plush property is also equipped with private dining areas, a spa, and activities like excursions, yoga sessions, cooking classes, and sea safaris. While you can enjoy some delectable dishes at their restaurant Rimba, their rooftop bar with a sunset view is perfect to let loose as the mixologist Wan satiates all your cocktail desires.
