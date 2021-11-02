Spreading The Spirit of Pink with DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta – Diponegoro

Hilton hotels in Indonesia have come together to raise awareness and support fighters and survivors of breast cancer. In partnership with The Indonesian Breast Cancer Foundation, the hotels present Pink Ribbon Campaign, starting October through December.

Hilton hotels in Indonesia remain committed to support the campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer and the importance of early detection. Amongst the hotels that join the campaign is DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta – Diponegoro.

Aimed to rally support for the cause and to encourage guests’ participation, numerous activities and promotions have been arranged at the hotel. Guests can spread the spirit of pink by enjoying various pink-themed delights. Taste the delectable Pink Vanilla Cake at DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta – Diponegoro, or relish in the pink sweet treats and beverage selection, from lattes to smoothies, from mocktails to cocktails.

During the campaign period, guests who donate and/or purchase a Pink Vanilla Cake at DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta will be presented with the hotel’s exclusive Pink Teddy Bear. A percentage of the sales will be donated to The Indonesian Breast Cancer Foundation.

jakartadiponegoro.doubletree.com