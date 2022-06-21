Stylish Transformation at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan

An exciting new look for one of the most luxurious hotels in the capital.

The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan has unveiled the stylish transformation of its Presidential Suite. Completely redefining luxury living, the spacious 400 square-metre Presidential Suite offers magnificent views of the Mega Kuningan skyline and an elevated personalized experience for its most discerning guests to enjoy throughout their stay. The stylish new suite is divided into four main areas: dining, living, family and a master bedroom with a luxurious en suite bathroom.

The spacious dining and living areas are designed in an elegant contemporary style, allowing guests to feel truly at home. Both areas can accommodate intimate for up to 40 guests. The family area, meanwhile, is equipped with a set of luxuriously appointed sofas so guests may relax in a stylish yet comfortable setting. The spacious master bedroom, which features an elegant marble en suite bathroom with oversized whirlpool bathtub, further elevates the look and feel of the new suite. Finally, guests staying at the suite can enjoy round-the-clock personalized butler service and a fully stocked bar so guests can enjoy their aperitif of choice in their own private suite.

For further info:

ritzcarltonjakartamegakuningan.com

[All images are courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton]