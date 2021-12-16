The Festive Season turns truly magical at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place

Guests at the premier hotel are invited to celebrate the blissful Year-End season with a range of luxurious indulgences

Just in time for the festive season, The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place has prepared an exciting array of special offers, from festive hampers and exquisite dining experiences at PA.SO.LA Restaurant to family staycation programs, along with fun activities for children and families.

Of course, the hotel will put added emphasis on the wellbeing of both guests and associates. The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place strictly follows health guidelines laid out by local authorities, has taken measures to maintain exacting hygiene standards, and also implemented heightened safety protocols.

Festive Hampers

This year, the hotel collaborates with celebrated interior designer Kezia Karin to design the Festive Hampers of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place. The designs were inspired by the beautiful scenery of Labuan Bajo combined with Christmas attributes and patterns, along with a touch of joy for good measure.

There are two limited-edition hampers for guests to chose from: Joyful Hampers, which consists of four selections of artisanal cookies, made by pastry chefs of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place; and the Magical Hamper, which makes for the perfect personalized gift for loved ones and can consist of cookies, gourmet chocolate, Manuka honey, loose leaf tea, sparkling juice/wine/champagne, and many more.

Festive Dining

The culinary team at PA.SO.LA Restaurant will prepare a festive buffet experience on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Guests can enjoy exquisite selections of Christmas delicacies at the restaurant, located on Level 6 of the hotel. Seasonal dishes to expect include the Christmas Glazed Ham, Pomegranate Basted Turkey, Grain Mustard Roasted Wagyu Beef, Warm Brandied Fruit n Nut Christmas Pudding with Bailey Sauce, and many more.

To welcome the new year of 2022, PA.SO.LA Restaurant will take over the Garden & Pool area on Level 8 and for some outdoor celebrations on December 31. Guests can enjoy Javanese Elderflower Cured Salmon, Pork Charcuterie, Baked Oyster Beef Bacon Worcestershire Topping, and end the dining experience with Valrhona Chocolate Candied Orange Torte.

To provide the same excitement for guests who want to celebrate the festive moment with family in the comfort of their own homes, PA.SO.LA will also do delivery.

Festive Staycation

Families looking to end 2021 and start 2022 with a memorable hotel stay can opt for a special staycation package at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place. The package is inclusive of Christmas Eve Dinner on December 24, andChristmas Dinner on December 25. Guests can also celebrate the Old & New with a New Year’s Eve Dinner or New Year brunch for two adults and two kids. Furthermore, guests staying in any hotel room will also enjoy Club Access, and five daily meals: breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, hors d’ouvres as well as desserts and cordials.

For more information and booking services, visit The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place’s website or contact +62 21 25501888