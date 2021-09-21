The New Healing Village Spa at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay Presents Special Offer

A year after reopening, the new Healing Village Spa at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay launched revolutionary treatments incorporating colour and crystal therapy, and designed spa suites specifically for these elements.

Especially for travellers with an eye for wellness, the Healing Village Spa at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay has become a highly sought-after destination. And now, the venue has added a range of new treatments and facilities. One suite is sealed from natural light for an immersive colour and sound experience, and has a massage bed made of heated crushed quartz crystal; while another is equipped with a rainbow eco-vichy shower that simultaneously bathes the body in water and colour.

The New Healing Village Spa now exclusively offers 2-for-1 Treatments on all 120+ minute treatments for guests to experience world-class treatments by expert therapist. Priced between IDR 3,000,000++ and IDR 3,900,000++, the selection includes these signature rituals:

Celestial Light Ritual

A powerful sensory immersion with colour choiices and gemstone oils tailored to the guest’s needs, this bespoke flow of therapies incorporates crystal massage tools, high-frequency crystal-infused oils, chromotherapy lighting and vibrational singing bowl.

Baru Detox

Wash away the tide of toxins with citrus-spiced oil and clay wrap, chromotherapy Vichy shower, and deep tissue massage.

Gemstone Joy

Long massage strokes, gemstone oils and massage stones elevate the body’s energies. A crystal wand 12-point marma massage releases facial tension before gemstone oils are drizzled up and down the spine and massaged into luxurious cohesion.

Lapis Lazulli Muscle Soother

Relieve stiffness with a steam followed by an arnica and blue tansy Recovery Oil wrap. Relax with a mini facial before cool lapis lazuli massage stones draw heat – and aches – from sore muscles.

Open daily at 10 AM – 7 PM, the Spa is open to in-house as well as outside guests. For more information or to book the exclusive offer, contact +62 361 701010 or visit fourseasons.com/jimbaranbay.