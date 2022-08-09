The Perfect Sanctuaries at Komodo Islands and Labuan Bajo

Two of the most popular destinations in the archipelago – Komodo Island and Labuan Bajo – offer some of the most otherworldly travel experiences. As part of the New Seven Wonders of Nature, Komodo National Park with its dragons makes for a thrilling getaway. The sublime beaches and crystal-clear waters of Labuan Bajo, meanwhile, will please vacationers and adventurers alike.

A first five-star resort on the dreamy island of Flores, AYANA Komodo Resorts, Waecicu Beach, spans over 1.4 hectares and offers 205 bedrooms across several categories: Full Ocean View Suite, Deluxe Full Ocean View Room and the Full Ocean View Room, all overlooking the pristine blue water of the Flores Sea. Inspired by light, comfort and open living, each contemporary room features a flawless ocean view with large windows to capture tropical sunset behind the distinctive Kukusan Island.

Guests can enjoy an array of facilities across the resort, such as the two designer pools alongside a private white sand beach and one children’s pool. There are a handful of dining outlets such as Kisik Seafood Restaurant, Rinca Restaurant, Unique Rooftop Bar, HonZEN, Naga Bar, Mesa Bar and Lounge and the Pool Bar, which offer cuisines from Indonesia, Japan and international favourites.

The resort also provides luxurious island-hopping cruise aboard a beautiful pinisi sailing yacht, the AYANA Lako Di’a. A magnificent vessel, the AYANA Lako Di’a measures a generous 54 metres in length with nine sumptuous cabins, which makes it ideal for a voyage across Komodo. Then there’s also the AYANA Lako Sae, a stylish three-deck cruise boat equipped with a bar, dining area, multiple sun terraces and elegant accommodation in its ten ocean-access VIP cabanas. Finally, there’s AYANA Lako Taka, a custom-made glass-bottom boat that can show guests the beautiful underwater life beneath the ocean.

Waecicu Beach, Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara

+62 385 2441000

ayana.com/labuan-bajo/Komodo

Set in a quiet cove on Waecicu Beach on the island of Flores, Plataran Komodo Resort & Spa is a true tropical paradise. Facilitated by the only one helipad available in the Labuan Bajo area, Plataran Komodo Resort & Spa is an integrated area providing not only accommodation but also private cruises, event venues and dining, making it a true one-stop destination. Located under 50 kilometres from the island’s main town of Labuan Bajo, which is the gateway to the UNESCO-protected Komodo National Park, Plataran Komodo Resort & Spa serves as the ideal base for exploring nearby islands.

At the resort itself, guests are taken to luxuriate in the privacy of intimate yet spacious residence abodes that are a charming blend wooden Indonesian house combined with a modern exclusive lounge. Every room is tailor-made with a different Indonesian culture theme – from Papua to Sumba and Java – and is provided with a private terrace overlooking the ocean. For a more exclusive experience, the Hanging Pool Residences offer a superb blend of rustic charm and modern elegance, as each villa is inspired and accentuated by its surrounding landscape. These limited residences are fitted with their own one gate access for safety, private pool, spacious dining facilities and stylish lounge areas.

There are a wide variety of activities at Plataran Komodo Resort & Spa, including sailing on the Plataran private cruises for unforgettable island-hopping excursions and the chance to see the fabled Komodo dragons up close. A unique spa and massage experience from Padma Spa is also available at the guest’s own private balé.

Waecicu Beach, Labuan Bajo, West Maggarai East Nusa Tenggara

+62 811 382 7763

plataran.com

An authentic definition of a tropical barefoot luxury at its finest, Sudamala Resort, Seraya is situated on the idyllic Seraya Kecil island in Flores. A beautifully calm sanctuary, the resort is not only located on a secluded island but is also ringed by sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters and vibrant underwater life. The 25 bungalows – a private two-bedroom villa and 23 private beach bungalows – are set up as sequestered units overlooking the pristine beach. Connecting rooms are, of course, available for a families and larger groups. For those in need of ultimate privacy, the exclusive Panorama Villa located at the hilly side of the island offers a secluded compound featuring two spacious bedrooms, a plunge pool, private dining and living room, and a sun-drenched wooden-deck veranda overlooking the whole island and beyond.

Protected by Seraya Besar island from big waves and strong winds, the waters in front of Sudamala Resort, Seraya is serene with small waves and a tranquil ocean breeze, often resembling a calm lake rather than the ocean. The setting is ideal for swimming and water sports such as kayaking, stand up paddle boarding or snorkelling. More adventurous guests can also opt to take a kayak all the way to the neighbouring island of Hatamin.

Seraya Kecil Island, Komodo, East Nusa Tenggara

+62 361 288555

sudamalaresorts.com/seraya

Elevated over a high-end marina development facing the glistening waters of the Flores Sea, Meruorah Komodo Labuan Bajo is a gateway to island-hopping adventures. Just an hour-long flight from Bali, the hotel is an exclusive base where guests can leave all cares behind and relax. The five-star hotel adapts local cultural elements by using East Nusa Tenggara’s signature woven fabric and the beauty of Labuan Bajo’s nature in the interior design of its rooms. There are 145 rooms comprising five types. Meruorah Komodo Labuan Bajo’s facilities also include The Executive Lounge, The Bay Restaurant, Moon Bar, Café et Lobby, Infinite Pool, Spa and Promenade.

For guests who are looking for adventure, Meruorah Komodo Labuan Bajo offers the Wonderland Meruorah experience. This full-day island tour invites guests to explore the iconic Padar Island, followed by a lovely snorkelling adventure along Padar’s Pink Sand Beach. The dream getaway includes a Komodo Dragon tour followed by several other destinations such as Taka Makassar, Manta Point and Kanawa Island.

Kawasan Marina Labuan Bajo, Jl. Soekarno Hatta, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara

+62 385 2440234

meruorahlabuanbajo.com

Angel Island is a private island resort located on Bidadari Island in front of Labuan Bajo, Flores. It is, in fact, the first resort established to facilitate diving activities in Komodo National Park. Besides serving comfortable accommodations in peaceful and natural setting for divers, snorkelers or guests who like to contemplate the wild, the resort also prides itself for causing very little impact on the island itself, as its villas are not set in front of the sea, but a bit inland, no more than a minute’s walk from the beach and amid wild gardens of hibiscus that are native to the island.

The Cottages at Angel Island Resort are often described as a hidden gem and one of the many highlights of a stay at the resort. These hand-crafted cottages nestle amongst verdant gardens for added privacy. As mentioned before, the resort is especially suitable for snorkelers and divers interested in discovering the wonders of Komodo National Park. Trekking and kayaking expeditions are also provided by the resort. And for diving, the Reefseekers Diving Center can provide certification and non-certification courses, from open water dive master courses up to the first professional level in the PADI system.

Bidadari Island, Labuan Bajo, Komodo, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara

+62 385 41443

angelisleflores.com

Built into the cliffs of Labuan Bajo, Loccal Collection Hotel boasts a unique aesthetic which fuses local craftsmanship and materials with elegant simplicity and attention to detail. Inspired by Greece’s Santorini, every corner of Loccal Collection looks mesmerizing, classy and picturesque. The hotel offers eleven different types of rooms, ranging from the deluxe room and suites to villas. As for the latter, each villa has its own private pool.

Guests at Loccal Collection can sample tantalising dishes from the Sangkar Lobster restaurant. Under the guidance of Chef Syam, the restaurant’s menu reflects the hotel’s commitment to Labuan Bajo, drawing upon traditional Indonesian flavours to showcase the finest local produce. These sumptuous meals are served against a marvellous ocean view. Loccal Collection also invites guests to experience a different kind of adventure. The D’tour Komodo Trip can take guests on a trek through the islands of Komodo dragons, explore a magical mysterious cave, catch the most amazing sunsets, indulge in a bit of stargazing or swim with manta rays.

Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara

+62 385 2440499

loccalcollection.com