The Sweet Escape From Around The World

From pavilions nestled in the desserts of Abu Dhabi to suites overlooking the Mediterranean in Mallorca and mansions on the island of the gods, these are some of the most lavish accommodations around the world offering unexpected, memorable experiences.

The Royal Pavilion, Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara (Abu Dhabi)

Serenely set within the Liwa Desert on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, the Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara is a secluded retreat in the style of desert castles with a breath-taking panorama. Guests can fly in by helicopter over undulating dunes or enter by camel procession. This secluded oasis is located about 90 minutes away from Abu Dhabi and consists of 140 rooms, 14 suites and 52 pool villas. But for the most exclusive of stays, The Royal Pavilion is the way to go. With only ten villas dotted across the landscape, each experience at the Royal Pavilion Villas in Abu Dhabi is as private and bespoke as it gets. For one, the villas are located half a kilometre from the main resort amidst rolling desert.

It has ten standalone pool villas in an adults-only environment where you can tailor your own dining and spa experiences. It has sunset desert views, indoor and outdoor living spaces and your very own Villa Host service.

www.anantara.com

Five-bedroom Mansions, Bvlgari Resort Bali

Located above towering seaside cliffs, the Five-Bedroom Mansions at Resort Bali features five separate bedrooms, a private pool and garden ocean views, serene terraces, open-air living room pavilions, Miele kitchen appliances and private elevators – to name just a few of the amenities afforded to guests. Every mansion has its own garden and swimming pool surrounded by wooden decks, with designs inspired by rice paddies that have been lined with the green hues of Sukabumi stone. The top floors are surrounded by open space, and include a living room, a dining room and a bar. The common spaces continue outdoors in the garden, with a gazebo sheltering the open-air living room and a poolside area that offers some of the finest views of the ocean. Meanwhile, the private spaces located on the ground floor are where the spacious bedrooms can be found.

www.bulgarihotels.com

The Strand Residence 3 Bedroom Villa, St. Regis Resort Bali

The majestic three-bedroom plus study Strand Residences are located on The St. Regis Bali Resort’s private beach, with unobstructed ocean views that stretch to the horizon. The two-story residence’s interior is open and airy with a grand foyer, high ceilings, mahogany wood floors, broad wooden shutters and fine furnishings. A dining table and welcoming wood and marble bar allow for effortless entertaining. The bespoke St. Regis Butler service stands ready to cater to every desire, 24 hours a day. The three bedrooms offer plush king-size beds, each with their own oversized ensuite bathrooms. All are furnished with 400-thread-count Ploh fine Egyptian linens and a feather down comforter. The room’s exquisite but functional design puts cooling fan controls by either side of each bed as well as avant-garde spotlight reading lamps. And when it’s time to sleep, just press a button for automatically controlled blackout curtains decorated with a hand-embroidered paisley pattern. The spacious standalone bathtub and luxurious rain shower in the fine marble bathroom, complete with luxurious dual vanities and fine lighting, stocked with exclusive Remède bath products.

st-regis.marriott.com

Villa Del Lago, Mandarin Oriental, Lake Como (Italy)

Immersed in a centuries-old botanical park on the sunlit shores of Lake Comos, Mandarin Oriental, Lago di Como offers 52 elegantly appointed suites, 21 guestrooms and 2 spectacular private villas. A definite pick for most lavish accommodation is Villa Del Lago which is built in the Neo-classical style typical of villas surrounding Lake Como. It is spread over four floors and has three bedrooms, a verdant garden, a terrace with an open-air whirlpool tub and a private dock on the lake. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow for great lake views. The villa also provides a private kitchen, separate dining area, living room and a library with its own fireplace on the ground floor. On the first floor are two ensuite bedrooms with lake view terraces, whilst the second floor houses an attic bedroom with lake-facing balconies and a bathroom with bath and walk-in shower.

www.mandarinoriental.com

Suite 67, La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel, Mallorca (Spain)

In the artist’s village of Deià, hidden in the foothills of the Serra Tramuntana Mountains and surrounded by fragrant citrus and olive groves, Belmond La Residencia is a Mediterranean dream. The inspirational scenery has drawn some of the world’s most celebrated artistic spirits and Suite 67 is no exception. Suite 67 is designed by British designer Matthew Wiliiamson who is known or his use of psychedelic colours and elaborate patterns inspired by nature and travel. Located in the Son Fony building, the suite enjoys spectacular views of both the village and mountains. It includes a terrace with a private pool, garden and an inviting living space. Brimming with Matthew Williamson’s bold, captivating style, the suite combines vibrant colours, textures, and lush botanicals with rustic decadence. The walls are adorned with botanical artworks and original paintings of the island’s birds, with striking pops of electric colour and details such as hand-blown Spanish glass from local artisans. The beautiful bedroom is complemented by a quirky lounge and vintage-style bathroom. Step out onto the terrace, or explore the furnished private garden complete with pool.

www.belmond.com

KocataŞ Mansion Suite, Six Senses KocataŞ, Istanbul (Turkey)

Six Senses in Istanbul occupies two historic mansions: Kocataş Mansion and Sait Pasa. Both were built in the Ottoman era and were previously owned by Necmettin Molla Kocataş, former Minister of Justice and founder of Kocataş Water. The 43 generously-sized guest rooms and suites have design features showcasing history, local flavours and Six Senses touches. The most spacious and gracious of all is the one-bedroom suite with separate living room, which recreates the heritage ambience of Kocataş Mansion, with high ceilings and authentic Ottoman interior design with mesmerizing wall murals and a working fireplace. This is the perfect spot to live the good life and entertain in style with an unequalled view of the Bosphorus. As a final opulent touch, the marbled bathroom has a tub, walk-in shower and double vanities.

www.sixsenses.com