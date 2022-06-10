TS Suites Seminyak hosts the Miss Global 2022 pageant

The Miss Global 2022 pageant contest is currently taking place in Bali and TS Suites Seminyak is the official host for the event’s contestants

Part of Townsquare Group, which is known for destinations like Townsquare Cilandak (Citos) Jakarta and Townsquare Surabaya (Sutos), TS Suites Seminyak boasts a modern and stylish design throughout its 155 exquisite rooms, suites and rooftop villas along with world-class entertainment and F&B facilities. Designed to fit the lifestyle of young and the hip travellers, TS Suites Seminyak takes pride in its valuable HEEEL – Hip, Endless indulgence, Extraordinary, Easy and Lifestyle – concept that blends effortlessly into all of the suite’s facilities and services.

This year’s highlight for TS Suites Seminyak, however, is playing host to the Miss Global pageant contest, whose 2022 edition is held in the Island of the Gods.

Miss Global, the beauty search that celebrates empowered women, is once again back on live stage as it prepares to crown a new beauty queen. “We are very thrilled to finally hold a live coronation night in Bali after three postponed dates, two years of pandemic and a virtual competition,” Van Pham, Miss Global President, stated. “We have been looking forward to this event, and we couldn’t wait to bring another unforgettable staging of Miss Global.”

Close to 70 contestants from all over the world have made their way to the beautiful island of Bali to compete for the title in the much-awaited finals slated for June 11 at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Centre. Before the coronation, all contestants participated in several pre-pageant activities, including a press conference on June 3 at TS Suites Seminyak, photoshoots, and the preliminary competition on June 8 at TS Suites Seminyak. Naturally, they also took the time to visit some of Bali’s top tourist spots.

As the officially-appointed hotel for the Miss Global event, TS Suites Seminyak makes an ideal base for the pageant contest. Randolph Bubu, the Founder and CEO of Townsquare group, elaborated: “We have held so many fashion activities here, such as Bali Fashion Week and the Australian SuperModel of the Year (ASOTY). And for events like that, we can do it in a different way, in a very entertaining and fun way –and we can do the event outdoors within the landscape that we have, at our courtyard. Besides that, we have facilities that support this kind of event. For example, we have our designers’ hub called TStore with a lot of Indonesian or local fashion designers’ collection, a night club called Jenja Bali as the entertainment venue, rooftop swimming pool where they could do pool party, and a salon which is needed for this kind of activities.”

During the Miss Global event, TS Suites Seminyak also announced the reopening of its famous Jenja Bali, which was also the venue for the Miss Global’s Gala Night & Party on June 3. The party served as a welcome event to all Miss Global contestants, as well as the reopening of the famed night club itself. With its reputation as a fun, elegant lifestyle venue and super club, Jenja Bali makes a perfect place for the celebratory night. Moreover, Jenja Bali features cutting-edge architectural design and sound technology for the discerning Bali cosmopolite and travellers around the world.

“Jenja Bali had been closed during the pandemic and we have been planning to reopen it. It was the matter of finding the right time. So, as far as my team are concerned, I think, the presence of Miss Global is the right time for us to reopen Jenja Bali,” said Randolph. “And we had a quite good celebration party there on the reopening night with almost 70 Miss Global candidates from all over the world. And most of them said they were really enjoying it, with good music, good ambiance and so forth.”

The coronation night for Miss Global 2022 will take place on Saturday, June 11. Tickets are available here.