Ultra-luxe Lodgings from The Langham, Jakarta

After years of anticipation, the debut of The Langham, Jakarta — Langham Hospitality Group’s debut property in Southeast Asia — surpasses expectation.

Not too long ago, Prestige Indonesia was welcomed with open arms at Langham Hospitality Group’s debut property in Southeast Asia: The Langham, Jakarta. Strategically located within the new prestigious complex of District 8 at the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) in arguably the best location in Jakarta, the stylish and contemporary 65-storey hotel impresses from the get-go.

Lavishly Decorated

Just like everyone else, my journey here began with my arrival at the lobby on the ground floor, which is arguably the most beautiful entrance in Jakarta to date. Mind you, there may be no greater indicator of a hotel’s quality than the lobby, because it’s the first thing guests see upon arrival. And The Langham, Jakarta beautifully laid-out this particular area to create a lasting impression.

For one, upon entering the arrival lobby, all eyes will be drawn towards the magnificent chandelier depicting 3,000 fluttering crystal butterflies, some of which were suspended by intricate wire work.

Titled “Haven” by Lasvit — renowned designers of dazzling bespoke light installations from the Czech Republic — the chandelier takes its inspiration from Indonesian rainforests where butterflies fly freely, thereby creating an ethereal aesthetic in the remarkable space. The elaborate construct of Haven is particularly evident in the beautiful champagne-coloured lattice that’s reminiscent of a Monarch butterfly’s wings.

Next to the dramatic chandelier was the high-speed express elevators that brought me and other guests to a magnificent Sky Lobby perched on the 62nd floor to proceed with the check in. There’s a marble-clad spiral staircase with a second, 10-meter-high chandelier also by Lasvit, adjacent to this soaring space. No less mesmerizing is the curated collection of art throughout the hotel showcasing the finest works from Indonesian artists, painters and photographers including John Martono, Hanafi, Jumaldi Alfi, Jay Subyakto, and Chaerul Umam.

Designed by the Singapore-based Smallwood Reynolds Stewart Stewart (SRSS), The Langham, Jakarta features 223 guest rooms with majestic floor-to-ceiling windows offering spectacular views of the city, state of the art in-room entertainment complemented by smart technology, opulent marble bathrooms featuring rain showers and free-standing soaking bathtubs.

I checked into a room boasting a superb view of the Sudirman and Senayan area, and a glimpse of the majestic Gelora Bung Karno stadium. It was the ideal spot to simply pause for a moment and truly take in a new perspective of a familiar locale. The room was designed in a contemporary style with quintessential down-town luxury accoutrements: a high-ceilings, timeless elegance at every touchpoint, and an opulent marble bathroom with double vanity and smart glass window for bathroom privacy. The use of the highest-quality materials and craftsmanship is also evident in the other rooms at the luxury hotel.

Speaking of which, luxury aficionados would love the elegantly appointed 336-square meter Presidential Suite that features a spacious living room, an outdoor terrace, oversize bathtub and spa bath, bespoke Langham amenities, and dining area ornamented with contemporary furnishings, like intricate wall panels, sculptures, paintings and timeless artifacts that tastefully adorn each room. In addition, the suite comes with an in-suite gym and trainer on demand for private fitness sessions, while other perks include a 24-hour Private Kitchen dining service and added privileges at the Langham Club Lounge.

Culinary Delights

Another thing that impressed me the most is the fact that The Langham, Jakarta is also set to become quite the culinary destination as well. The hotel features exceptional celebrity restaurant partnerships. Case in point: The Langham, Jakarta has teamed up with one of the United Kingdom’s top celebrity chefs: Tom Aikens, the culinary maestro who has guided his restaurants Tom’s by Tom Aikens to accolades by the Michelin Guide.

Located next to the aforementioned Sky Lobby, Tom’s by Tom Aikens is spacious yet intimate. The European restaurant features a Marrone open kitchen showcasing the lively cooking process and the Himalayan salt-dry meat lockers that will age the best quality beef. The wood fired grill will layer complexity into any simple flavour, while the épicerie-like shelves offer a wide variety of charcuterie and cheeses along with a wide selection of wines.

Helmed by Executive Sous Chef Giles Langford — who was trained by Aikens himself — the highly anticipated restaurant also features a mezzanine lounge that overlooks the restaurant with a circular steel staircase connected to the cosy wooden cladded bar, which specialises in the largest and most varied whisky selections in Jakarta.

Besides Tom’s by Tom Aikens, there’s also T’ang Court, inspired by its Three Michelin starred Cantonese restaurant namesake at The Langham, Hong Kong, which will make its debut in Southeast Asia and in Jakarta in 2022, and world-renowned Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto from New York City will satiate gourmands with haute Japanese cuisine at Morimoto.

On the other hand, afternoon tea aficionados may bask amid the beautiful environs at Alice, which is located at the ground floor, while cocktail connoisseurs can look forward to sundowners on the rooftop, which will soon be home to an outpost of the Artesian at The Langham, London, a legendary four-time winner of The World’s 50 Best Bars.

Mindful Wellness

Another highlight of my adventures here was a morning trip to The Langham, Jakarta’s 16-metre heated indoor swimming pool with hot tub on the 63rd floor with breath-taking views of the city. This is an ideal place for leisurely dips following my intensive sessions at the 265-square-metre Health Club. However, if greenery and outside activity is more your thing, then the 20.2-metre outdoor infinity swimming pool on the 6th floor, which offers a breath of fresh air and is surrounded by lush greenery and verdant gardens as well as views of the SCBD area, would be the best option for you.

Other than that, another must visit is the hotel’s signature Chuan Spa. For those of you in need of recharging, Chuan Spa offers wellness treatments inspired by the East and patterned after Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to reinvigorate from within. The spa also features separate male and female sauna and steam rooms, four treatment rooms including one couple room come with personal bathrooms.

A Daring Debut

Drawing on the brand’s distinctive British heritage from the opening of the flagship hotel in London in 1865, The Langham continues the legacy by delivering exceptional experiences with a touch of playfulness in Jakarta. Hotels with a distinctive heritage might not be new to the city, but The Langham, Jakarta successfully manages to surprise and impress with its attention to detail. With its landmark location that is only steps away from the finest shopping and cultural destinations, its timeless glamour with urban sophistication through classical design elements, its gastronomic venues, wellness and social gathering places, The Langham, Jakarta is definitely a wonderful addition to The Langham collection of exceptional hotels around the globe.

In a city that has no shortage of fine hotels, these astounding factors surely help this newcomer raise the bar by a notch or three. Ultimately, when borders gradually reopen, leisure and luxury travellers from all over the world and international business alike will have plenty of reasons to check in to Jakarta’s latest ultra-luxe hotel and lifestyle destination.