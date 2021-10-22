Villa Atas Ombak Bali Offers Beachfront Charms On The Top of The Waves

Immerse yourself in the essences of Bali – from the island’s quaint traditional rhythm to the modern beat of its hippest lifestyle hub – amid the beachfront charms of Villa Atas Ombak

What is the secret to Bali’s magic? Why is the fabled island of the gods still the top-of-mind destination for so many people from all around the globe? Well, for one, Bali’s timeless sun-and-sand charm never really grows old. Then there’s the fact that visitors to the island can stay at the most tranquil of retreats but find the most exciting nightlife spots within short reach – or vice versa – within a space where age-old traditions and modern comforts co-exist in relative harmony. And if you were to take all of these elements that make Bali great and distill it into a single locale, you’ll end up with Villa Atas Ombak.

Location, Location, Location

Whether your itinerary in Bali leans more toward “laze around all day” or “explore as much as possible,” Villa Atas Ombak is perfectly positioned. The beachfront is only 100 meters away and no matter where you are in the estate, you can enjoy stunning ocean views. In fact, the name of the villa, which means “villa on top of the waves,” comes from the white-crested waves that crash onto the beach nearby. At the same time, the villa’s privacy is well protected by an acre and a half of mature gardens, bordered by the beach and a small river.

Again, the wild expanses of black-sand beaches are literally only steps away from Villa Atas Ombak. And right across the aforementioned river, you’ll see the back of Café del Mar, one of the most popular beach clubs in the region. Plenty of other popular Bali hotspots are within walking distance, including W Hotel, Potato Head and the La Lucciola beachside restaurant.

For guests who are feeling a bit more adventurous, it’s actually possible to walk the sands of Seminyak’s Petitenget beach all the way to Kuta in the south, or north to Canggu. This stretch of beach is actually more popular with locals than tourists and, while it doesn’t allow for swimming, is great for relaxed strolls with a stop or two at the many beachside bars.

Long story short, there are a lot of nearby attractions to cater to a wide assortment of interests. Got a craving for seafood served right on the beach? It doesn’t get more classic than at Jimbaran Beach. Need to burn off calories after an evening at Jimbaran Beach? Finns Recreation Club has a state-of-the-art gym along with tennis and squash courts. Feel the need to feed your artistic side? Hotel Tugu Bali at Canggu – Bali’s first museum hotel – is studded with priceless Indonesian artworks and antiques. How about a bit of tradition and temple? A visit to Pura Tanah Lot is basically a de rigueur part of any vacation in Bali. It should be noted that all of these are less than half an hour’s drive away from Villa Atas Ombak. Now that we’ve covered the “where” and “where to go” parts of staying at Villa Atas Ombak, it’s time to move on to the best bit: the “what” part.

On Top of the Waves

Upon arrival at Villa Atas Ombak, guests are greeted by manicured lawns dotted with lotus ponds and ancient frangipani trees. The villa’s living areas and five bedroom suites are housed in three alang-alang thatched pavilions that extend across the estate. All enjoy magnificent sea views, and the sound of the surf is a constant reminder of the villa’s pleasingly appropriate name.

Set between the pool and the main villa building is an enchanting, open-sided thatched living and entertainment space – the villa’s social heart. Across lotus ponds, the two-storey main building houses the dining room, media room, two guest bedrooms and the master suite with its private garden plunge pool. The two Ocean bedrooms occupy a delightfully private pavilion to the far side of the grounds, close to the beach. All of the rooms are majestic, elegantly furnished and oriented for those magnificent ocean views.

Simply relaxing in this quintessential Balinese beach retreat takes on a magical quality to it. Whether it’s luxuriating in the shallows of the 14-metre pool or lounge in the shade of the deeply-cushioned poolside bale or retreating to the sea breeze-cooled living pavilion for a siesta then sipping a cool drink on the beachside deck in the glow of one of Bali’s legendary sunsets.

It goes without saying that service at Villa Atas Ombak is also nothing short of exemplary. The staff is professional and trained, with an uncanny ability to balance anticipating your every whim and otherwise remaining invisible. Key to the team is the accomplished chef, who whips up astonishing meals from a suggestion menu, or according to special requests, and take care of all the provisioning.

In short, whether for business or leisure, families with kids looking to unwind or groups of friends looking for adventure, Villa Atas Ombak offers a potent combination of location and amenities that is distinctively a cut above the rest.

Curator of Havens

No story about Villa Atas Ombak would be complete without mentioning Elite Havens Villa Management. Established in 1998, the company now has an expansive portfolio of close to 300 private luxury havens across Lombok, Nusa Lembongan, Phuket, Koh Samui, Sri Lanka, Japan, India, the Maldives and – obviously – Bali. As an interesting side note, Elite Havens also manages NoKu Beach House, another luxury villa located only a quarter of an hour away, and which was covered in depth in the September 2021 issue of Prestige Indonesia.

Whenever you visit an Elite Havens property, you can expect secure bookings, attention to detail and – arguably the most important part – consistent and personalized service. Over 2,000 in-villa staff and 30 reservation specialists regularly go out of their way to maintain this level of quality, ensuring that every stay at every property becomes an unforgettable holiday.

Address: Jl. Batu Belig Gg. Bias Haud, Seminyak, Bali

Phone: +62 361 737498

Website: atasombakbali.com