Laidback Luxe Journey in Ayana Segara Bali

Ayana Segara Bali magically combines stellar clifftop ocean views with a contemporary Balinese design twist for laid-back luxury stays. Riga Ramadhan reports.

Many luxury travellers would be familiar with the destination of Bali, which is well-known for its stunning natural beauty, luxurious resorts, and world-class dining and spa experiences. What’s more, the island’s beaches, rice paddies, and temples offer a unique blend of culture and relaxation. At the same time, the island of gods is also home to a thriving wellness scene, with plenty of opportunities for yoga, meditation, and spa treatments.

However, with all of that being said, how many properties or resorts in Bali combine all of those beautiful settings in one place? And on top of that, how many properties feel more like a home than a temporary escape? This is where the recently launched Ayana Segara Bali shines. The fourth Ayana property inside the 90-hectare integrated Ayana Estate luxury community at Jimbaran offers an outstanding luxe home-away-from-home experience.

Recently Prestige Indonesia was welcomed to this new resort. Having visited three properties inside the community for work and leisure the year before Ayana Segara Bali, I thought I knew how things were at these resorts. But my arrival at the property was indeed a sight to behold. Upon entering the hotel, you feel a sense of expansion. At the same time, I was presented with traditional Balinese interiors, accented by intricate wood carvings in the hotel lobby to create a welcoming oasis of calm.

In particular, a traditional painting from the village of Klungkung in Bali — a kamasan painting — can be seen within the ceiling, taking guests on a virtual journey of the Balinese epic wayang story. To top it off, combining the spacious living spaces of modern architecture with expansive panoramic views of Jimbaran Bay and the Indian Ocean, the lush forests of Ayana Estates, and the sounds of nature, it’s safe to say that Ayana Segara Bali wonderfully merges indoors with the outdoors.

Modern Aesthetic

Designed by the firm behind the stunning Ayana properties in Bali and Komodo island in East Nusa Tenggara, the award-winning firm WATG, Ayana Segara Bali presents a simple stylish aesthetic and features 205 elegant rooms and suites. I stayed in one of the rooms with a private balcony overlooking the Indian Ocean with daybeds to immerse me in the view.

Inside, the room had muted tones and serene decor incorporating woven rattan details and carvings by local artisans. Floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of natural light, while the living space, dining areas, and a large walk-in wardrobe complete the modern lines of the room. Floor-to-ceiling folding panels that are simple to use open up one corner of the spacious bathroom, allowing guests to soak in the deep, oversized tub with a completely gorgeous view of the sea.

In terms of size, the guest rooms in Ayana Segara Bali range from 58 to 65 square metres, whereas its four suites are about 93 square metres. Each room also offers indoor-outdoor spaces with floor-to-ceiling framed windows and private balconies or terraces. Rich materials highlight the contemporary style of the room interiors, celebrating local Balinese craftsmanship. Speaking of which, the founder of SPIN Design Studio and designer of the renowned Rock Bar in Ayana, Yasuhiro Koichi, created the Balinese-inspired decor for all the rooms and restaurants in this hotel.

The Ultimate Culinary Destination

The dining experience at Ayana Segara Bali starts in Karang, the 194-seat all-day dining restaurant with open spaces near the main pool. In short, it offers a menu of Pan-Asian, local and western breakfast buffets and comfort tapas-style plates of Chinese and Italian cuisine. Uniquely, Karang also comes with a bar that will double as the pool bar for day time and a full-service bar during lunch and dinner.

Next is Medi, the new Mediterranean restaurant that offers a wide variety of fresh salads, pasta, and seafood. The best part is that guests can choose from the wine list highlighting the best Mediterranean white and red wines in Bali, while at the same time, it also features some exclusive wines from Italian and Spanish boutique vineyards.

Last but not least, arguably one of the best places to eat while you are here is the rooftop bar called Luna. Here you can witness the most spectacular sunset, as its location is situated at the top of Ayana Segara Bali. Luna offers contemporary dishes using fresh local ingredients from the onsite Ayana Farm, making it a pure farm-to-table experience. Luna delivers unique flavours that bring all the senses to life. The menu features salmon poke bowls sriracha to Indonesian favourites like Jimbaran-style jagung bakar and mie goreng kaki lima. Meanwhile, during sunset, Luna also offers a selection of Mediterranean and local tapas-style plates, focusing on flavour and freshness, such as gambas à la plancha, ceviche, and antipasto.

Aesthetically speaking, each dining destination is adorned with natural lighting and outdoor spaces for alfresco dining. With the addition of the three new dining establishments at Ayana Segara Bali, there is now a total of 22 dining options available in the Ayana Estate, including the famed Rock Bar and the recently opened KISIK Lounge and Seafood Restaurant, making it a unique culinary destination in and of itself.

The Complete Package

Yet another highlight of my adventures at Ayana Segara Bali was a trip to the private event area called Vista, suitable for elegant wedding receptions and innovative MICE events. The open-air event space on the top floor of Ayana Segara Bali offers panoramic views of the pristine Jimbaran Bay area and astounding views that stretch as far as Mount Agung in Bali’s northeast on clear days.

With its architectural style, exquisite Balinese traditional ornamental influences, and breathtaking landscape views, Ayana Segara Bali invites guests to have an immersive experience both indoors and outdoors. The resort delivers a serene, slow-living Bali luxurious lifestyle, elevating restorative stay and eating experiences. In the end, Ayana Segara Bali combines acontemporary Balinese design with concepts of balance, scale, and proportion in space and arrangement. Settled on a cliff-top area where the forest meets the ocean, the whole concept delivers the comfort and sophistication that guests have come to expect from the Ayana name.